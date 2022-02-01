Use Redux DevTools remotely for React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side Redux apps.

Installation

npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools

Note: for Windows use remote-redux-devtools@0.5.0 (newer versions will not work due to a Windows issue fixed in react-native ).

Usage

There are 2 ways of usage depending if you're using other store enhancers (middlewares) or not.

If you have a basic store as described in the official redux-docs, simply replace:

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; const store = createStore(reducer);

with

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import devToolsEnhancer from 'remote-redux-devtools' ; const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer());

Note: passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0

If you setup your store with middlewares and enhancers like redux-saga and similar, it is crucial to use composeWithDevTools export. Otherwise, actions dispatched from Redux DevTools will not flow to your middlewares.

In that case change this:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' ; const store = createStore(reducer, preloadedState, compose( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

to:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools' ; const store = createStore(reducer, composeWithDevTools( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

or with devTools' options:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools' ; const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({ realtime : true , port : 8000 }); const store = createStore(reducer, composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

Enabling

In order not to allow it in production by default, the enhancer will have effect only when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' .

For Webpack you should add it as following ( webpack.config.dev.js ):

plugins : [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env.NODE_ENV' : JSON .stringify( 'development' ) }) ],

In case you don't set NODE_ENV , you can set realtime parameter to true or to other global variable to turn it off in production:

const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer({ realtime : true }));

Monitoring

Use one of our monitor apps to inspect and dispatch actions:

redux-devtools-extension - Click "Remote" button (or press Cmd+Ctrl+Arrow up ) to open remote monitoring.

) to open remote monitoring. remotedev-rn-debugger - Used in React Native debugger as a dock monitor.

atom-redux-devtools - Used in Atom editor.

redux-dispatch-cli - A CLI tool for Redux remote dispatch.

vscode-redux-devtools - Used in Visual Studio Code.

Use remotedev-app to create your own monitor app.

Communicate via local server

Use remotedev-server cli to run it locally in order to make the connection faster and not to require an internet connection. You can import it in your server.js script and start remotedev server together with your development server:

var remotedev = require ( 'remotedev-server' ); remotedev({ hostname : 'localhost' , port : 8000 });

See remotedev-server repository for more details. For React Native you can use remotedev-rn-debugger, which already include remotedev-server .

Parameters

Name Description name String representing the instance name to be shown on the remote monitor. realtime Boolean specifies whether to allow remote monitoring. By default is process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' . hostname String used to specify host for remotedev-server . If port is specified, default value is localhost . port Number used to specify host's port for remotedev-server . secure Boolean specifies whether to use https protocol for remotedev-server . maxAge Number of maximum allowed actions to be stored on the history tree, the oldest actions are removed once maxAge is reached. Default is 30 . actionsBlacklist array of actions to be hidden in DevTools. Overwrites corresponding global setting in the options page. See the example bellow. actionsWhitelist array of actions to be shown. All other actions will be hidden in DevTools. actionSanitizer Function which takes action object and id number as arguments, and should return action object back. See the example bellow. stateSanitizer Function which takes state object and index as arguments, and should return state object back. See the example bellow. startOn String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should start remote monitoring (when realtime is false ). stopOn String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should stop remote monitoring. sendOn String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should trigger sending the history to the monitor (without starting it). Note: when using it, add a fetch polyfill if needed. sendOnError Numeric code: 0 - disabled (default), 1 - send all uncaught exception messages, 2 - send only reducers error messages. sendTo String url of the monitor to send the history when sendOn is triggered. By default is ${secure ? 'https' : 'http'}://${hostname}:${port} . actionCreators Array or Object of action creators to dispatch remotely. See the example. shouldHotReload Boolean - if set to false , will not recompute the states on hot reloading (or on replacing the reducers). Default to true . shouldRecordChanges Boolean - if specified as false , it will not record the changes till clicked on "Start recording" button on the monitor app. Default is true . shouldStartLocked Boolean - if specified as true , it will not allow any non-monitor actions to be dispatched till lockChanges(false) is dispatched. Default is false . id String to identify the instance when sending the history triggered by sendOn . You can use, for example, user id here, to know who sent the data. suppressConnectErrors Boolean - if set to false , all socket errors thrown while trying to connect will be printed to the console, regardless of if they've been thrown before. This is primarily for suppressing SocketProtocolError errors, which get repeatedly thrown when trying to make a connection. Default is true .

All parameters are optional. You have to provide at least port property to use localhost .

Example:

export default function configureStore ( preloadedState ) { const store = createStore( reducer, preloadedState, devToolsEnhancer({ name : 'Android app' , realtime : true , hostname : 'localhost' , port : 8000 , maxAge : 30 , actionsBlacklist : [ 'EFFECT_RESOLVED' ], actionSanitizer : ( action ) => ( action.type === 'FILE_DOWNLOAD_SUCCESS' && action.data ? { ...action, data : '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : action ), stateSanitizer : ( state ) => state.data ? { ...state, data : '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : state }) ); return store; }

