remark plugin to add a usage example to a readme.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to add a Usage section to markdown.

unified is an AST (abstract syntax tree) based transform project. remark is everything unified that relates to markdown. The layer under remark is called mdast, which is only concerned with syntax trees. Another layer underneath is micromark, which is only concerned with parsing. This package is a small wrapper to integrate all of these.

When should I use this?

You can use this on readmes of npm packages to keep the docs in sync with the project through an actual code sample.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (12.20+, 14.14+, 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-usage

Use

This section is rendered by this module from example.js . Turtles all the way down. 🐢🐢🐢

Say we are making a module that exports just enough Pi (3.14159). We’re documenting it with a readme file, example/readme.md :

# PI More than enough 🍰 ## Usage ## License MIT

…and an example script to document it example/example.js :

import {pi} from './index.js' console .log( 'txt' , pi)

…If we use remark-usage , we can generate the Usage section

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkUsage from 'remark-usage' const file = readSync({ path : 'readme.md' , cwd : 'example' }) const result = await remark().use(remarkUsage).process(file)

Now, printing result (the newly generated readme) yields:

# PI More than enough 🍰 ## Usage Load dependencies: ```javascript import {pi} from 'pi' ``` Logging `pi` yields: ```txt 3.14159 ``` ## License MIT

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkUsage .

Add example.js to the Usage section in a readme.

Replaces the current content between the heading containing the text “usage” (configurable) and the next heading of the same (or higher) rank with the example.

The example is run in Node.js. Make sure no side effects occur when running example.js . Line comments are parsed as markdown. Calls to console.log() are exposed as code blocks, containing the logged values (optionally with a language flag).

It may help to compare example.js with the above use section.

You can ignore lines like so:

const two = sum( 1 , 1 ) function sum ( a, b ) { return a + b }

…if no skip is given, 1 line is skipped.

options

Heading to look for ( string? , default: 'usage' ). Wrapped in new RegExp('^(' + value + ')$', 'i'); .

Path to the example ( string? ). If given, resolved from file.cwd . If not given, the following values are attempted and resolved from file.cwd : './example.js' , './example/index.js' , './examples.js' , './examples/index.js' , './doc/example.js' , './doc/example/index.js' , './docs/example.js' , './docs/example/index.js' . The first that exists, is used.

Name of the module ( string? , default: pkg.name , optional). Used to rewrite require('.') to require('name') .

Path to the main file ( string? , default: pkg.main or '.' , optional). If given, resolved from file.cwd . If inferred from package.json , resolved relating to that package root. Used to rewrite require('.') to require('name') .

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted options.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with remark 12+ and remark-cli 8+.

Security

Use of remark-usage is unsafe because main and example are executed. This could become dangerous if an attacker was able to inject code into those files or their dependencies.

Related

remark-toc — add a table of contents (TOC)

— add a table of contents (TOC) remark-license — add a license section

— add a license section remark-contributors — add a contributors section

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer