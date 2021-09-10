remarkable

Markdown parser done right. Fast and easy to extend.

Live demo

Supports the CommonMark spec + syntax extensions + sugar (URL autolinking, typographer).

Configurable syntax! You can add new rules and even replace existing ones.

High speed!

Community plugins on npm.

Install

node.js:

npm install remarkable --save

browser (CDN):

Usage

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; var md = new Remarkable(); console .log(md.render( '# Remarkable rulezz!' ));

or with commonjs

const { Remarkable } = require ( 'remarkable' ); var md = new Remarkable(); console .log(md.render( '# Remarkable rulezz!' ));

If installed globally with npm :

cat myfile.md | remarkable remarkable --file myfile.md remarkable -h

Documentation

See the docs directory for documentation on the following topics:

Options

By default, remarkable is configured to be similar to GFM, but with HTML disabled. This is easy to change if you prefer different settings.

There are two ways to define options.

constructor

Define options in the constructor:

var md = new Remarkable({ html : false , xhtmlOut : false , breaks : false , langPrefix : 'language-' , typographer : false , quotes : '“”‘’' , highlight : function ( /*str, lang*/ ) { return '' ; } }); console .log(md.render( '# Remarkable rulezz!' ));

Or define options via the .set() method:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; var md = new Remarkable(); md.set({ html : true , breaks : true });

Note: To achieve the best possible performance, don't modify a Remarkable instance on the fly. If you need multiple configurations, create multiple instances and initialize each with a configuration that is ideal for that instance.

Presets

Remarkable offers some "presets" as a convenience to quickly enable/disable active syntax rules and options for common use cases.

commonmark

Enable strict CommonMark mode with the commonmark preset:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; var md = new Remarkable( 'commonmark' );

full

Enable all available rules (but still with default options, if not set):

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; var md = new Remarkable( 'full' ); var md = new Remarkable( 'full' , { html : true , typographer : true });

Syntax highlighting

Apply syntax highlighting to fenced code blocks with the highlight option:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; import hljs from 'highlight.js' var md = new Remarkable({ highlight : function ( str, lang ) { if (lang && hljs.getLanguage(lang)) { try { return hljs.highlight(lang, str).value; } catch (err) {} } try { return hljs.highlightAuto(str).value; } catch (err) {} return '' ; } });

Syntax extensions

Enabled by default:

Disabled by default:

HEADS UP!: Experimental extensions can be changed later for something like Critic Markup, but you will still be able to use old-style rules via external plugins if you prefer.

Manage rules

var md = new Remarkable(); md.inline.ruler.enable([ 'ins' , 'mark' ]); md.block.ruler.disable([ 'table' , 'footnote' ]); md = new Remarkable( 'full' , { html : true , typographer : true , }); var md = new Remarkable(); md.core.ruler.enable([ 'abbr' ]); md.block.ruler.enable([ 'footnote' , 'deflist' ]); md.inline.ruler.enable([ 'footnote_inline' , 'ins' , 'mark' , 'sub' , 'sup' ]);

Typographer

Although full-weight typographical replacements are language specific, remarkable provides coverage for the most common and universal use cases:

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; var md = new Remarkable({ typographer : true , quotes : '“”‘’' }); md.core.ruler.disable([ 'replacements' , 'smartquotes' ]);

Of course, you can also add your own rules or replace the defaults with something more advanced or specific to your language.

Plugins

Easily load plugins with the .use() method:

var md = new Remarkable(); md.use(plugin1) .use(plugin2, opts) .use(plugin3);

Please refer to the plugin documentation to create your own plugins.

linkify plugin

Autoconvert URL-like text to links

import { Remarkable } from 'remarkable' ; import { linkify } from 'remarkable/linkify' ; var md = new Remarkable().use(linkify);

UMD

UMD bundle provides linkify out of the box

const { Remarkable, linkify, utils } = window .remarkable;

References / Thanks

Big thanks to John MacFarlane for his work on the CommonMark spec and reference implementations. His work saved us a lot of time during this project's development.

Related Links:

https://github.com/jgm/CommonMark - reference CommonMark implementations in C & JS, also contains latest spec & online demo. http://talk.commonmark.org - CommonMark forum, good place to collaborate developers' efforts.

Development / Modification

Parser consists of several responsibility chains filled with rules. You can reconfigure any of them as you wish. Renderer also can be modified and extended. See source code to understand details. Pay attention to these properties:

Remarkable.core Remarkable.core.ruler Remarkable.block Remarkable.block.ruler Remarkable.inline Remarkable.inline.ruler Remarkable.renderer Remarkable.renderer.rules

Benchmark

Here is result of CommonMark spec parse at Core i5 2.4 GHz (i5-4258U):

$ benchmark/benchmark.js spec Selected samples: (1 of 27) > spec Sample: spec.txt (110610 bytes) > commonmark-reference x 40.42 ops/sec ±4.07% (51 runs sampled) > current x 74.99 ops/sec ±4.69% (67 runs sampled) > current-commonmark x 93.76 ops/sec ±1.23% (79 runs sampled) > marked-0.3.2 x 22.92 ops/sec ±0.79% (41 runs sampled)

As you can see, remarkable doesn't pay with speed for its flexibility. Because it's written in monomorphic style and uses JIT inline caches effectively.

Authors

Jon Schlinkert github/jonschlinkert

Alex Kocharin github/rlidwka

Vitaly Puzrin github/puzrin

License

MIT