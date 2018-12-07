openbase logo
rem

remotedev

by Mihail Diordiev
0.2.9 (see all)

Remote debugging for any flux architecture.

9.8K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

RemoteDev

Monitoring flux app's actions along with states to a remote monitor. Meant to be used even in production with any flux architecture for web, universal, React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side apps.

Demo

Installation

NPM
npm install --save-dev remotedev
CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/remotedev/dist/remotedev.min.js"></script>

Usage

import { connectViaExtension, extractState } from 'remotedev';
// It will try to use Redux DevTools extension first if installed
// In case you want only remote monitoring use `connect`:
// import { connect, extractState } from 'remotedev';

// Connect to the monitor
remotedev = connectViaExtension();

// Subscribe to change state (if need more than just logging)
remotedev.subscribe(message => {
  // Helper when only time travelling needed
  const state = extractState(message);
  this.setState(state);
});

// Send changes to the remote monitor
remotedev.send(action, state);

See the examples for different flux architectures.

Monitoring

Use one of our monitor apps to inspect and dispatch actions:

Use remotedev-app to create your own monitor app.

Communicate via local server

In order to make it simple to use, by default, the module and the monitor app communicate via remotedev.io server. Use remotedev-server cli to run it locally in order to make the connection faster and not to require an internet connection. You can import it in your server.js script and start remotedev server together with your development server:

var remotedev = require('remotedev-server');
remotedev({ hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000 });

See remotedev-server repository for more details. For React Native you can use remotedev-rn-debugger, which already include remotedev-server.

License

MIT

