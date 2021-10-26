remark plugin to add a usage example to a readme.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to add a Usage section to markdown.
unified is an AST (abstract syntax tree) based transform project. remark is everything unified that relates to markdown. The layer under remark is called mdast, which is only concerned with syntax trees. Another layer underneath is micromark, which is only concerned with parsing. This package is a small wrapper to integrate all of these.
You can use this on readmes of npm packages to keep the docs in sync with the project through an actual code sample.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (12.20+, 14.14+, 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-usage
This section is rendered by this module from
example.js. Turtles all the way down. 🐢🐢🐢
Say we are making a module that exports just enough Pi (3.14159).
We’re documenting it with a readme file,
example/readme.md:
# PI
More than enough 🍰
## Usage
## License
MIT
…and an example script to document it
example/example.js:
// Load dependencies:
import {pi} from './index.js'
// Logging `pi` yields:
console.log('txt', pi)
…If we use
remark-usage, we can generate the
Usage section
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkUsage from 'remark-usage'
const file = readSync({path: 'readme.md', cwd: 'example'})
const result = await remark().use(remarkUsage).process(file)
Now, printing
result (the newly generated readme) yields:
# PI
More than enough 🍰
## Usage
Load dependencies:
```javascript
import {pi} from 'pi'
```
Logging `pi` yields:
```txt
3.14159
```
## License
MIT
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkUsage.
unified().use(remarkUsage[, options])
Add
example.js to the
Usage section in a readme.
Replaces the current content between the heading containing the text “usage” (configurable) and the next heading of the same (or higher) rank with the example.
The example is run in Node.js.
Make sure no side effects occur when running
example.js.
Line comments are parsed as markdown.
Calls to
console.log() are exposed as code blocks, containing the logged
values (optionally with a language flag).
It may help to compare
example.js with the above use
section.
You can ignore lines like so:
// remark-usage-ignore-next
const two = sum(1, 1)
// remark-usage-ignore-next 3
function sum(a, b) {
return a + b
}
…if no
skip is given, 1 line is skipped.
options
options.heading
Heading to look for (
string?, default:
'usage').
Wrapped in
new RegExp('^(' + value + ')$', 'i');.
options.example
Path to the example (
string?).
If given, resolved from
file.cwd.
If not given, the following values are attempted and resolved from
file.cwd:
'./example.js',
'./example/index.js',
'./examples.js',
'./examples/index.js',
'./doc/example.js',
'./doc/example/index.js',
'./docs/example.js',
'./docs/example/index.js'.
The first that exists, is used.
options.name
Name of the module (
string?, default:
pkg.name, optional).
Used to rewrite
require('.') to
require('name').
options.main
Path to the main file (
string?, default:
pkg.main or
'.', optional).
If given, resolved from
file.cwd.
If inferred from
package.json, resolved relating to that package root.
Used to rewrite
require('.') to
require('name').
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with remark 12+ and
remark-cli 8+.
Use of
remark-usage is unsafe because
main and
example are executed.
This could become dangerous if an attacker was able to inject code into those
files or their dependencies.
remark-toc
— add a table of contents (TOC)
remark-license
— add a license section
remark-contributors
— add a contributors section
