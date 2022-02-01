Use Redux DevTools remotely for React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side Redux apps.
npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools
Note: for Windows use
remote-redux-devtools@0.5.0(newer versions will not work due to a Windows issue fixed in
react-native).
There are 2 ways of usage depending if you're using other store enhancers (middlewares) or not.
If you have a basic store as described in the official redux-docs, simply replace:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(reducer);
with
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import devToolsEnhancer from 'remote-redux-devtools';
const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer());
// or const store = createStore(reducer, preloadedState, devToolsEnhancer());
Note: passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0
If you setup your store with middlewares and enhancers like redux-saga and similar, it is crucial to use
composeWithDevTools export. Otherwise, actions dispatched from Redux DevTools will not flow to your middlewares.
In that case change this:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(reducer, preloadedState, compose(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
to:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools';
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeWithDevTools(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
or with devTools' options:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools';
const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({ realtime: true, port: 8000 });
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
applyMiddleware(...middleware),
// other store enhancers if any
));
In order not to allow it in production by default, the enhancer will have effect only when
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'.
For Webpack you should add it as following (
webpack.config.dev.js):
// ...
plugins: [
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('development')
})
],
// ...
In case you don't set
NODE_ENV, you can set
realtime parameter to
true or to other global variable to turn it off in production:
const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer({ realtime: true }));
Use one of our monitor apps to inspect and dispatch actions:
Cmd+Ctrl+Arrow up) to open remote monitoring.
Use remotedev-app to create your own monitor app.
Use remotedev-server cli to run it locally in order to make the connection faster and not to require an internet connection.
You can import it in your
server.js script and start remotedev server together with your development server:
var remotedev = require('remotedev-server');
remotedev({ hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000 });
See remotedev-server repository for more details.
For React Native you can use remotedev-rn-debugger, which already include
remotedev-server.
|Name
|Description
name
|String representing the instance name to be shown on the remote monitor.
realtime
|Boolean specifies whether to allow remote monitoring. By default is
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'.
hostname
|String used to specify host for
remotedev-server. If
port is specified, default value is
localhost.
port
|Number used to specify host's port for
remotedev-server.
secure
|Boolean specifies whether to use
https protocol for
remotedev-server.
maxAge
|Number of maximum allowed actions to be stored on the history tree, the oldest actions are removed once maxAge is reached. Default is
30.
actionsBlacklist
|array of actions to be hidden in DevTools. Overwrites corresponding global setting in the options page. See the example bellow.
actionsWhitelist
|array of actions to be shown. All other actions will be hidden in DevTools.
actionSanitizer
|Function which takes action object and id number as arguments, and should return action object back. See the example bellow.
stateSanitizer
|Function which takes state object and index as arguments, and should return state object back. See the example bellow.
startOn
|String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should start remote monitoring (when
realtime is
false).
stopOn
|String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should stop remote monitoring.
sendOn
|String or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should trigger sending the history to the monitor (without starting it). Note: when using it, add a
fetch polyfill if needed.
sendOnError
|Numeric code:
0 - disabled (default),
1 - send all uncaught exception messages,
2 - send only reducers error messages.
sendTo
|String url of the monitor to send the history when
sendOn is triggered. By default is
${secure ? 'https' : 'http'}://${hostname}:${port}.
actionCreators
|Array or Object of action creators to dispatch remotely. See the example.
shouldHotReload
|Boolean - if set to
false, will not recompute the states on hot reloading (or on replacing the reducers). Default to
true.
shouldRecordChanges
|Boolean - if specified as
false, it will not record the changes till clicked on "Start recording" button on the monitor app. Default is
true.
shouldStartLocked
|Boolean - if specified as
true, it will not allow any non-monitor actions to be dispatched till
lockChanges(false) is dispatched. Default is
false.
id
|String to identify the instance when sending the history triggered by
sendOn. You can use, for example, user id here, to know who sent the data.
suppressConnectErrors
|Boolean - if set to
false, all socket errors thrown while trying to connect will be printed to the console, regardless of if they've been thrown before. This is primarily for suppressing
SocketProtocolError errors, which get repeatedly thrown when trying to make a connection. Default is
true.
All parameters are optional. You have to provide at least
port property to use
localhost.
Example:
export default function configureStore(preloadedState) {
const store = createStore(
reducer,
preloadedState,
devToolsEnhancer({
name: 'Android app', realtime: true,
hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000,
maxAge: 30, actionsBlacklist: ['EFFECT_RESOLVED'],
actionSanitizer: (action) => (
action.type === 'FILE_DOWNLOAD_SUCCESS' && action.data ?
{ ...action, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : action
),
stateSanitizer: (state) => state.data ? { ...state, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : state
})
);
return store;
}
MIT