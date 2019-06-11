openbase logo
rfs

remote-file-size

by Evan Lucas
3.0.5 (see all)

Get the size of a remote file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

remote-file-size

Build Status Coverage Status

Get the size of a remote file

Note: remote-file-size is only supported on iojs and node v4+. To use with an older version of node, please use remote-file-size@2.

Install

$ npm install --save remote-file-size
# or for the cli tool
$ npm install -g remote-file-size

Usage

$ remote-file-size http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
// => 1.55 kB

var remote = require('remote-file-size')
var url = 'http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz'
remote(url, function(err, o) {
  console.log(o)
  // => 1548
})

CLI Usage

$ remote-file-size --help

remote-file-size - get the size of a remote file

  usage: remote-file-size [options] <url>

  options:
    -h, --help                  show help and usage
    -v, --version               show version
    -r, --raw                   show raw result (no pretty formatting)
    -f, --follow-redirect       follow redirects (true by default)
    -m, --max-redirects <num>   set max number of redirects (defaults to 2)

  example:
    remote-file-size http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
    // => 1.55 kB

    remote-file-size --raw http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
    // => 1548

remote-file-size uses request under the hood, so you could also pass an options object instead of the url string.

Author

Evan Lucas

License

MIT (See LICENSE for more info)

