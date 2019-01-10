RemoteDev Server

This package was renamed to redux-devtools-cli and merged into redux-devtools monorepo. Please refer to that repository for the latest updates, issues and pull requests.

Bridge for communicating with an application remotely via Redux DevTools extension, Remote Redux DevTools or RemoteDev. Running your server is optional, you can use remotedev.io instead.

Installation

npm install --save-dev remotedev-server

Also there's a docker image you can use.

Usage

Add in your app's package.json :

"scripts" : { "remotedev" : "remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000" }

So, you can start remotedev server by running npm run remotedev .

Import in your server.js script you use for starting a development server:

var remotedev = require ( 'remotedev-server' ); remotedev({ hostname : 'localhost' , port : 8000 });

So, you can start remotedev server together with your dev server.

Install the package globally (not recommended) just run:

remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000

Connection settings

Set hostname and port to the values you want. hostname by default is localhost and port is 8000 .

To use WSS, set protocol argument to https and provide key , cert and passphrase arguments.

Available options

Console argument description default value --hostname hostname localhost --port port 8000 --protocol protocol http --key the key file for running an https server ( --protocol must be set to 'https') - --cert the cert file for running an https server ( --protocol must be set to 'https') - --passphrase the key passphrase for running an https server ( --protocol must be set to 'https') - --dbOptions database configuration, can be whether an object or a path (string) to json configuration file (by default it uses our ./defaultDbOptions.json file. Set migrate key to true to use our migrations file. More details bellow. - --logLevel the socket server log level - 0=none, 1=error, 2=warn, 3=info 3 --wsEngine the socket server web socket engine - ws or uws (sc-uws) ws

Inject to React Native local server

Add in your React Native app's package.json :

"scripts" : { "remotedev" : "remotedev --hostname=localhost --port=8000 --injectserver=reactnative" }

The injectserver value can be reactnative or macos (react-native-macos), it used reactnative by default.

Then, we can start React Native server and RemoteDev server with one command ( npm start ).

Revert the injection

Add in your React Native app's package.json :

"scripts" : { "remotedev-revert" : "remotedev --revert=reactnative" }

Or just run $(npm bin)/remotedev --revert .

Connect from Android device or emulator

Note that if you're using injectserver argument explained above, this step is not necessary.

If you're running an Android 5.0+ device connected via USB or an Android emulator, use adb command line tool to setup port forwarding from the device to your computer:

adb reverse tcp :8000 tcp :8000

If you're still use Android 4.0, you should use 10.0.2.2 (Genymotion: 10.0.3.2 ) instead of localhost in remote-redux-devtools or remotedev.

Save reports and logs

You can store reports via redux-remotedev and get them replicated with Redux DevTools extension or Remote Redux DevTools. You can get action history right in the extension just by clicking the link from a report. Open http://localhost:8000/graphiql (assuming you're using localhost as host and 8000 ) to explore in GraphQL. Reports are posted to http://localhost:8000/ . See examples in tests.

Remotedev server is database agnostic using knex schema. By default everything is stored in the memory using sqlite database. See defaultDbOptions.json for example of sqlite. You can replace "connection": { "filename": ":memory:" }, with your file name (instead of :memory: ) to persist teh database. Here's an example for PostgreSQL:

{ "client" : "pg" , "connection" : { "user" : "myuser" , "password" : "mypassword" , "database" : "mydb" }, "debug" : false , "migrate" : true }

Advanced

License

MIT