Get the size of a remote file
Note: remote-file-size is only supported on iojs and node v4+. To use with
an older version of node, please use
remote-file-size@2.
$ npm install --save remote-file-size
# or for the cli tool
$ npm install -g remote-file-size
$ remote-file-size http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
// => 1.55 kB
var remote = require('remote-file-size')
var url = 'http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz'
remote(url, function(err, o) {
console.log(o)
// => 1548
})
$ remote-file-size --help
remote-file-size - get the size of a remote file
usage: remote-file-size [options] <url>
options:
-h, --help show help and usage
-v, --version show version
-r, --raw show raw result (no pretty formatting)
-f, --follow-redirect follow redirects (true by default)
-m, --max-redirects <num> set max number of redirects (defaults to 2)
example:
remote-file-size http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
// => 1.55 kB
remote-file-size --raw http://registry.npmjs.org/argsplit/-/argsplit-1.0.2.tgz
// => 1548
remote-file-size uses
request under the hood, so you could
also pass an options object instead of the url string.
Evan Lucas
MIT (See
LICENSE for more info)