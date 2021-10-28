remark plugin to check that markdown links and images point to existing local files and headings in a Git repo.
For example, this document does not have a heading named
Hello.
So if we’d link to it (
[welcome](#hello)), we’d get a warning.
Links to headings in other markdown documents (
examples/foo.md#hello) and
links to files (
license or
index.js) are also checked.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to check local links in a Git repo.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that inspects mdast.
This project is useful if you have a Git repo, such as this one, with docs in
markdown and links to headings and other files, and want to check whether
they’re correct.
Compared to other links checkers, this project can work offline (making it fast
en prone to fewer false positives), and is specifically made for local links in
Git repos.
This plugin does not check external URLs (see
remark-lint-no-dead-urls) or undefined references
(see
remark-lint-no-undefined-references).
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-validate-links
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkValidateLinks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-validate-links@11?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkValidateLinks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-validate-links@11?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
# Alpha
Links are checked:
This [exists](#alpha).
This [one does not](#does-not).
# Bravo
Headings in `readme.md` are [checked](readme.md#no-such-heading).
And [missing files are reported](missing-example.js).
Definitions are also checked:
[alpha]: #alpha
[charlie]: #charlie
References w/o definitions are not checked: [delta]
And a module,
example.js:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkValidateLinks from 'remark-validate-links'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkValidateLinks)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(reporter(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
example.md
6:6-6:31 warning Link to unknown heading: `does-not` missing-heading remark-validate-links
11:5-11:53 warning Link to unknown file: `missing-example.js` missing-file remark-validate-links
16:1-16:20 warning Link to unknown heading: `charlie` missing-heading remark-validate-links
⚠ 3 warnings
(Note that
readme.md#no-such-heading is not warned about, because the API does
not check headings in other Markdown files).
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkValidateLinks.
unified().use(remarkValidateLinks[, options])
Check that markdown links and images point to existing local files and headings in a Git repo.
⚠️ Important: The API in Node.js checks links to headings and files but whether headings in other files exist. The API in browsers only checks links to headings in the same file. The CLI can check everything.
options
Typically, you don’t need to configure
remark-validate-links, as it detects
local Git repositories.
options.repository
URL to hosted Git (
string? or
false).
If
repository is nullish, the Git origin remote is detected.
If the repository resolves to something npm understands as
a Git host such as GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket, then full URLs to that host
(say,
https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-validate-links/readme.md#install) can
also be checked.
If you’re not in a Git repository, you must pass
repository: false
explicitly.
options.root
A
root (
string?) can also be passed, referencing the local Git root
directory (the folder that contains
.git).
If both
root and
repository are nullish, the Git root is detected.
If
root is not given but
repository is,
file.cwd is used.
options.urlConfig
If your project is hosted on
github.com,
gitlab.com, or
bitbucket.org,
this plugin can automatically detect the url configuration.
Otherwise, use
urlConfig to specify this manually.
For this repository (
remarkjs/remark-validate-links on GitHub)
urlConfig
looks as follows:
{
// Domain of URLs:
hostname: 'github.com',
// Path prefix before files:
prefix: '/remarkjs/remark-validate-links/blob/',
// Prefix of headings:
headingPrefix: '#',
// Hash to top of markdown documents:
topAnchor: '#readme',
// Whether lines in files can be linked:
lines: true
}
If this project were hosted on Bitbucket, it would be:
{
hostname: 'bitbucket.org',
prefix: '/remarkjs/remark-validate-links/src/',
headingPrefix: '#markdown-header-',
lines: false
}
It’s recommended to use
remark-validate-links on the CLI with
remark-cli.
Install both with npm:
npm install remark-cli remark-validate-links --save-dev
Let’s say we have a
readme.md (this current document) and an
example.md
with the following text:
# Hello
Read more [whoops, this does not exist](#world).
This doesn’t exist either [whoops!](readme.md#foo).
But this does exist: [license](license).
So does this: [readme](readme.md#install).
Now, running
./node_modules/.bin/remark --use remark-validate-links . yields:
example.md
3:11-3:48 warning Link to unknown heading: `world` missing-heading remark-validate-links
5:27-5:51 warning Link to unknown heading in `readme.md`: `foo` missing-heading-in-file remark-validate-links
readme.md: no issues found
⚠ 2 warnings
You can use
remark-validate-links and
remark-cli in an npm script to
check and format markdown in your project.
Install both with npm:
npm install remark-cli remark-validate-links --save-dev
Then, add a format script and configuration to
package.json:
{
// …
"scripts": {
// …
"format": "remark . --quiet --frail --output",
// …
},
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
"remark-validate-links"
]
},
// …
}
💡 Tip: Add other tools such as prettier or ESLint to check and format other files.
💡 Tip: Run
./node_modules/.bin/remark --helpfor help with
remark-cli.
Now you check and format markdown in your project with:
npm run format
remark-validate-links can detect anchors on nodes through several properties
on nodes:
node.data.hProperties.name — Used by
mdast-util-to-hast
to create a
name attribute, which anchors can link to
node.data.hProperties.id — Used by
mdast-util-to-hast
to create an
id attribute, which anchors can link to
node.data.id — Used potentially in the future by other tools to signal
unique identifiers on nodes
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options, and an
UrlConfig type, which specifies the interface of its
corresponding option.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+,
remark version 7+, and
remark-cli version 8+.
remark-validate-links, in Node, accesses the file system based on user
content, and this may be dangerous.
In Node
git remote and
git rev-parse also runs for processed files.
The tree is not modified, so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-lint
— markdown code style linter
remark-lint-no-dead-urls
— check that external links are alive
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.