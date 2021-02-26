openbase logo
remixd

by ethereum
0.2.4 (see all)

remix server

npm
GitHub
CDN

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

364

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

The project code base has been moved to remix-project/remixd.

remixd is a tool that intend to be used with Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity). It allows a websocket connection between Remix IDE (web application) and the local computer.

Practically Remix IDE make available a folder shared by remixd.

More details are explained in this tutorial.

Alternatively remixd can be used to setup a development environment that can be used with other popular frameworks like Embark, Truffle, Ganache, etc..

remixd needs npm and node

INSTALLATION

npm install -g remixd

HELP SECTION

  Usage: remixd -s <shared folder> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org

  Provide a two-way connection between the local computer and Remix IDE.
  

  Options:

  --remix-ide  <url>                    URL of remix instance allowed to connect to this 
                                        web sockect connection
  -s, --shared-folder <path>            Folder to share with Remix IDE
  --read-only                           Treat shared folder as read-only (experimental)
  -h, --help                            output usage information

SHARE A FOLDER

remixd -s <absolute-path> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org

The current user should have read/write access to the folder (at least read access).

It is important to notice that changes made to the current file in Remix IDE are automatically saved to the local computer every 5000 ms. There is no Save action. But the Ctrl-Z (undo) can be used.

Furthermore :

  • No copy of the shared folder are kept in the browser storage.
  • It is not possible to create a file from Remix IDE (that might change).
  • If a folder does not contain any file, the folder will not be displayed in the explorer (that might change).
  • Symbolic links are not forwarded to Remix IDE.

