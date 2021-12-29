Rematch js Rematch is Redux best practices without the boilerplate. No more action types, action creators, switch statements or thunks in less than 1.4 kilobytes. Documentation · Quickstart · Examples · Contribute · Licence

Features

Redux is an amazing state management tool, supported by a healthy middleware ecosystem and excellent devtools. Rematch builds upon Redux by reducing boilerplate and enforcing best practices. It provides the following features:

No configuration needed

Reduces Redux boilerplate

Built-in side-effects support

React Devtools support

TypeScript support

Supports dynamically adding reducers

Supports hot-reloading

Allows to create multiple stores

Supports React Native

Extendable with plugins

Many plugins available out of the box: for persisting data with redux-persist for wrapping state with immer.js for creating selectors with reselect ...and others



In a few lines you can get easily asynchronous calls to an external API and data stored globally. It's amazing, with Redux you will needs tons of boilerplate, libraries and extra configuration.

type PlayersState = { players: PlayerModel[] } export const players = createModel<RootModel>()({ state: { players: [], } as PlayersState, reducers: { SET_PLAYERS: ( state: PlayersState, players: PlayerModel[] ) => { return { ...state, players, } }, }, effects: ( dispatch ) => { const { players } = dispatch return { async getPlayers(): Promise < any > { let response = await fetch( 'https://www.balldontlie.io/api/v1/players' ) let { data }: { data: PlayerModel[] } = await response.json() players.SET_PLAYERS(data) }, } }, })

Redux vs Rematch

Redux Rematch simple setup ‎ ‎✔ less boilerplate ‎✔ readability ‎✔ configurable ‎ ✔ ‎✔ redux devtools ‎✔ ‎✔ generated action creators ‎ ‎✔ async thunks ‎async/await

Migrate From Redux

Migrating from Redux to Rematch may only involve minor changes to your state management, and no necessary changes to your view logic. See the migration reference for the details.

Composable Plugins

Rematch and its internals are all built upon a plugin pipeline. As a result, developers can make complex custom plugins that modify the setup or add data models, often without requiring any changes to Rematch itself. See the plugins developed by the Rematch team or the API for creating plugins.

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license.