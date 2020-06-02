A configurable React component renderer for Remarkable.
$ yarn add remarkable-react
Simply instantiate a new RemarkableReactRenderer and replace the standard Remarkable renderer. Like so...
import Remarkable from 'remarkable';
import RemarkableReactRenderer from 'remarkable-react';
const md = new Remarkable();
md.renderer = new RemarkableReactRenderer();
console.log(md.render('# Remarkable rulezz!'));
/*
* => [
* ReactComponent {
* type: 'h1',
* key: 0,
* props: {
* children: ['Remarkable ruleszz!']
* },
* }
* ]
*/
}
See the configuration options below that can be passed to RemarkableReactRenderer.
new RemarkableReactRenderer({
// Key generator function used to generate the need React keys
// Default: return `index`
keyGen: (token, index) => 'A Key',
// This enables you to configure the properties that gets passed to
// the React component. The value can either be a Function, String or Boolean.
//
// > Boolean: `true` will pass it through as it is, `false` will not pass it.
// > String: Used to remap the prop and pass through under the new name.
// > Function(value, type): Returns an object with new `key` and/or `value`.
//
remarkableProps: {
align: '', // Default: Function that remaps to style. (For tables)
alt: '', // Default: true (for images)
block: '', // Default: false
content: '', // Default: Function that returns `dangerouslySetInnerHTML` when HTML is enabled.
hLevel:'', // Default: false
href:'', // Default: true (for links)
id: '', // Default: Function that returns href for footnote anchors and id for footnote refs
level: '', // Default: false
lines: '', // Default: false
order: '', // Default: false
params:'', // Default: false
src: '', // Default: true (for images)
subId: '', // Default: false,
tight: '', // Default: false
title: '', // Default: true (for images and links)
type:'', // Default: false
},
// Pass in your own React components!
//
// Note: At the moment the following are not implemented.
// * abbreviations
// * definition lists
//
components: {
a: Component, // Default: <a />
blockquote: Component, // Default: <blockquote />
br: Component, // Default: <br />
code: Component, // Default: <code />
del: Component, // Default: <del />
em: Component, // Default: <em />
h1: Component, // Default: <h1 />
h2: Component, // Default: <h2 />
h3: Component, // Default: <h3 />
h4: Component, // Default: <h4 />
h5: Component, // Default: <h5 />
h6: Component, // Default: <h6 />
html: Component, // Default: <div />
img: Component, // Default: <img />
ins: Component, // Default: <ins />
li: Component, // Default: <li />
mark: Component, // Default: <mark />
ol: Component, // Default: <ol />
p: Component, // Default: <p />
pre: Component, // Default: <pre />
strong: Component, // Default: <strong />
sub: Component, // Default: <sub />
sup: Component, // Default: <sup />
table: Component, // Default: <table />
tbody: Component, // Default: <tbody />
td: Component, // Default: <td />
th: Component, // Default: <th />
thead: Component, // Default: <thead />
tr: Component, // Default: <tr />
ul: Component, // Default: <ul />
/**
* Custom components that are defined in the tokens
* section below.
*/
custom_component: Component
},
// This enables you to configure the mapping of remarkable tokens to component (above).
// The value can either be a Function, String or Array.
//
// > Array[String]: Will nest components from parent down.
// > String: Used to map directly to a single component.
// > Function(tokenObject, remarkableOptions): Return a string or Component.
//
tokens: {
// Use this to also handle your custom remarkable tokens!
custom_token: 'custom_component',
},
// This enables you to quickly configure how children are rendered for tokens.
// By default the `content` of a token is mapped to `children`.
children: {
footnote_anchor: () => `↩`,
},
});
I've tried to keep this renderer unopinionated and impartial to any one highlighting library, but it is still possible to get this working with a set up like...
import SyntaxHighlighter from 'library';
const renderer = new RemarkableReactRenderer({
components: {
pre: ({ content, params: language }) => (
<div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={ { __html:
SyntaxHighlighter.highlight(content, language),
} } />
),
}
});