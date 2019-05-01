Rembrandt.JS - Client- and server-side image comparison library

Rembrandt.JS is a image comparison library that works both with the HTML5 Canvas2D API as well as the drop-in Node.JS replacement node-canvas .

We created Rembrandt.JS to have an easy-to-use image comparison library for our internal tests for PhotoEditorSDK. Go check it out. It's really awesome. :)

Installation

Please follow the installation instructions over at node-canvas in order to correctly install all required system libraries. Afterwards, just run:

npm install rembrandt

Browser

Download the latest build from our Releases page, then include it like this:

< script src = "/path/to/rembrandt.min.js" > </ script >

The Rembrandt JavaScript variable is now globally available.

Using module bundlers like Webpack etc.

Install Rembrandt via npm install rembrandt , then require it inside your JavaScript like so:

var Rembrandt = require ( 'rembrandt/build/browser' )

Usage

Here is an example (ES6 / ES2015):

import Rembrandt from 'rembrandt' const rembrandt = new Rembrandt({ imageA : '/path/to/imageA' , imageB : fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/imageB' ), thresholdType : Rembrandt.THRESHOLD_PERCENT, maxThreshold : 0.01 , maxDelta : 0.02 , maxOffset : 0 , renderComposition : true , compositionMaskColor : Rembrandt.Color.RED }) rembrandt.compare() .then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Passed:' , result.passed) console .log( 'Pixel Difference:' , result.differences, 'Percentage Difference' , result.percentageDifference, '%' ) console .log( 'Composition image buffer:' , result.compositionImage) }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e) })

License

See LICENSE.md

Authors and Contributors

Copyright (c) 2016 by PhotoEditorSDK.com