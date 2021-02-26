The project code base has been moved to remix-project/remixd.

remixd is a tool that intend to be used with Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity). It allows a websocket connection between Remix IDE (web application) and the local computer.

Practically Remix IDE make available a folder shared by remixd .

More details are explained in this tutorial.

Alternatively remixd can be used to setup a development environment that can be used with other popular frameworks like Embark, Truffle, Ganache, etc..

remixd needs npm and node

INSTALLATION

npm install -g remixd

HELP SECTION

Usage: remixd -s <shared folder> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org Provide a two-way connection between the local computer and Remix IDE. Options: --remix-ide <url> URL of remix instance allowed to connect to this web sockect connection -s, --shared-folder <path> Folder to share with Remix IDE -- read -only Treat shared folder as read -only (experimental) -h, -- help output usage information

SHARE A FOLDER

remixd -s <absolute-path> --remix-ide https://remix.ethereum.org

The current user should have read/write access to the folder (at least read access).

It is important to notice that changes made to the current file in Remix IDE are automatically saved to the local computer every 5000 ms. There is no Save action. But the Ctrl-Z (undo) can be used.

Furthermore :