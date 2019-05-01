Rembrandt.JS is a image comparison library that works both with the
HTML5 Canvas2D API as well as the drop-in Node.JS replacement
node-canvas.
We created Rembrandt.JS to have an easy-to-use image comparison library for our internal tests for PhotoEditorSDK. Go check it out. It's really awesome. :)
Please follow the installation instructions over at node-canvas in order to correctly install all required system libraries. Afterwards, just run:
npm install rembrandt
Download the latest build from our Releases page, then include it like this:
<script src="/path/to/rembrandt.min.js"></script>
The
Rembrandt JavaScript variable is now globally available.
Install Rembrandt via
npm install rembrandt, then require it inside your JavaScript like so:
var Rembrandt = require('rembrandt/build/browser')
Here is an example (ES6 / ES2015):
import Rembrandt from 'rembrandt'
const rembrandt = new Rembrandt({
// `imageA` and `imageB` can be either Strings (file path on node.js,
// public url on Browsers) or Buffers
imageA: '/path/to/imageA',
imageB: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/imageB'),
// Needs to be one of Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PERCENT or Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PIXELS
thresholdType: Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PERCENT,
// The maximum threshold (0...1 for THRESHOLD_PERCENT, pixel count for THRESHOLD_PIXELS
maxThreshold: 0.01,
// Maximum color delta (0...1):
maxDelta: 0.02,
// Maximum surrounding pixel offset
maxOffset: 0,
renderComposition: true, // Should Rembrandt render a composition image?
compositionMaskColor: Rembrandt.Color.RED // Color of unmatched pixels
})
// Run the comparison
rembrandt.compare()
.then(function (result) {
console.log('Passed:', result.passed)
console.log('Pixel Difference:', result.differences, 'Percentage Difference', result.percentageDifference, '%')
console.log('Composition image buffer:', result.compositionImage)
// Note that `compositionImage` is an Image when Rembrandt.js is run in the browser environment
})
.catch((e) => {
console.error(e)
})
See LICENSE.md
Copyright (c) 2016 by PhotoEditorSDK.com