This is a Remarkable plugin that converts
LaTeX math expressions between
$...$ (inline) or
$$...$$ (block) delimiters into math HTML. It should not interfere with any other Markdown processing.
I use this to perform server-side math expression rendering for my blog, Keystroke Countdown. The post Metalsmith Plugins for Server-side KaTeX Processing talks about the implementation of this package as well as a Jupyter IPython notebook plugin that does similar processing.
Install this package using
npm:
% npm install [-s] remarkable-katex
Assuming you already have
Remarkable installed, one way to use would be like so:
CommonJS
var Remarkable = require('remarkable');
var plugin = require('remarkable-katex');
var md = new Remarkable();
md.use(plugin);
ES6
import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
import rkatex from 'remarkable-katex';
var md = new Remarkable();
md.use(rkatex);
Accepts a
delimiter option that defines the 1-character delimiter to use when recognizing KaTeX spans. Default
is the
$ character.
{delimiter: '$'}
There are a set of Vows in index.test.js. To run:
% npm test
NOTE: if this fails, there may be a path issue with
vowsexecutable. See package.json.