remark plugin to remove the wrapping paragraph for images.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that searches for paragraphs which contain only images (possibly in links) and nothing else, and then remove those surrounding paragraphs.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project can make it simpler to style images with CSS, for example displaying them at the full available width, because paragraph styles no longer interfere with them.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-unwrap-images
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkUnwrapImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-unwrap-images@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkUnwrapImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-unwrap-images@3?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md.
# Hello world
Lorem ipsum.
![hi](there.png)
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkHtml from 'remark-html'
import remarkUnwrapImages from 'remark-unwrap-images'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkUnwrapImages)
.use(remarkHtml)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<h1>Hello world</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum.</p>
<img src="there.png" alt="hi">
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkUnwrapImages.
unified().use(remarkUnwrapImages)
Plugin to remove the wrapping paragraph for images. There are no options.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-unwrap-images does not involve rehype (hast) or
user content, it only removes some existing nodes, so there are no openings for
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-images
— add a simpler image syntax
remark-embed-images
— embed local images as data URIs, inlining files as base64-encoded values
MIT © Compositor and Vercel, Inc.