The project code base has been moved to https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project
Although the documentation is still located in this repository.
Remix is a browser-based compiler and IDE that enables users to build Ethereum contracts with Solidity language and to debug transactions.
To try it out, visit https://remix.ethereum.org.
https://github.com/ethereum/remix-ide/releases also gives others ways to use Remix locally. Please check it out.
Remix consists of many modules and in this repository you will find the Remix IDE (aka. Browser-Solidity).
The latest release is always deployed to https://remix.ethereum.org, the actual code base is located at https://github.com/ethereum/remix-project It is also possible to run Remix as a desktop application https://github.com/ethereum/remix-desktop/releases (Osx, Linux, Windows).
Prerequisites:
If you want to run latest changes that are merged into master branch then run:
docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:latest
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:latest
If you want to run latest remix-live release run.
docker pull remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live
docker run -p 8080:80 remixproject/remix-ide:remix_live
To run locally without building you only need docker-compose.yaml file and you can run:
Then go to http://localhost:8080 and you can use you Remix instance.
To fetch docker-compose file without cloning this repo run:
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ethereum/remix-ide/master/docker-compose.yaml > docker-compose.yaml
To see details about how to use Remix for developing and/or debugging Solidity contracts, please see our documentation page