This package contains simple utility functions to use with Remix.run.
npm install remix-utils remix @remix-run/node @remix-run/react react
The ClientOnly component lets you render the children element only on the client-side, avoiding rendering it the server-side.
You can, optionally, provide a fallback component to be used on SSR.
import { ClientOnly } from "remix-utils";
export default function View() {
return (
<ClientOnly fallback={<SimplerStaticVersion />}>
<ComplexComponentNeedingBrowserEnvironment />
</ClientOnly>
);
}
This component is handy when you have some complex component that needs a browser environment to work, like a chart or a map. This way, you can avoid rendering it server-side and instead use a simpler static version like an SVG or even a loading UI.
The rendering flow will be:
This component uses the
useHydrated hook internally.
The CSRF related functions let you implement CSRF protection on your application.
This part of Remix Utils needs React and server-side code.
In the server, we need to add to our
root component the following.
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
import { createAuthenticityToken, json } from "remix-utils";
import { getSession, commitSession } from "~/services/session.server";
interface LoaderData {
csrf: string;
}
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
let session = await getSession(request.headers.get("cookie"));
let token = createAuthenticityToken(session);
return json<LoaderData>(
{ csrf: token },
{ headers: { "Set-Cookie": await commitSession(session) } }
);
};
The
createAuthenticityToken function receives a session object and stores the authenticity token there using the
csrf key (you can pass the key name as a second argument). Finally, you need to return the token in a
json response and commit the session.
You need to read the authenticity token and render the
AuthenticityTokenProvider component wrapping your code in your root.
import { Outlet, useLoaderData } from "remix";
import { Document } from "~/components/document";
export default function Root() {
let { csrf } = useLoaderData<LoaderData>();
return (
<AuthenticityTokenProvider token={csrf}>
<Document>
<Outlet />
</Document>
</AuthenticityTokenProvider>
);
}
With this, your whole app can access the authenticity token generated in the root.
When you create a form in some route, you can use the
AuthenticityTokenInput component to add the authenticity token to the form.
import { Form } from "remix";
import { AuthenticityTokenInput } from "remix-utils";
export default function SomeRoute() {
return (
<Form method="post">
<AuthenticityTokenInput />
<input type="text" name="something" />
</Form>
);
}
Note that the authenticity token is only really needed for a form that mutates the data somehow. If you have a search form making a GET request, you don't need to add the authenticity token there.
This
AuthenticityTokenInput will get the authenticity token from the
AuthenticityTokenProvider component and add it to the form as the value of a hidden input with the name
csrf. You can customize the field name using the
name prop.
<AuthenticityTokenInput name="customName" />
You should only customize the name if you also changed it on
createAuthenticityToken.
useAuthenticityToken and
useFetcher.
If you need to use
useFetcher (or
useSubmit) instead of
Form you can also get the authenticity token with the
useAuthenticityToken hook.
import { useFetcher } from "remix";
import { useAuthenticityToken } from "remix-utils";
export function useMarkAsRead() {
let fetcher = useFetcher();
let csrf = useAuthenticityToken();
return function submit(data) {
fetcher.submit({ csrf, ...data }, { action: "/action", method: "post" });
};
}
Finally, you need to verify the authenticity token in the action that received the request.
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
import { verifyAuthenticityToken, redirectBack } from "remix-utils";
import { getSession, commitSession } from "~/services/session.server";
export let action: ActionFunction = async ({ request }) => {
let session = await getSession(request.headers.get("Cookie"));
await verifyAuthenticityToken(request, session);
// do something here
return redirectBack(request, { fallback: "/fallback" });
};
Suppose the authenticity token is missing on the session, the request body, or doesn't match. In that case, the function will throw an Unprocessable Entity response that you can either catch and handle manually or let pass and render your CatchBoundary.
If you need to create
<link /> tags based on the loader data instead of being static, you can use the
DynamicLinks component together with the
DynamicLinksFunction type.
In the route you want to define dynamic links add
handle export with a
dynamicLinks method, this method should implement the
DynamicLinksFunction type.
let dynamicLinks: DynamicLinksFunction<LoaderData> = async ({ data }) => {
if (!data.user) return [];
return [{ rel: "preload", href: data.user.avatar, as: "image" }];
};
Then, in the root route, add the
DynamicLinks component before the Remix's Links component, usually inside a Document component.
import { Links, LiveReload, Meta, Scripts, ScrollRestoration } from "remix";
import { DynamicLinks } from "remix-utils";
type Props = { children: React.ReactNode; title?: string };
export function Document({ children, title }: Props) {
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1" />
{title ? <title>{title}</title> : null}
<Meta />
<DynamicLinks />
<Links />
</head>
<body>
{children}
<ScrollRestoration />
<Scripts />
{process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" && <LiveReload />}
</body>
</html>
);
}
Now, any link you defined in the
DynamicLinksFunction will be added to the HTML as any static link in your
LinksFunctions.
Note: You can also put the
DynamicLinksafter the
Linkscomponent, it's up to you what to prioritize, since static links are probably prefetched when you do
<Link prefetch>you may want to put the
DynamicLinksfirst to prioritize them.
If you need to load different external scripts on certain routes, you can use the
ExternalScripts component together with the
ExternalScriptsFunction type.
In the route you want to load the script add a
handle export with a
scripts method, this method should implement the
ExternalScriptsFunction type.
// create the scripts function with the correct type
let scripts: ExternalScriptsFunction = () => {
return [
{
src: "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js",
integrity: "sha256-/xUj+3OJU5yExlq6GSYGSHk7tPXikynS7ogEvDej/m4=",
crossOrigin: "anonymous",
},
];
};
// and export it through the handle, you could also create it inline here
// if you don't care about the type
export let handle = { scripts };
Then, in the root route, add the
ExternalScripts component together with the Remix's Scripts component, usually inside a Document component.
import { Links, LiveReload, Meta, Scripts, ScrollRestoration } from "remix";
import { ExternalScripts } from "remix-utils";
type Props = { children: React.ReactNode; title?: string };
export function Document({ children, title }: Props) {
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1" />
{title ? <title>{title}</title> : null}
<Meta />
<Links />
</head>
<body>
{children}
<ScrollRestoration />
<ExternalScripts />
<Scripts />
{process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" && <LiveReload />}
</body>
</html>
);
}
Now, any script you defined in the ScriptsFunction will be added to the HTML together with a
<link rel="preload"> before it.
Tip: You could use it together with useShouldHydrate to disable Remix scripts in certain routes but still load scripts for analytics or small features that need JS but don't need the full app JS to be enabled.
This feature is now built-in into Remix as
Outlet&
useOutletContextso it's marked as deprecated here. The feature will be removed in v3 of Remix Utils.
This wrapper of the Remix Outlet component lets you pass an optional
data prop, then using the
useParentData hook, you can access that data.
Helpful to pass information from parent to child routes, for example, the authenticated user data.
// parent route
import { Outlet } from "remix-utils";
export default function Parent() {
return <Outlet data={{ something: "here" }} />;
}
// child route
import { useParentData } from "remix-utils";
export default function Child() {
const data = useParentData();
return <div>{data.something}</div>;
}
The RevalidateLink link component is a simple wrapper of Remix's Link component. It receives the same props with the exception of the
to prop; instead, this component will render a Link to
..
By linking to
., when clicked, this will tell Remix to fetch again the loaders of the current routes, but instead of creating a new entry on the browser's history stack, it will replace the current one. Basically, it will refresh the page, but only reloading the data.
If you don't have JS enabled, this will do a full page refresh instead, giving you the exact same behavior.
<RevalidateLink className="refresh-btn-styles">Refresh</RevalidateLink>
This hook lets you detect if your component is already hydrated. This means the JS for the element loaded client-side and React is running.
With useHydrated, you can render different things on the server and client while ensuring the hydration will not have a mismatched HTML.
import { useHydrated } from "remix-utils";
export function Component() {
let isHydrated = useHydrated();
if (isHydrated) {
return <ClientOnlyComponent />;
}
return <ServerFallback />;
}
When doing SSR, the value of
isHydrated will always be
false. The first client-side render
isHydrated will still be false, and then it will change to
true.
After the first client-side render, future components rendered calling this hook will receive
true as the value of
isHydrated. This way, your server fallback UI will never be rendered on a route transition.
This hook lets you trigger a revalidation of the loaders in the current routes.
The way this works is by navigating to
. and adding
replace: true to avoid creating a new entry on the history stack.
Check #RevalidateLink for more information and a component version of this feature that works without JS.
This Hook is mostly useful if you want to trigger the revalidation manually from an effect, examples of this are:
import { useRevalidate } from "remix-utils";
function useRevalidateOnInterval() {
let revalidate = useRevalidate();
useEffect(() => {
let interval = setInterval(revalidate, 5000);
return () => clearInterval(interval);
}, [revalidate]);
}
This hook lets you access the data of any route in the current page. This can include child or parent routes.
To use it, call
useRouteData in your component and pass the route path as a string. As an example, if you had the following routes:
routes/articles/$slug.tsx
routes/articles/index.tsx
routes/articles.tsx
Then you need to pass
useRouteData("/articles") to get the data of
routes/articles.tsx and
useRouteData("/articles/") to get the data of
routes/articles/index.tsx.
let parentData = useRouteData("/articles");
let indexData = useRouteData("/articles/");
If the pathname is dynamic as with the
routes/articles/$slug.tsx route, you can attach and ID to the route using the
handle export, and then use that ID in the
useRouteData hook.
// inside routes/articles/$slug.tsx
export let handle = { id: "article-show" }; // the ID can be anything
// inside any other route
import { useRouteData } from "remix-utils";
export default function Screen() {
let data = useRouteData("article-show");
// use data here
}
The
useRouteData hook receives a generic to be used as the type of the route data. Because the route may not be found the return type is
Data | undefined. This means if you do the following:
let data = useRouteData<ArticleShowData>("article-show");
The type of
data will be
ArticleShowData | undefined, so you will need to check if it's not undefined before being able to use it.
If you are building a Remix application where most routes are static, and you want to avoid loading client-side JS, you can use this hook, plus some conventions, to detect if one or more active routes needs JS and only render the Scripts component in that case.
In your document component, you can call this hook to dynamically render the Scripts component if needed.
import type { ReactNode } from "react";
import { Links, LiveReload, Meta, Scripts } from "remix";
import { useShouldHydrate } from "remix-utils";
interface DocumentProps {
children: ReactNode;
title?: string;
}
export function Document({ children, title }: DocumentProps) {
let shouldHydrate = useShouldHydrate();
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<link rel="icon" href="/favicon.png" type="image/png" />
{title ? <title>{title}</title> : null}
<Meta />
<Links />
</head>
<body>
{children}
{shouldHydrate && <Scripts />}
{process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" && <LiveReload />}
</body>
</html>
);
}
Now, you can export a
handle object with the
hydrate property as
true in any route module.
export let handle = { hydrate: true };
This will mark the route as requiring JS hydration.
In some cases, a route may need JS based on the data the loader returned. For example, if you have a component to purchase a product, but only authenticated users can see it, you don't need JS until the user is authenticated. In that case, you can make
hydrate be a function receiving your loader data.
export let handle = {
hydrate(data: LoaderData) {
return data.user.isAuthenticated;
},
};
The
useShouldHydrate hook will detect
hydrate as a function and call it using the route data.
These utilities let you parse the request body with a simple function call. You can parse it to a string, a URLSearchParams instance, or an object.
This function receives the whole request and returns a promise with the body as a string.
import { bodyParser, redirectBack } from "remix-utils";
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
import { updateUser } from "../services/users";
export let action: ActionFunction = async ({ request }) => {
let body = await bodyParser.toString(request);
body = new URLSearchParams(body);
await updateUser(params.id, { username: body.get("username") });
return redirectBack(request, { fallback: "/" });
};
A better version of this feature is supported out of the box by Remix. It's recommended to use
await request.formData()instead.
This function receives the whole request and returns a promise with an instance of
URLSearchParams, and the request's body is already parsed.
import { bodyParser, redirectBack } from "remix-utils";
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
import { updateUser } from "../services/users";
export let action: ActionFunction = async ({ request, params }) => {
const body = await bodyParser.toSearchParams(request);
await updateUser(params.id, { username: body.get("username") });
return redirectBack(request, { fallback: "/" });
};
This is the same as doing:
let body = await bodyParser.toString(request);
return new URLSearchParams(body);
This function receives the whole request and returns a promise with an unknown value. That value is going to be the body of the request.
The result is typed as
unknown to force you to validate the object to ensure it's what you expect. This is because there's no way for TypeScript to know what the type of the body is since it's an entirely dynamic value.
import { bodyParser, redirectBack } from "remix-utils";
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
import { hasUsername } from "../validations/users";
import { updateUser } from "~/services/users";
export let action: ActionFunction = async ({ request }) => {
const body = await bodyParser.toJSON(request);
hasUsername(body); // this should throw if body doesn't have username
// from this point you can do `body.username`
await updateUser(params.id, { username: body.username });
return redirectBack(request, { fallback: "/" });
};
This is the same as doing:
let body = await bodyParser.toSearchParams(request);
return Object.fromEntries(params.entries()) as unknown;
This feature is now built-in into Remix so it's marked as deprecated here. The feature will be removed in v3 of Remix Utils.
This function is a typed version of the
json helper provided by Remix. It accepts a generic with the type of data you are going to send in the response.
This helps ensure that the data you are sending from your loader matches the provided type at the compiler lever. It's more useful when you create an interface or type for your loader so you can share it between
json and
useLoaderData to help you avoid missing or extra parameters in the response.
Again, this is not doing any kind of validation on the data you send. It's just a type checker.
The generic extends JsonValue from type-fest, this limit the type of data you can send to anything that can be serializable, so you are not going to be able to send BigInt, functions, Symbols, etc. If
JSON.stringify fails to try to stringify that value, it will not be supported.
import { useLoaderData } from "remix";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
import { json } from "remix-utils";
import { getUser } from "../services/users";
import type { User } from "../types";
interface LoaderData {
user: User;
}
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
const user = await getUser(request);
return json<LoaderData>({ user });
};
export default function View() {
const { user } = useLoaderData<LoaderData>();
return <h1>Hello, {user.name}</h1>;
}
This function is a wrapper of the
redirect helper from Remix. Unlike Remix's version, this one receives the whole request object as the first value and an object with the response init and a fallback URL.
The response created with this function will have the
Location header pointing to the
Referer header from the request, or if not available, the fallback URL provided in the second argument.
import { redirectBack } from "remix-utils";
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
export let action: ActionFunction = async ({ request }) => {
await redirectBack(request, { fallback: "/" });
};
This helper is most useful when used in a generic action to send the user to the same URL it was before.
Helper function to create a Bad Request (400) response with a JSON body.
import { badRequest } from "remix-utils";
import type { ActionFunction } from "remix";
export let action: ActionFunction = async () => {
throw badRequest({ message: "You forgot something in the form." });
};
Helper function to create an Unauthorized (401) response with a JSON body.
import { unauthorized } from "remix-utils";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async () => {
// usually what you really want is to throw a redirect to the login page
throw unauthorized({ message: "You need to login." });
};
Helper function to create a Forbidden (403) response with a JSON body.
import { forbidden } from "remix-utils";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async () => {
throw forbidden({ message: "You don't have access for this." });
};
Helper function to create a Not Found (404) response with a JSON body.
import { notFound } from "remix-utils";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async () => {
throw notFound({ message: "This doesn't exists." });
};
Helper function to create an Unprocessable Entity (422) response with a JSON body.
import { unprocessableEntity } from "remix-utils";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async () => {
throw unprocessableEntity({ message: "This doesn't exists." });
};
This is used by the CSRF validation. You probably don't want to use it directly.
Helper function to create a Server Error (500) response with a JSON body.
import { serverError } from "remix-utils";
import type { LoaderFunction } from "remix";
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async () => {
throw serverError({ message: "Something unexpected happened." });
};
Helper function to create a Not Modified (304) response without a body and any header.
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
return notModified();
};
Helper function to create a JavaScript file response with any header.
This is useful to create JS files based on data inside a Resource Route.
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
return javascript("console.log('Hello World')");
};
Helper function to create a CSS file response with any header.
This is useful to create CSS files based on data inside a Resource Route.
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
return stylesheet("body { color: red; }");
};
Helper function to create a PDF file response with any header.
This is useful to create PDF files based on data inside a Resource Route.
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
return pdf(await generatePDF(request.formData()));
};
Helper function to create a HTML file response with any header.
This is useful to create HTML files based on data inside a Resource Route.
export let loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ request }) => {
return html("<h1>Hello World</h1>");
};