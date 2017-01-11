Remodal

No longer actively maintained. I am not interested to maintain jQuery plugins anymore. If you have some fixes, feel free to make PR.

Responsive, lightweight, fast, synchronized with CSS animations, fully customizable modal window plugin with declarative configuration and hash tracking.

Notes

All modern browsers are supported.

IE8+. To enable IE8 styles add the lt-ie9 class to the html element, as modernizr does.

class to the element, as modernizr does. jQuery, jQuery2, Zepto support.

Browserify support.

Start

Download the latest version from GitHub or via package managers:

npm install remodal bower install remodal

Include the CSS files from the dist folder in the head section:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../dist/remodal.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../dist/remodal-default-theme.css" >

Include the JS file from the dist folder before the </body> :

< script src = "../dist/remodal.min.js" > </ script >

You can define the background container for the modal(for effects like a blur). It can be any simple content wrapper:

< div class = "remodal-bg" > ...Page content... </ div >

And now create the modal dialog:

< div class = "remodal" data-remodal-id = "modal" > < button data-remodal-action = "close" class = "remodal-close" > </ button > < h1 > Remodal </ h1 > < p > Responsive, lightweight, fast, synchronized with CSS animations, fully customizable modal window plugin with declarative configuration and hash tracking. </ p > < br > < button data-remodal-action = "cancel" class = "remodal-cancel" > Cancel </ button > < button data-remodal-action = "confirm" class = "remodal-confirm" > OK </ button > </ div >

Don't use the id attribute, if you want to avoid the anchor jump, use data-remodal-id .

So, now you can call it with the hash:

< a href = "#modal" > Call the modal with data-remodal-id="modal" </ a >

Or:

< a data-remodal-target = "modal" > Call the modal with data-remodal-id="modal" </ a >

Options

You can pass additional options with the data-remodal-options attribute.

< div class = "remodal" data-remodal-id = "modal" data-remodal-options = "hashTracking: false, closeOnOutsideClick: false" > < button data-remodal-action = "close" class = "remodal-close" > </ button > < h1 > Remodal </ h1 > < p > Responsive, lightweight, fast, synchronized with CSS animations, fully customizable modal window plugin with declarative configuration and hash tracking. </ p > < br > < button data-remodal-action = "cancel" class = "remodal-cancel" > Cancel </ button > < button data-remodal-action = "confirm" class = "remodal-confirm" > OK </ button > </ div >

hashTracking

Default: true

To open the modal without the hash, use the data-remodal-target attribute.

< a data-remodal-target = "modal" href = "#" > Call the modal with data-remodal-id="modal" </ a >

closeOnConfirm

Default: true

If true, closes the modal window after clicking the confirm button.

closeOnCancel

Default: true

If true, closes the modal window after clicking the cancel button.

closeOnEscape

Default: true

If true, closes the modal window after pressing the ESC key.

closeOnOutsideClick

Default: true

If true, closes the modal window by clicking anywhere on the page.

modifier

Default: ''

Modifier CSS classes for the modal that is added to the overlay, modal, background and wrapper (see CSS).

appendTo

Default: document.body

Globals

< script > window .REMODAL_GLOBALS = { NAMESPACE : 'modal' , DEFAULTS : { hashTracking : false } }; </ script > < script src = "../dist/remodal.js" > </ script >

NAMESPACE

Base HTML class for your modals. CSS theme should be updated to reflect this.

DEFAULTS

Extends the default settings.

Initialization with JavaScript

Do not set the 'remodal' class, if you prefer a JS initialization.

< div data-remodal-id = "modal" > < button data-remodal-action = "close" class = "remodal-close" > </ button > < h1 > Remodal </ h1 > < p > Responsive, lightweight, fast, synchronized with CSS animations, fully customizable modal window plugin with declarative configuration and hash tracking. </ p > </ div > < script > var options = {...}; $( '[data-remodal-id=modal]' ).remodal(options); </ script >

Methods

Get the instance of the modal and call a method:

var inst = $( '[data-remodal-id=modal]' ).remodal(); inst.open(); inst.close(); inst.getState(); inst.destroy();

Events

$( document ).on( 'opening' , '.remodal' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Modal is opening' ); }); $( document ).on( 'opened' , '.remodal' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Modal is opened' ); }); $( document ).on( 'closing' , '.remodal' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Modal is closing' + (e.reason ? ', reason: ' + e.reason : '' )); }); $( document ).on( 'closed' , '.remodal' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Modal is closed' + (e.reason ? ', reason: ' + e.reason : '' )); }); $( document ).on( 'confirmation' , '.remodal' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Confirmation button is clicked' ); }); $( document ).on( 'cancellation' , '.remodal' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Cancel button is clicked' ); });

CSS

Classes

.remodal – the default class of modal dialogs.

.remodal-wrapper – the additional wrapper for the .remodal , it is not the overlay and used for the alignment.

.remodal-overlay – the overlay of modal dialogs, it is under the wrapper.

.remodal-bg – the background of modal dialogs, it is under the overlay and usually it is the wrapper of your content. You should add it on your own.

The remodal prefix can be changed in the global settings. See the NAMESPACE option.

States

States are added to the .remodal , .remodal-overlay , .remodal-bg , .remodal-wrapper classes.

List:

.remodal-is-opening .remodal-is-opened .remodal-is-closing .remodal-is-closed

Modifier

A modifier that is specified in the options is added to the .remodal , .remodal-overlay , .remodal-bg , .remodal-wrapper classes.

Using with other javascript libraries

Remodal has wrappers that make it easy to use with other javascript libraries:

Ember

