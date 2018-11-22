Get the git remote origin URL from your local git repository. Remember! A remote origin must exist first!

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save remote-origin-url

Usage

const origin = require ( 'remote-origin-url' );

async/await

( async () => { let url = await origin(); console .log(url); })();

Callback

origin( ( err, url ) => { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(url); });

cwd

Specify the current working directory to use:

origin(process.cwd(), (err, url) => { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(url); });

sync

console .log(origin.sync());

Specify the cwd to use:

console .log(origin.sync(process.cwd()));

Release history

Now returns a promise if a callback is not supplied.

No significant changes, just minor code formatting. it's time for a 1.0 release!

bug fixes

Pass an object to parse-git-config to ensure that path is used.

About

