openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrd

remotedev-rn-debugger

by Jhen-Jie Hong
0.8.4 (see all)

Injecting remotedev-app monitor into official Remote debugger of React Native. (formerly remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

556

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Debugging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remotedev-rn-debugger

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status devDependency Status

Demo

Injecting remotedev-app monitor into official Remote debugger of React Native. (formerly remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger)

We can use it with:

NOTE We will stop publish the old name remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger on next major version v0.9.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger

Usage

Add command to your project's package.json:

"scripts": {
  "postinstall": "remotedev-debugger [options]"
}

It will be run after npm install. (You can run npm run postinstall first)
The ./node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html will be replaced.

Options (--option)

NameDescription
hostnameThe remotedev-server hostname. (default: localhost if port is set)
portThe remotedev-server port. (default: 8000 if runserver or hostname is set)
runserverStart the remotedev-server with hostname, port option on local. (default: false)
secureUse https protocol for hostname. If you're use runserver or injectserver option, you can provide key, cert, passphrase options for remotedev-server. (default: false)
injectserverInject remotedev-server with hostname, port option to node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/server.js, then you can start ReactNative local server and RemoteDev local server with one command ($ npm start). (default: false)
injectdebuggerInject remotedev-app with hostname, port option to node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html. (default: true)
macosUse react-native-macos module name instead of react-native. (default: false)
revertRevert all injection. (default: false)
wsengineThe web socket engine used in remotedev-server: ws or uws. If not set, remotedev-server default value is used. (default: undefined)

If you not set hostname or port or runserver or injectserver, it will apply default options.

Example - Use custom options in React Native project

You can ignore this guide if you used default options.

Install dev dependencies

$ npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools
$ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger

Add command

Add command to your project's package.json:

"scripts": {
  "postinstall": "remotedev-debugger --hostname localhost --port 5678 --injectserver"
}

It will be run after npm install. (You can run npm run postinstall first)
If you debug on real device, you should use LAN IP as a hostname.

Edit configureStore.js

import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import devTools from 'remote-redux-devtools';
import reducer from '../reducers';

export default function configureStore(initialState) {
  const enhancer = compose(
    applyMiddleware(thunk),
    devTools({
      name: Platform.OS,
      hostname: 'localhost',
      port: 5678
    })
  );
  return createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer);
}

You can reference this example.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-logsPerformance-aware simple logger for React-Native and Expo with namespaces, custom levels and custom transports (colored console, file writing, etc.)
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
13K
bugsnag-react-nativeError monitoring and reporting tool for native exceptions and JS errors in React Native apps
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
9K
rnd
react-native-debug-console A network and console debug component and modal for react native purely in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
156
rr
redux-remotedevRedux DevTools for production (web and React Native) with a highly flexible API.
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnd
react-native-debugger React Native Debugger in Redux
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
760
rns
react-native-slowlogA tiny in-process profiler for React Native
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
615
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial