rembrandt

by imgly
0.1.3 (see all)

Image comparison using node-canvas

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

TravisCI Status Slack Status

Rembrandt.JS - Client- and server-side image comparison library

Rembrandt

Rembrandt.JS is a image comparison library that works both with the HTML5 Canvas2D API as well as the drop-in Node.JS replacement node-canvas.

We created Rembrandt.JS to have an easy-to-use image comparison library for our internal tests for PhotoEditorSDK. Go check it out. It's really awesome. :)

Installation

Node.JS

Please follow the installation instructions over at node-canvas in order to correctly install all required system libraries. Afterwards, just run:

npm install rembrandt

Browser

Download the latest build from our Releases page, then include it like this:

<script src="/path/to/rembrandt.min.js"></script>

The Rembrandt JavaScript variable is now globally available.

Using module bundlers like Webpack etc.

Install Rembrandt via npm install rembrandt, then require it inside your JavaScript like so:

var Rembrandt = require('rembrandt/build/browser')

Usage

Here is an example (ES6 / ES2015):

import Rembrandt from 'rembrandt'

const rembrandt = new Rembrandt({
  // `imageA` and `imageB` can be either Strings (file path on node.js,
  // public url on Browsers) or Buffers
  imageA: '/path/to/imageA',
  imageB: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/imageB'),

  // Needs to be one of Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PERCENT or Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PIXELS
  thresholdType: Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PERCENT,

  // The maximum threshold (0...1 for THRESHOLD_PERCENT, pixel count for THRESHOLD_PIXELS
  maxThreshold: 0.01,

  // Maximum color delta (0...1):
  maxDelta: 0.02,

  // Maximum surrounding pixel offset
  maxOffset: 0,

  renderComposition: true, // Should Rembrandt render a composition image?
  compositionMaskColor: Rembrandt.Color.RED // Color of unmatched pixels
})

// Run the comparison
rembrandt.compare()
  .then(function (result) {
    console.log('Passed:', result.passed)
    console.log('Pixel Difference:', result.differences, 'Percentage Difference', result.percentageDifference, '%')
    console.log('Composition image buffer:', result.compositionImage)

    // Note that `compositionImage` is an Image when Rembrandt.js is run in the browser environment
  })
  .catch((e) => {
    console.error(e)
  })

License

See LICENSE.md

Authors and Contributors

Copyright (c) 2016 by PhotoEditorSDK.com

