This package was renamed to
redux-devtools-cliand merged into
redux-devtoolsmonorepo. Please refer to that repository for the latest updates, issues and pull requests.
Bridge for communicating with an application remotely via Redux DevTools extension, Remote Redux DevTools or RemoteDev. Running your server is optional, you can use remotedev.io instead.
npm install --save-dev remotedev-server
Also there's a docker image you can use.
package.json:
"scripts": {
"remotedev": "remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000"
}
So, you can start remotedev server by running
npm run remotedev.
server.js script you use for starting a development server:
var remotedev = require('remotedev-server');
remotedev({ hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000 });
So, you can start remotedev server together with your dev server.
remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000
Set
hostname and
port to the values you want.
hostname by default is
localhost and
port is
8000.
To use WSS, set
protocol argument to
https and provide
key,
cert and
passphrase arguments.
|Console argument
|description
|default value
--hostname
|hostname
|localhost
--port
|port
|8000
--protocol
|protocol
|http
--key
|the key file for running an https server (
--protocol must be set to 'https')
|-
--cert
|the cert file for running an https server (
--protocol must be set to 'https')
|-
--passphrase
|the key passphrase for running an https server (
--protocol must be set to 'https')
|-
--dbOptions
|database configuration, can be whether an object or a path (string) to json configuration file (by default it uses our
./defaultDbOptions.json file. Set
migrate key to
true to use our migrations file. More details bellow.
|-
--logLevel
|the socket server log level - 0=none, 1=error, 2=warn, 3=info
|3
--wsEngine
|the socket server web socket engine - ws or uws (sc-uws)
|ws
package.json:
"scripts": {
"remotedev": "remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000 --injectserver=reactnative"
}
The
injectserver value can be
reactnative or
macos (react-native-macos), it used
reactnative by default.
Then, we can start React Native server and RemoteDev server with one command (
npm start).
Add in your React Native app's
package.json:
"scripts": {
"remotedev-revert": "remotedev --revert=reactnative"
}
Or just run
$(npm bin)/remotedev --revert.
Note that if you're using
injectserverargument explained above, this step is not necessary.
If you're running an Android 5.0+ device connected via USB or an Android emulator, use adb command line tool to setup port forwarding from the device to your computer:
adb reverse tcp:8000 tcp:8000
If you're still use Android 4.0, you should use
10.0.2.2 (Genymotion:
10.0.3.2) instead of
localhost in remote-redux-devtools or remotedev.
You can store reports via
redux-remotedev and get them replicated with Redux DevTools extension or Remote Redux DevTools. You can get action history right in the extension just by clicking the link from a report. Open
http://localhost:8000/graphiql (assuming you're using
localhost as host and
8000) to explore in GraphQL. Reports are posted to
http://localhost:8000/. See examples in tests.
Remotedev server is database agnostic using
knex schema. By default everything is stored in the memory using sqlite database. See
defaultDbOptions.json for example of sqlite. You can replace
"connection": { "filename": ":memory:" }, with your file name (instead of
:memory:) to persist teh database. Here's an example for PostgreSQL:
{
"client": "pg",
"connection": { "user": "myuser", "password": "mypassword", "database": "mydb" },
"debug": false,
"migrate": true
}
MIT