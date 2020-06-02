A configurable React component renderer for Remarkable.

Install

$ yarn add remarkable-react

Usage

Simply instantiate a new RemarkableReactRenderer and replace the standard Remarkable renderer. Like so...

import Remarkable from 'remarkable' ; import RemarkableReactRenderer from 'remarkable-react' ; const md = new Remarkable(); md.renderer = new RemarkableReactRenderer(); console .log(md.render( '# Remarkable rulezz!' )); }

Options

See the configuration options below that can be passed to RemarkableReactRenderer.

new RemarkableReactRenderer({ keyGen : ( token, index ) => 'A Key' , remarkableProps : { align : '' , alt : '' , block : '' , content : '' , hLevel : '' , href : '' , id : '' , level : '' , lines : '' , order : '' , params : '' , src : '' , subId : '' , tight : '' , title : '' , type : '' , }, components : { a : Component, blockquote : Component, br : Component, code : Component, del : Component, em : Component, h1 : Component, h2 : Component, h3 : Component, h4 : Component, h5 : Component, h6 : Component, html : Component, img : Component, ins : Component, li : Component, mark : Component, ol : Component, p : Component, pre : Component, strong : Component, sub : Component, sup : Component, table : Component, tbody : Component, td : Component, th : Component, thead : Component, tr : Component, ul : Component, custom_component : Component }, tokens : { custom_token : 'custom_component' , }, children : { footnote_anchor : () => `↩` , }, });

Syntax Highlighting

I've tried to keep this renderer unopinionated and impartial to any one highlighting library, but it is still possible to get this working with a set up like...