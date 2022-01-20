openbase logo
remotestoragejs

by remotestorage
2.0.0-beta.1 (see all)

⬡ JavaScript client library for integrating remoteStorage in apps

869

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

remoteStorage.js

npm Build Status

remoteStorage.js is a JavaScript library for storing user data locally in the browser, as well as connecting to remoteStorage servers and syncing data across devices and applications. It is also capable of connecting and syncing data with a person's Dropbox or Google Drive account (optional).

The library is well-tested and actively maintained. It is safe to use in production.

Where to get help?

Running a local test server

To develop remoteStorage-enabled apps, you need to have a remoteStorage-compatible storage account. We recommend php-remote-storage (PHP), or armadietto (node.js), or mysteryshack (Rust) for running a local test server, or for self-hosting an RS server.

You can also get an account with a hoster, or use another remoteStorage server implementation: Servers.

Developing, Contributing

remoteStorage.js is a grassroots project, developed by the community, for the community. We'd be happy to count you among the many people who contributed to the project so far!

Read our Contributing docs to get started.

Versioning

We adhere to Semantic Versioning. This means that breaking changes will result in a new major version. With npm, you can make sure to only automatically upgrade to API-compatible versions by using either the ^ prefix, or x as indicator for flexible numbers:

"devDependencies": {
  "remotestoragejs": "1.x" // same as "^1.0.0"
}

Credits

Original authors: Niklas Cathor, Michiel de Jong

See list of all contributors

Previously sponsored by NLnet

NLnet Logo

