A plugin to add emoji support for Remarkable. The plugin can translate all emojis and most common emoticons to their unicode characters. It can be used in combination with client-side libraries such as Twitter's Twemoji to generate cross platform image based emojis.
This plugin can be installed via npm.
npm install remarkable-emoji
var Remarkable = require('remarkable');
var remarkable-emoji = require('remarkable-emoji');
var md = new Remarkable();
md.use(remarkable-emoji);
md.render("# I :laughing: when I am :)");
This plugin can be used in combination with Twemoji as such:
var renderedText = twemoji.parse(md.render("This is an airplane :airplane:"));
console.log(renderedText);