remirror

One package to rule them all, one entry point to bind them.

Installation

yarn add remirror @remirror/pm pnpm add remirror @remirror/pm npm install remirror @remirror/pm

The remirror package will automatically install the @remirror/pm package for you. You only need to install it yourself if you'd like to ensure consistent versions of the prosemirror-* libraries when importing from @remirror/pm/state instead of prosemirror-state or @remirror/pm/model instead of prosemirror-model .

Usage

Rather than installing multiple scoped packages, the remirror package is a gateway to using all the goodness that remirror provides while minimising your bundle size.

The following creates a controlled editor with React.

import React from 'react'; import { SocialPreset } from 'remirror/extensions'; import { Remirror, SocialEmojiComponent, useRemirror } from '@remirror/react'; const EditorWrapper = () => { const socialPreset = new SocialPreset(); const { state, onChange } = useRemirror({ extensions: () => [...socialPreset()] }); return ( <Remirror state={state} onChange={onChange} manager={manager} autoRender={true}> <SocialEmojiComponent /> </Remirror> ); };

These are the entry points available through the remirror package.