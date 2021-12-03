Overview

This is a Remarkable plugin that converts LaTeX math expressions between $...$ (inline) or $$...$$ (block) delimiters into math HTML. It should not interfere with any other Markdown processing.

I use this to perform server-side math expression rendering for my blog, Keystroke Countdown. The post Metalsmith Plugins for Server-side KaTeX Processing talks about the implementation of this package as well as a Jupyter IPython notebook plugin that does similar processing.

To Use

Install this package using npm :

% npm install [-s] remarkable-katex

Assuming you already have Remarkable installed, one way to use would be like so:

CommonJS

var Remarkable = require ( 'remarkable' ); var plugin = require ( 'remarkable-katex' ); var md = new Remarkable(); md.use(plugin);

ES6

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; import rkatex from 'remarkable-katex' ; var md = new Remarkable(); md.use(rkatex);

Configuration

Accepts a delimiter option that defines the 1-character delimiter to use when recognizing KaTeX spans. Default is the $ character.

{ delimiter : '$' }

Dependencies

KaTeX -- performs the rendering of the LaTeX commands.

Tests

There are a set of Vows in index.test.js. To run:

% npm test