Remount

Use your React components anywhere in your

HTML as web components (custom elements).

2kb gzip'd · No dependencies · IE support

Installation

Remount is available through the npm package repository.

Via yarn: yarn add remount

or npm: npm install remount

Usage

Let's start with any React component. Here's one:

const Greeter = ( { name } ) => { return < div > Hello, {name}! </ div > }

Use define() to define custom elements. Let's define a <x-greeter> element:

import { define } from 'remount' define({ 'x-greeter' : Greeter })

You can now use it anywhere in your HTML! 💥

< x-greeter props-json = '{"name":"John"}' > </ x-greeter >

Use cases

Some ideas on why you might want to consider Remount for your project:







✨ Adding React to non-SPA apps

You can use React components on any page of a "regular" HTML site. Great for adding React to apps built on Rails or Phoenix.





💞 Interop with other frameworks

Remount lets you use your React components just like any other HTML element. This means you can use React with Vue, Angular, or any other DOM library/framework.

More features

JSON props (eg, <x-greeter props-json="{...}"> ) (docs)

) (docs) Named attributes (eg, <x-greeter name="John"> ) (docs)

) (docs) Uses Custom Elements API (when available)

Fallback to compatible API for other browers

Shadow DOM mode (when available)

Browser support

Remount supports all browsers that React support, which includes IE11. Legacy IE support (IE9) is available using polyfills.

Custom Elements API# ("Web Components") will be used if it's available (Chrome/67+), and will fallback to a compatible API otherwise.

Thanks

remount © 2018, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).



