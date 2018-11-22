openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rou

remote-origin-url

by Jon Schlinkert
2.0.0 (see all)

Extract the git remote origin URL from your local git repository.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remote-origin-url NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Get the git remote origin URL from your local git repository. Remember! A remote origin must exist first!

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save remote-origin-url

Usage

const origin = require('remote-origin-url');

async/await

(async() => {
  let url = await origin();
  console.log(url);
  // url => "https://github.com/jonschlinkert/remote-origin-url.git"
})();

Callback

origin((err, url) => {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(url);
  // url => "https://github.com/jonschlinkert/remote-origin-url.git"
});

cwd

Specify the current working directory to use:

origin(process.cwd(), (err, url) => {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(url);
  // url => "https://github.com/jonschlinkert/remote-origin-url.git"
});

sync

console.log(origin.sync());
//=> "https://github.com/jonschlinkert/remote-origin-url.git"

Specify the cwd to use:

console.log(origin.sync(process.cwd()));
//=> "https://github.com/jonschlinkert/remote-origin-url.git"

Release history

v2.0.0

Now returns a promise if a callback is not supplied.

v1.0.0

No significant changes, just minor code formatting. it's time for a 1.0 release!

v0.5.3

bug fixes

Pass an object to parse-git-config to ensure that path is used.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
34jonschlinkert
3doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 22, 2018.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial