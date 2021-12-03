openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rk

remarkable-katex

by Brad Howes
1.2.1 (see all)

A Remarkable plugin for converting $...$ and $$...$$ in Markdown text into math HTML using KaTeX.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CI License: MIT

Overview

This is a Remarkable plugin that converts LaTeX math expressions between $...$ (inline) or $$...$$ (block) delimiters into math HTML. It should not interfere with any other Markdown processing.

I use this to perform server-side math expression rendering for my blog, Keystroke Countdown. The post Metalsmith Plugins for Server-side KaTeX Processing talks about the implementation of this package as well as a Jupyter IPython notebook plugin that does similar processing.

To Use

Install this package using npm:

% npm install [-s] remarkable-katex

Assuming you already have Remarkable installed, one way to use would be like so:

CommonJS

var Remarkable = require('remarkable');
var plugin = require('remarkable-katex');
var md = new Remarkable();
md.use(plugin);

ES6

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
import rkatex from 'remarkable-katex';

var md = new Remarkable();
md.use(rkatex);

Configuration

Accepts a delimiter option that defines the 1-character delimiter to use when recognizing KaTeX spans. Default is the $ character.

{delimiter: '$'}

Dependencies

  • KaTeX -- performs the rendering of the LaTeX commands.

Tests

There are a set of Vows in index.test.js. To run:

% npm test

NOTE: if this fails, there may be a path issue with vows executable. See package.json.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial