The project code base has been moved to https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project

Although the documentation is still located in this repository.

Remix is a browser-based compiler and IDE that enables users to build Ethereum contracts with Solidity language and to debug transactions.

To try it out, visit https://remix.ethereum.org.

https://github.com/ethereum/remix-ide/releases also gives others ways to use Remix locally. Please check it out.

Remix consists of many modules and in this repository you will find the Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity).

Prerequisites:

Run with docker

If you want to run latest changes that are merged into master branch then run:

docker pull remixproject / remix-ide :latest docker run -p 8080 :80 remixproject / remix-ide :latest

If you want to run latest remix-live release run.

docker pull remixproject / remix-ide :remix_live docker run -p 8080 :80 remixproject / remix-ide :remix_live

Run with docker-compose:

To run locally without building you only need docker-compose.yaml file and you can run:

Then go to http://localhost:8080 and you can use you Remix instance.

To fetch docker-compose file without cloning this repo run:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ethereum/remix-ide/master/docker-compose.yaml > docker-compose.yaml

Documentation

To see details about how to use Remix for developing and/or debugging Solidity contracts, please see our documentation page