Get the size of a remote file

Note: remote-file-size is only supported on iojs and node v4+. To use with an older version of node, please use remote-file-size@2 .

Install

$ npm install --save remote-file-size $ npm install -g remote-file-size

Usage

$ remote-file-size http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz // => 1.55 kB

var remote = require ( 'remote-file-size' ) var url = 'http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz' remote(url, function ( err, o ) { console .log(o) })

CLI Usage

$ remote-file-size --help remote-file-size - get the size of a remote file usage: remote-file-size [options] <url> options: -h, --help show help and usage -v, --version show version -r, --raw show raw result (no pretty formatting) -f, --follow-redirect follow redirects ( true by default ) -m, -- max -redirects <num> set max number of redirects (defaults to 2 ) example: remote-file-size http: remote-file-size --raw http:

remote-file-size uses request under the hood, so you could also pass an options object instead of the url string.

Author

Evan Lucas

