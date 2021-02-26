The project code base has been moved to remix-project/remixd.
remixd is a tool that intend to be used with Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity). It allows a websocket connection between
Remix IDE (web application) and the local computer.
Practically Remix IDE make available a folder shared by
remixd.
More details are explained in this tutorial.
Alternatively
remixd can be used to setup a development environment that can be used with other popular frameworks like Embark, Truffle, Ganache, etc..
remixd needs
npm and
node
npm install -g remixd
Usage: remixd -s <shared folder> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org
Provide a two-way connection between the local computer and Remix IDE.
Options:
--remix-ide <url> URL of remix instance allowed to connect to this
web sockect connection
-s, --shared-folder <path> Folder to share with Remix IDE
--read-only Treat shared folder as read-only (experimental)
-h, --help output usage information
remixd -s <absolute-path> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org
The current user should have
read/write access to the folder (at least
read access).
It is important to notice that changes made to the current file in
Remix IDE are automatically saved to the local computer every 5000 ms. There is no
Save action. But the
Ctrl-Z (undo) can be used.
Furthermore :
Remix IDE (that might change).