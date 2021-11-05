remark plugin to remove the wrapping paragraph for images.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin that searches for paragraphs which contain only images (possibly in links) and nothing else, and then remove those surrounding paragraphs.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.

When should I use this?

This project can make it simpler to style images with CSS, for example displaying them at the full available width, because paragraph styles no longer interfere with them.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-unwrap-images

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkUnwrapImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-unwrap-images@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkUnwrapImages from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-unwrap-images@3?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file example.md .

# Hello world Lorem ipsum. ![ hi ]( there.png )

And our module example.js looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkHtml from 'remark-html' import remarkUnwrapImages from 'remark-unwrap-images' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkUnwrapImages) .use(remarkHtml) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .log( String (file)) }

Now running node example.js yields:

< h1 > Hello world </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum. </ p > < img src = "there.png" alt = "hi" >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkUnwrapImages .

Plugin to remove the wrapping paragraph for images. There are no options.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with unified version 6+ and remark version 7+.

Security

Use of remark-unwrap-images does not involve rehype (hast) or user content, it only removes some existing nodes, so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Related

remark-images — add a simpler image syntax

— add a simpler image syntax remark-embed-images — embed local images as data URIs, inlining files as base64-encoded values

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Compositor and Vercel, Inc.