A plugin to add emoji support for Remarkable. The plugin can translate all emojis and most common emoticons to their unicode characters. It can be used in combination with client-side libraries such as Twitter's Twemoji to generate cross platform image based emojis.

Installation

This plugin can be installed via npm.

npm install remarkable-emoji

Usage

var Remarkable = require ( 'remarkable' ); var remarkable-emoji = require ( 'remarkable-emoji' ); var md = new Remarkable(); md.use(remarkable-emoji); md.render( "# I :laughing: when I am :)" );

This plugin can be used in combination with Twemoji as such: