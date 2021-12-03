Remeda

The first "data-first" and "data-last" utility library designed especially for TypeScript.

Installation

npm i remeda yarn add remeda

Then in .js or .ts

import * as R from 'remeda' ;

Why Remeda?

There are no good utility libraries that work well with TypeScript. When working with Lodash or Ramda you must sometimes annotate types manually.

Remeda is written and tested in TypeScript and that means there won't be any problems with custom typings.

What's "data-first" and "data-last"?

Functional programming is nice, and it makes the code more readable. However there are situations where you don't need "pipes", and you want to call just a single function.

R.pick(obj, [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ]); R.pick([ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ], obj); _.pick(obj, [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ]);

In the above example, "data-first" approach is more natural and more programmer friendly because when you type the second argument, you get the auto-complete from IDE. It's not possible to get the auto-complete in Ramda because the data argument is not provided.

"data-last" approach is helpful when writing data transformations aka pipes.

const users = [ { name : 'john' , age : 20 , gender : 'm' }, { name : 'marry' , age : 22 , gender : 'f' }, { name : 'samara' , age : 24 , gender : 'f' }, { name : 'paula' , age : 24 , gender : 'f' }, { name : 'bill' , age : 33 , gender : 'm' }, ] R.pipe( users, R.filter( x => x.gender === 'f' ), R.groupBy( x => x.age), ); R.pipe( R.filter( x => x.gender === 'f' ), R.groupBy( x => x.age), )(users) _(users) .filter( x => x.gender === 'f' ) .groupBy( x => x.age) .value() _.flow( _.filter( x => x.gender === 'f' ), _.groupBy( x => x.age), )(users)

Mixing paradigms can be cumbersome in Lodash because it requires importing two different methods.

Remeda implements all methods in two versions, and the correct overload is picked based on the number of provided arguments.

The "data-last" version must always have one argument less than the "data-first" version.

R.pick(obj, [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ]); R.pipe(obj, R.pick([ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ])); R.pick([ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ], obj); R.pick([ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ])(obj);

Lazy evaluation

Many functions support lazy evaluation when using pipe or createPipe . These functions have a pipeable tag in the documentation.

Lazy evaluation is not supported in Ramda and only partially supported in lodash.

const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]; const result = R.pipe( arr, R.map( x => { console .log( 'iterate' , x); return x; }), R.uniq(), R.take( 3 ) );

Indexed version

Iterable functions have an extra property indexed which is the same function with iterator (element, index, array) .

const arr = [ 10 , 12 , 13 , 3 ]; R.filter(arr, x => x % 2 === 0 ); R.filter.indexed(arr, (x, i) => i % 2 === 0 );

For Lodash and Ramda users

Please check function mapping in mapping.md.

Remeda Design Goals

The usage must be programmer friendly, and that's more important than following XYZ paradigm strictly. Manual annotation should never be required, and proper typings should infer everything. The only exception is the first function in createPipe . E6 polyfill is required. Core methods are reused, and data structure (like Map/Set) are not re-implemented. The implementation of each function should be as minimal as possible. Tree-shaking is supported by default. (Do you know that lodash.keyBy has 14KB after minification?) All functions are immutable, and there are no side-effects. Fixed number of arguments.

MIT