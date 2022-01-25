openbase logo
remix-ide

by ethereum
0.10.3 (see all)

Documentation for Remix IDE

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

288

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

136

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

The project code base has been moved to https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project

Although the documentation is still located in this repository.

Remix is a browser-based compiler and IDE that enables users to build Ethereum contracts with Solidity language and to debug transactions.

To try it out, visit https://remix.ethereum.org.

https://github.com/ethereum/remix-ide/releases also gives others ways to use Remix locally. Please check it out.

Remix consists of many modules and in this repository you will find the Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity).

Remix screenshot

Release:

The latest release is always deployed to https://remix.ethereum.org, the actual code base is located at https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project It is also possible to run Remix as a desktop application https://github.com/ethereum/remix-desktop/releases (Osx, Linux, Windows).

Docker:

Prerequisites:

Run with docker

If you want to run latest changes that are merged into master branch then run:

docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:latest
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:latest

If you want to run latest remix-live release run.

docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live

Run with docker-compose:

To run locally without building you only need docker-compose.yaml file and you can run:

Then go to http://localhost:8080 and you can use you Remix instance.

To fetch docker-compose file without cloning this repo run:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ethereum/remix-ide/master/docker-compose.yaml > docker-compose.yaml

Documentation

To see details about how to use Remix for developing and/or debugging Solidity contracts, please see our documentation page

