Get position and size of the DOM element for any React Component
// ES2015
import { measure, Measured } from "remeasure";
// CommonJS
const { measure, Measured } = require("remeasure").default;
// old school script
var measure = window.Remeasure.measure;
var Measured = window.Remeasure.Measured;
@measure
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const { height, width } = this.props;
return <div>I have access to my height and width through props!</div>;
}
}
const StatelessComponent = measure(({ height, width }) => {
return <div>In here too!</div>;
});
You can use the component with function-rendering components one of three ways:
// using a children method
const MyMeasuredComponent = () => {
return (
<Measured height width>
{({ height, width }) => {
return (
<div>
My height is {height} and my width is {width}
</div>
);
}}
</Measured>
);
};
// using a component method
const MyMeasuredComponent = () => {
return (
<Measured
height
width
component={({ height, width }) => {
return (
<div>
My height is {height} and my width is {width}
</div>
);
}}
/>
);
};
// using a render method
const MyMeasuredComponent = () => {
return (
<Measured
height
width
render={({ height, width }) => {
return (
<div>
My height is {height} and my width is {width}
</div>
);
}}
/>
);
};
For performance reasons, it is recommended that you store the component as a separate method rather than create a method inline:
// using a render method
const Render = ({ height, width }) => {
return (
<div>
My height is {height} and my width is {width}
</div>
);
};
const MyMeasuredComponent = () => {
return <Measured height width render={Render} />;
};
The following properties are available for measurement:
{
bottom: Number,
clientLeft: Number,
clientHeight: Number,
clientWidth: Number,
clientTop: Number,
height: Number,
left: Number,
naturalHeight: Number,
naturalWidth: Number,
offsetHeight: Number,
offsetLeft: Number,
offsetTop: Number,
offsetWidth: Number,
scrollHeight: Number,
scrollLeft: Number,
scrollTop: Number,
scrollWidth: Number,
right: Number,
top: Number
width: Number
}
The
bottom,
left,
right, and
top properties are what you would expect from the result of
element.getBoundingClientRect().
naturalHeight and
naturalWidth are properties that are native to
img elements, and for all non-
img elements they are coalesced with
scrollHeight and
scrollWidth, respectively.
These properties are retrieved on mount, but will also automatically update if the element is resized thanks to ResizeObserver. Please note that elements that do not support content (such as
img) are not supported by this resize listener because there is no content box to observe. If you need to support those elements, simply create a higher-order component that wraps that element in a
div and decorate that component.
(Array<string>|string)
The keys to listen for changes to. If not specified, all possible keys will be measured.
Examples:
import measure from "remeasure";
// pass a string value for a single property
const measureOnlyOffsetWidth = measure("offsetWidth");
const MyStatelessComponent = measureOnlyOffsetWidth(({ offsetWidth }) => {
return <div>Only offsetWidth is injected</div>;
});
// or an array of string values for multiple properties
@measure(["top", "height"])
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
const { top, height } = this.props;
return <div>Both the top and height props are injected</div>;
}
}
You can apply the keys one of two ways on the
Measure component:
// either as individual boolean properties
<Measured height>
{({height}) => {
return (
<div>I am {height} pixels in height.</div>
);
}}
</Measured>
// or as the "keys" prop
<Measured keys={['height']}>
{({height}) => {
return (
<div>I am {height} pixels in height.</div>
);
}}
</Measured>
Note that the properties will only be applied if they are set to
true (yes, you can actually toggle what properties are measured!).
Object
Allows customization of the measurements. Available options:
{
// value in milliseconds to debounce rerenders
debounce: Number,
// sets namespace for values to be passed into props on
namespace: String,
// should element rerender when resized
renderOnResize: Boolean = true
// should element rerender when the window is resized
renderOnWindowResize: Boolean = false
}
Example usage with the decorator:
// use them alone
@measure({ renderOnResize: false })
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
const { height, width } = this.props;
return <div>The height and width props will not update with resizes.</div>;
}
}
// or you can use them with keys
const MyStatelessComponent = measure(["height", "width"], {
debounce: 50,
namespace: "measurements"
})(({ measurements }) => {
return (
<div>
You can still pass options when you want to specify keys, as the second
parameter.
</div>
);
});
Example usage with the
Measured component:
<Measured debounce={500} namespace="measurements">
{({ measurements }) => {
return <div>My measurements: {JSON.stringify(measurements)}</div>;
}}
</Measured>
Like any other component, you can access the
Measured component instance via the
ref, but when using the
measure decorator you will be accessing the
Measured HOC and not the original component. If you want to access the original component, it is available as the
originalComponent property on that
ref.
@measure.width
class Foo extends Component {
getProps() {
return this.props;
}
render() {
return <div>Use getProps to get my props!</div>;
}
}
...
class FooConsumer extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
console.log(this.foo); // Measured component
console.log(this.foo.originalComponent); // Foo component
console.log(this.foo.originalComponent.getProps()); // {bar: 'bar'}
}
render() {
<Foo
ref={(component) => {
this.foo = component;
}}
bar="bar"
/>
}
}
For each key that is measured, a convenience function exists on the
measure decorator. Example:
@measure.width
class MyMeasuredComponent extends Component {
render() {
const { width } = this.props;
return <div>I have width of {width}.</div>;
}
}
A couple things to keep in mind when using
remeasure:
Void tags cannot detect element resize
If children on a tag are considered invalid HTML (such as for
<input/>,
<img/>, etc), then the internal element resize detector cannot work. The easy solution to this is to update the component via props (on update, a recalculation of values is triggered).
Components may render twice on update
If you perform an update to the component
props or
state that also happens to change its dimensions, the component will update twice, once for the changes to
props /
state, and again for the changes to its dimensions. This is because the component needs to render in the DOM before updated values can be calculated.
remeasure has been tested and confirmed to work on the following browsers:
remeasure also works with universal / isomorphic applications.
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available:
build => builds the distributed JS with
NODE_ENV=development and with sourcemaps
build-minified => builds the distributed JS with
NODE_ENV=production and minified
compile-for-publish => runs the
lint,
test,
transpile,
dist scripts
dev => runs the webpack dev server for the playground
dist => runs the
build and
build-minified
lint => runs ESLint against files in the
src folder
prepublish => if in publish, runs
compile-for-publish
test => run ava with NODE_ENV=test
test:watch => runs
test but with persistent watcher
transpile => runs Babel against files in
src to files in
lib