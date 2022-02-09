One package to rule them all, one entry point to bind them.
# yarn
yarn add remirror @remirror/pm
# pnpm
pnpm add remirror @remirror/pm
# npm
npm install remirror @remirror/pm
The
remirror package will automatically install the
@remirror/pm package for you. You only need to install it yourself if you'd like to ensure consistent versions of the
prosemirror-* libraries when importing from
@remirror/pm/state instead of
prosemirror-state or
@remirror/pm/model instead of
prosemirror-model.
Rather than installing multiple scoped packages, the
remirror package is a gateway to using all the goodness that remirror provides while minimising your bundle size.
The following creates a controlled editor with React.
import React from 'react';
import { SocialPreset } from 'remirror/extensions';
import { Remirror, SocialEmojiComponent, useRemirror } from '@remirror/react';
const EditorWrapper = () => {
const socialPreset = new SocialPreset();
const { state, onChange } = useRemirror({ extensions: () => [...socialPreset()] });
return (
<Remirror state={state} onChange={onChange} manager={manager} autoRender={true}>
<SocialEmojiComponent />
</Remirror>
);
};
These are the entry points available through the
remirror package.
remirror - All the core functionality available through
@remirror/core.
remirror/extensions - All the core extensions and presets made available through the main
remirror repository. This doesn't include any framework specific extensions and presets.
remirror/dom - The dom framework implementation of via
createDomEditor.