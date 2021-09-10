openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

remarkable-dev

by Jon Schlinkert
1.4.0 (see all)

Markdown parser, done right. Commonmark support, extensions, syntax plugins, high speed - all in one. Gulp and metalsmith plugins available. Used by Facebook, Docusaurus and many others! Use https://github.com/breakdance/breakdance for HTML-to-markdown conversion. Use https://github.com/jonschlinkert/markdown-toc to generate a table of contents.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

5.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remarkable

Build Status NPM version jsDelivr Hits Coverage Status

Markdown parser done right. Fast and easy to extend.

Live demo

Install

node.js:

npm install remarkable --save

browser (CDN):

Usage

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
var md = new Remarkable();

console.log(md.render('# Remarkable rulezz!'));
// => <h1>Remarkable rulezz!</h1>

or with commonjs

const { Remarkable } = require('remarkable');
var md = new Remarkable();

console.log(md.render('# Remarkable rulezz!'));
// => <h1>Remarkable rulezz!</h1>

If installed globally with npm:

cat myfile.md | remarkable
remarkable --file myfile.md

# get options
remarkable -h

Documentation

See the docs directory for documentation on the following topics:

Options

By default, remarkable is configured to be similar to GFM, but with HTML disabled. This is easy to change if you prefer different settings.

There are two ways to define options.

constructor

Define options in the constructor:

// Actual default values
var md = new Remarkable({
  html:         false,        // Enable HTML tags in source
  xhtmlOut:     false,        // Use '/' to close single tags (<br />)
  breaks:       false,        // Convert '\n' in paragraphs into <br>
  langPrefix:   'language-',  // CSS language prefix for fenced blocks

  // Enable some language-neutral replacement + quotes beautification
  typographer:  false,

  // Double + single quotes replacement pairs, when typographer enabled,
  // and smartquotes on. Set doubles to '«»' for Russian, '„“' for German.
  quotes: '“”‘’',

  // Highlighter function. Should return escaped HTML,
  // or '' if the source string is not changed
  highlight: function (/*str, lang*/) { return ''; }
});

console.log(md.render('# Remarkable rulezz!'));
// => <h1>Remarkable rulezz!</h1>

.set

Or define options via the .set() method:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';

var md = new Remarkable();

md.set({
  html: true,
  breaks: true
});

Note: To achieve the best possible performance, don't modify a Remarkable instance on the fly. If you need multiple configurations, create multiple instances and initialize each with a configuration that is ideal for that instance.

Presets

Remarkable offers some "presets" as a convenience to quickly enable/disable active syntax rules and options for common use cases.

commonmark

Enable strict CommonMark mode with the commonmark preset:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
var md = new Remarkable('commonmark');

full

Enable all available rules (but still with default options, if not set):

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
var md = new Remarkable('full');

// Or with options:
var md = new Remarkable('full', {
  html: true,
  typographer: true
});

Syntax highlighting

Apply syntax highlighting to fenced code blocks with the highlight option:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
import hljs from 'highlight.js' // https://highlightjs.org/

// Actual default values
var md = new Remarkable({
  highlight: function (str, lang) {
    if (lang && hljs.getLanguage(lang)) {
      try {
        return hljs.highlight(lang, str).value;
      } catch (err) {}
    }

    try {
      return hljs.highlightAuto(str).value;
    } catch (err) {}

    return ''; // use external default escaping
  }
});

Syntax extensions

Enabled by default:

Disabled by default:

  • \ - 19^th^
  • \ - H~2~O
  • abbreviations
  • \ - ++inserted text++ (experimental)
  • \ - ==marked text== (experimental)

HEADS UP!: Experimental extensions can be changed later for something like Critic Markup, but you will still be able to use old-style rules via external plugins if you prefer.

Manage rules

var md = new Remarkable();
md.inline.ruler.enable([ 'ins', 'mark' ]);
md.block.ruler.disable([ 'table', 'footnote' ]);

// Enable everything
md = new Remarkable('full', {
  html: true,
  typographer: true,
});

//
// Manually enable rules, disabled by default:
//
var md = new Remarkable();
md.core.ruler.enable([
  'abbr'
]);
md.block.ruler.enable([
  'footnote',
  'deflist'
]);
md.inline.ruler.enable([
  'footnote_inline',
  'ins',
  'mark',
  'sub',
  'sup'
]);

Typographer

Although full-weight typographical replacements are language specific, remarkable provides coverage for the most common and universal use cases:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
var md = new Remarkable({
  typographer: true,
  quotes: '“”‘’'
});

// Disable rules at all:
md.core.ruler.disable([ 'replacements', 'smartquotes' ]);

// Actual default replacements:
//
// '' → ‘’
// "" → “”. Set '«»' for Russian, '„“' for German, empty to disable
// (c) (C) → ©
// (tm) (TM) → ™
// (r) (R) → ®
// +- → ±
// (p) (P) -> §
// ... → … (also ?.... → ?.., !.... → !..)
// ???????? → ???, !!!!! → !!!, `,,` → `,`
// -- → &ndash;, --- → &mdash;
//

Of course, you can also add your own rules or replace the defaults with something more advanced or specific to your language.

Plugins

Easily load plugins with the .use() method:

var md = new Remarkable();

md.use(plugin1)
  .use(plugin2, opts)
  .use(plugin3);

Please refer to the plugin documentation to create your own plugins.

linkify plugin

Autoconvert URL-like text to links

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable';
import { linkify } from 'remarkable/linkify';

var md = new Remarkable().use(linkify);

UMD

UMD bundle provides linkify out of the box

const { Remarkable, linkify, utils } = window.remarkable;

References / Thanks

Big thanks to John MacFarlane for his work on the CommonMark spec and reference implementations. His work saved us a lot of time during this project's development.

Related Links:

  1. https://github.com/jgm/CommonMark - reference CommonMark implementations in C & JS, also contains latest spec & online demo.
  2. http://talk.commonmark.org - CommonMark forum, good place to collaborate developers' efforts.

Development / Modification

Parser consists of several responsibility chains filled with rules. You can reconfigure any of them as you wish. Renderer also can be modified and extended. See source code to understand details. Pay attention to these properties:

Remarkable.core
Remarkable.core.ruler
Remarkable.block
Remarkable.block.ruler
Remarkable.inline
Remarkable.inline.ruler
Remarkable.renderer
Remarkable.renderer.rules

Benchmark

Here is result of CommonMark spec parse at Core i5 2.4 GHz (i5-4258U):

$ benchmark/benchmark.js spec
Selected samples: (1 of 27)
 > spec

Sample: spec.txt (110610 bytes)
 > commonmark-reference x 40.42 ops/sec ±4.07% (51 runs sampled)
 > current x 74.99 ops/sec ±4.69% (67 runs sampled)
 > current-commonmark x 93.76 ops/sec ±1.23% (79 runs sampled)
 > marked-0.3.2 x 22.92 ops/sec ±0.79% (41 runs sampled)

As you can see, remarkable doesn't pay with speed for its flexibility. Because it's written in monomorphic style and uses JIT inline caches effectively.

Authors

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial