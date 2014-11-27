openbase logo
remarkable-emoji

by scrollback
0.1.3

An emoji plugin for Remarkable

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

31

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

remarkable-emoji

A plugin to add emoji support for Remarkable. The plugin can translate all emojis and most common emoticons to their unicode characters. It can be used in combination with client-side libraries such as Twitter's Twemoji to generate cross platform image based emojis.

Installation

This plugin can be installed via npm.

    npm install remarkable-emoji

Usage

    var Remarkable = require('remarkable');
    var remarkable-emoji = require('remarkable-emoji');
    var md = new Remarkable();
    
    md.use(remarkable-emoji);
    
    md.render("# I :laughing: when I am :)");

This plugin can be used in combination with Twemoji as such:

    var renderedText = twemoji.parse(md.render("This is an airplane :airplane:"));
    console.log(renderedText);

