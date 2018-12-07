RemoteDev

Monitoring flux app's actions along with states to a remote monitor. Meant to be used even in production with any flux architecture for web, universal, React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side apps.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save-dev remotedev

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/remotedev/dist/remotedev.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import { connectViaExtension, extractState } from 'remotedev' ; remotedev = connectViaExtension(); remotedev.subscribe( message => { const state = extractState(message); this .setState(state); }); remotedev.send(action, state);

See the examples for different flux architectures.

Monitoring

Use one of our monitor apps to inspect and dispatch actions:

web

redux-devtools-extension - Click "Remote" button (or press Cmd+Ctrl+Arrow up ) to open remote monitoring.

) to open remote monitoring. react-native-debugger - Electron app, which already includes remotedev-server , remotedev-app and even React DevTools.

, and even React DevTools. chrome app.

remotedev-rn-debugger - Used in React Native debugger as a dock monitor.

atom-redux-devtools - Used in Atom editor.

redux-dispatch-cli - A CLI tool for Redux remote dispatch.

Use remotedev-app to create your own monitor app.

Communicate via local server

In order to make it simple to use, by default, the module and the monitor app communicate via remotedev.io server. Use remotedev-server cli to run it locally in order to make the connection faster and not to require an internet connection. You can import it in your server.js script and start remotedev server together with your development server:

var remotedev = require ( 'remotedev-server' ); remotedev({ hostname : 'localhost' , port : 8000 });

See remotedev-server repository for more details. For React Native you can use remotedev-rn-debugger, which already include remotedev-server .

License

MIT