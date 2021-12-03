openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

remeda

by remeda
0.0.32 (see all)

A utility library for JavaScript and TypeScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.6K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Remeda

The first "data-first" and "data-last" utility library designed especially for TypeScript.

Build Status npm module dependencies

Installation

npm i remeda
yarn add remeda

Then in .js or .ts

import * as R from 'remeda'; // tree-shaking supported!

Why Remeda?

There are no good utility libraries that work well with TypeScript. When working with Lodash or Ramda you must sometimes annotate types manually.
Remeda is written and tested in TypeScript and that means there won't be any problems with custom typings.

What's "data-first" and "data-last"?

Functional programming is nice, and it makes the code more readable. However there are situations where you don't need "pipes", and you want to call just a single function. 

// Remeda
R.pick(obj, ['firstName', 'lastName']);

// Ramda
R.pick(['firstName', 'lastName'], obj);

// Lodash
_.pick(obj, ['firstName', 'lastName']);

In the above example, "data-first" approach is more natural and more programmer friendly because when you type the second argument, you get the auto-complete from IDE. It's not possible to get the auto-complete in Ramda because the data argument is not provided.

"data-last" approach is helpful when writing data transformations aka pipes.

const users = [
  {name: 'john', age: 20, gender: 'm'},
  {name: 'marry', age: 22, gender: 'f'},
  {name: 'samara', age: 24, gender: 'f'},
  {name: 'paula', age: 24, gender: 'f'},
  {name: 'bill', age: 33, gender: 'm'},
]

// Remeda
R.pipe(
  users,
  R.filter(x => x.gender === 'f'),
  R.groupBy(x => x.age),
);

// Ramda
R.pipe(
  R.filter(x => x.gender === 'f'),
  R.groupBy(x => x.age),
)(users) // broken typings in TS :(

// Lodash
_(users)
  .filter(x => x.gender === 'f')
  .groupBy(x => x.age)
  .value()

// Lodash-fp
_.flow(
  _.filter(x => x.gender === 'f'),
  _.groupBy(x => x.age),
)(users)// broken typings in TS :(

Mixing paradigms can be cumbersome in Lodash because it requires importing two different methods.
Remeda implements all methods in two versions, and the correct overload is picked based on the number of provided arguments.
The "data-last" version must always have one argument less than the "data-first" version.

// Remeda
R.pick(obj, ['firstName', 'lastName']); // data-first
R.pipe(obj, R.pick(['firstName', 'lastName'])); // data-last

R.pick(['firstName', 'lastName'], obj); // error, this won't work!
R.pick(['firstName', 'lastName'])(obj); // this will work but the types cannot be inferred

Lazy evaluation

Many functions support lazy evaluation when using pipe or createPipe. These functions have a pipeable tag in the documentation.
Lazy evaluation is not supported in Ramda and only partially supported in lodash.

// Get first 3 unique values
const arr = [1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 6];

const result = R.pipe(
  arr,                    // only four iterations instead of eight (array.length)
  R.map(x => {
    console.log('iterate', x);
    return x;
  }),
  R.uniq(),
  R.take(3)
); // => [1, 2, 3]

/**
 * Console output:
 * iterate 1
 * iterate 2
 * iterate 2
 * iterate 3
 * /

Indexed version

Iterable functions have an extra property indexed which is the same function with iterator (element, index, array).

const arr = [10, 12, 13, 3];

// filter even values
R.filter(arr, x => x % 2 === 0); // => [10, 12]

// filter even indexes
R.filter.indexed(arr, (x, i) => i % 2 === 0); // => [10, 13]

For Lodash and Ramda users

Please check function mapping in mapping.md.

Remeda Design Goals

  1. The usage must be programmer friendly, and that's more important than following XYZ paradigm strictly.
  2. Manual annotation should never be required, and proper typings should infer everything. The only exception is the first function in createPipe.
  3. E6 polyfill is required. Core methods are reused, and data structure (like Map/Set) are not re-implemented.
  4. The implementation of each function should be as minimal as possible. Tree-shaking is supported by default. (Do you know that lodash.keyBy has 14KB after minification?)
  5. All functions are immutable, and there are no side-effects.
  6. Fixed number of arguments.

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial