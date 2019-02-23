Injecting remotedev-app monitor into official Remote debugger of React Native. (formerly
remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger)
We can use it with:
NOTE We will stop publish the old name
remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger on next major version
v0.9.
$ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger
Add command to your project's package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "remotedev-debugger [options]"
}
It will be run after
npm install. (You can run
npm run postinstall first)
The
./node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html will be replaced.
|Name
|Description
|hostname
|The remotedev-server hostname. (default:
localhost if
port is set)
|port
|The remotedev-server port. (default:
8000 if
runserver or
hostname is set)
|runserver
|Start the remotedev-server with
hostname,
port option on local. (default:
false)
|secure
|Use https protocol for
hostname. If you're use
runserver or
injectserver option, you can provide
key,
cert,
passphrase options for
remotedev-server. (default:
false)
|injectserver
|Inject remotedev-server with
hostname,
port option to
node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/server.js, then you can start ReactNative local server and RemoteDev local server with one command (
$ npm start). (default:
false)
|injectdebugger
|Inject remotedev-app with
hostname,
port option to
node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html. (default:
true)
|macos
|Use react-native-macos module name instead of react-native. (default:
false)
|revert
|Revert all injection. (default:
false)
|wsengine
|The web socket engine used in remotedev-server:
ws or
uws. If not set, remotedev-server default value is used. (default:
undefined)
If you not set
hostname or
port or
runserver or
injectserver, it will apply default options.
You can ignore this guide if you used default options.
$ npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools
$ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger
Add command to your project's package.json:
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "remotedev-debugger --hostname localhost --port 5678 --injectserver"
}
It will be run after
npm install. (You can run
npm run postinstall first)
If you debug on real device, you should use LAN IP as a
hostname.
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import devTools from 'remote-redux-devtools';
import reducer from '../reducers';
export default function configureStore(initialState) {
const enhancer = compose(
applyMiddleware(thunk),
devTools({
name: Platform.OS,
hostname: 'localhost',
port: 5678
})
);
return createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer);
}
You can reference this example.