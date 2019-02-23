Injecting remotedev-app monitor into official Remote debugger of React Native. (formerly remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger )

We can use it with:

NOTE We will stop publish the old name remote-redux-devtools-on-debugger on next major version v0.9 .

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger

Usage

Add command to your project's package.json:

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "remotedev-debugger [options]" }

It will be run after npm install . (You can run npm run postinstall first)

The ./node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html will be replaced.

Options (--option)

Name Description hostname The remotedev-server hostname. (default: localhost if port is set) port The remotedev-server port. (default: 8000 if runserver or hostname is set) runserver Start the remotedev-server with hostname , port option on local. (default: false ) secure Use https protocol for hostname . If you're use runserver or injectserver option, you can provide key , cert , passphrase options for remotedev-server . (default: false ) injectserver Inject remotedev-server with hostname , port option to node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/server.js , then you can start ReactNative local server and RemoteDev local server with one command ( $ npm start ). (default: false ) injectdebugger Inject remotedev-app with hostname , port option to node_modules/react-native/local-cli/server/util/debugger.html . (default: true ) macos Use react-native-macos module name instead of react-native. (default: false ) revert Revert all injection. (default: false ) wsengine The web socket engine used in remotedev-server: ws or uws . If not set, remotedev-server default value is used. (default: undefined )

If you not set hostname or port or runserver or injectserver , it will apply default options.

Example - Use custom options in React Native project

You can ignore this guide if you used default options.

Install dev dependencies

$ npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools $ npm install --save-dev remotedev-rn-debugger

Add command

Add command to your project's package.json:

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "remotedev-debugger --hostname localhost --port 5678 --injectserver" }

It will be run after npm install . (You can run npm run postinstall first)

If you debug on real device, you should use LAN IP as a hostname .

Edit configureStore.js

import { Platform } from 'react-native' ; import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import devTools from 'remote-redux-devtools' ; import reducer from '../reducers' ; export default function configureStore ( initialState ) { const enhancer = compose( applyMiddleware(thunk), devTools({ name : Platform.OS, hostname : 'localhost' , port : 5678 }) ); return createStore(reducer, initialState, enhancer); }

You can reference this example.

License

MIT