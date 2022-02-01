openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrd

remote-redux-devtools-sp

by Mihail Diordiev
0.5.13 (see all)

Redux DevTools remotely.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Remote Redux DevTools

Demo

Use Redux DevTools remotely for React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side Redux apps.

Installation

npm install --save-dev remote-redux-devtools

Note: for Windows use remote-redux-devtools@0.5.0 (newer versions will not work due to a Windows issue fixed in react-native).

Usage

There are 2 ways of usage depending if you're using other store enhancers (middlewares) or not.

Add DevTools enhancer to your store

If you have a basic store as described in the official redux-docs, simply replace:

import { createStore } from 'redux';
const store = createStore(reducer);

with

import { createStore } from 'redux';
import devToolsEnhancer from 'remote-redux-devtools';
const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer());
// or const store = createStore(reducer, preloadedState, devToolsEnhancer());

Note: passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0

When to use DevTools compose helper

If you setup your store with middlewares and enhancers like redux-saga and similar, it is crucial to use composeWithDevTools export. Otherwise, actions dispatched from Redux DevTools will not flow to your middlewares.

In that case change this:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux';

const store = createStore(reducer, preloadedState, compose(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

to:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools';

const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeWithDevTools(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

or with devTools' options:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { composeWithDevTools } from 'remote-redux-devtools';

const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({ realtime: true, port: 8000 });
const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers(
  applyMiddleware(...middleware),
  // other store enhancers if any
));

Enabling

In order not to allow it in production by default, the enhancer will have effect only when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'.

For Webpack you should add it as following (webpack.config.dev.js):

// ...
plugins: [
  new webpack.DefinePlugin({
    'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('development')
  })
],
// ...

In case you don't set NODE_ENV, you can set realtime parameter to true or to other global variable to turn it off in production:

const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer({ realtime: true }));

Monitoring

Use one of our monitor apps to inspect and dispatch actions:

Use remotedev-app to create your own monitor app.

Communicate via local server

Use remotedev-server cli to run it locally in order to make the connection faster and not to require an internet connection. You can import it in your server.js script and start remotedev server together with your development server:

var remotedev = require('remotedev-server');
remotedev({ hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000 });

See remotedev-server repository for more details. For React Native you can use remotedev-rn-debugger, which already include remotedev-server.

Parameters

NameDescription
nameString representing the instance name to be shown on the remote monitor.
realtimeBoolean specifies whether to allow remote monitoring. By default is process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'.
hostnameString used to specify host for remotedev-server. If port is specified, default value is localhost.
portNumber used to specify host's port for remotedev-server.
secureBoolean specifies whether to use https protocol for remotedev-server.
maxAgeNumber of maximum allowed actions to be stored on the history tree, the oldest actions are removed once maxAge is reached. Default is 30.
actionsBlacklistarray of actions to be hidden in DevTools. Overwrites corresponding global setting in the options page. See the example bellow.
actionsWhitelistarray of actions to be shown. All other actions will be hidden in DevTools.
actionSanitizerFunction which takes action object and id number as arguments, and should return action object back. See the example bellow.
stateSanitizerFunction which takes state object and index as arguments, and should return state object back. See the example bellow.
startOnString or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should start remote monitoring (when realtime is false).
stopOnString or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should stop remote monitoring.
sendOnString or Array of strings indicating an action or a list of actions, which should trigger sending the history to the monitor (without starting it). Note: when using it, add a fetch polyfill if needed.
sendOnErrorNumeric code: 0 - disabled (default), 1 - send all uncaught exception messages, 2 - send only reducers error messages.
sendToString url of the monitor to send the history when sendOn is triggered. By default is ${secure ? 'https' : 'http'}://${hostname}:${port}.
actionCreatorsArray or Object of action creators to dispatch remotely. See the example.
shouldHotReloadBoolean - if set to false, will not recompute the states on hot reloading (or on replacing the reducers). Default to true.
shouldRecordChangesBoolean - if specified as false, it will not record the changes till clicked on "Start recording" button on the monitor app. Default is true.
shouldStartLockedBoolean - if specified as true, it will not allow any non-monitor actions to be dispatched till lockChanges(false) is dispatched. Default is false.
idString to identify the instance when sending the history triggered by sendOn. You can use, for example, user id here, to know who sent the data.
suppressConnectErrorsBoolean - if set to false, all socket errors thrown while trying to connect will be printed to the console, regardless of if they've been thrown before. This is primarily for suppressing SocketProtocolError errors, which get repeatedly thrown when trying to make a connection. Default is true.

All parameters are optional. You have to provide at least port property to use localhost.

Example:

export default function configureStore(preloadedState) {
  const store = createStore(
    reducer,
    preloadedState,
    devToolsEnhancer({
      name: 'Android app', realtime: true,
      hostname: 'localhost', port: 8000,
      maxAge: 30, actionsBlacklist: ['EFFECT_RESOLVED'],
      actionSanitizer: (action) => (
       action.type === 'FILE_DOWNLOAD_SUCCESS' && action.data ?
       { ...action, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : action
      ),
      stateSanitizer: (state) => state.data ? { ...state, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : state
    })
  );
  return store;
}

Demo

Examples

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial