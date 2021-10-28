remark plugin to generate a table of contents.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to generate a table of contents of the document such as the one above.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project is useful when authors are writing docs in markdown that are
sometimes quite long and hence would benefit from automated overviews inside
them.
It is assumed that headings define the structure of documents and that they can
be linked to.
When this plugin is used, authors can add a certain heading (say,
## Contents)
to documents and this plugin will populate those sections with lists that link
to all following sections.
GitHub and similar services automatically add IDs (and anchors that
link-to-self) to headings.
You can add similar features when combining remark with rehype through
remark-rehype after this plugin.
Then it’s possible to use the rehype plugins
rehype-slug (for
IDs on headings) and
rehype-autolink-headings (for
anchors that link-to-self).
This plugin does not generate a table of contents for the whole document or
expose it to other plugins.
You can use the underlying mdast utility
mdast-util-toc and
create a plugin yourself to do that and more.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-toc
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkToc from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-toc@8?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkToc from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-toc@8?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
# Alpha
## Table of contents
## Bravo
### Charlie
## Delta
And our module,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkToc from 'remark-toc'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkToc)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
# Alpha
## Table of contents
* [Bravo](#bravo)
* [Charlie](#charlie)
* [Delta](#delta)
## Bravo
### Charlie
## Delta
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkToc.
unified().use(remarkToc[, options])
Generate a table of contents. Looks for a certain heading, removes everything between it and an equal or higher heading, and replaces that with a list representing the document structure, linking to all further headings.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.heading
Pattern text of heading to look for (
string, default:
'toc|table[ -]of[ -]contents?').
Wrapped in
new RegExp('^(' + options.heading + ')$', 'i'), so it’s
case-insensitive and matches the whole heading text.
options.skip
Pattern text of headings to exclude from the generated list (
string,
optional).
Wrapped in
new RegExp('^(' + options.skip + ')$', 'i'), so it’s
case-insensitive and matches whole heading texts.
options.maxDepth
Maximum heading depth to include in the generated list (
number?, default:
6).
This is inclusive: when set to
3, headings with a rank of 3 are included
(those with three hashes:
###).
options.tight
Whether to compile list items tightly (
boolean?, default:
false).
The default is to add space around items.
options.ordered
Whether to compile list items as an ordered list (
boolean?, default:
false).
The default is to use an unordered list.
options.prefix
String to prepend before links to headings (
string?, default:
null, example:
'user-content-').
This is useful when combining remark with rehype through
remark-rehype after this plugin, and using
rehype-sanitize to prevent DOM clobbering of user generated
markdown.
options.parents
Parents (such as block quotes and lists) of headings to include in the generated
list (
is-compatible test, default: the root node).
By default only top level headings are used.
Pass
['root', 'blockquote'] to also link to headings in block quotes.
The option
heading can be set to search for a different heading.
The example from before can be changed to search for different headings like so:
@@ -6,7 +6,7 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
- .use(remarkToc)
+ .use(remarkToc, {heading: 'contents'})
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
…that would search for
Contents (case-insensitive) headings.
The options
ordered and
tight can be turned on to change the list.
The example from before can be changed to generate a tight, ordered list like
so:
@@ -6,7 +6,10 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
- .use(remarkToc)
+ .use(remarkToc, {tight: true, ordered: true})
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
…that would generate the following list:
1. [Bravo](#bravo)
1. [Charlie](#charlie)
2. [Delta](#delta)
The options
maxDepth,
skip, and
parents can be used to include and exclude
certain headings from list.
The example from before can be changed to generate a tight, ordered list like
so:
@@ -6,7 +6,10 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
- .use(remarkToc)
+ .use(remarkToc, {maxDepth: 3, skip: 'delta', parents: ['root', 'listItem']})
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
…that would exclude level 4, 5, and 6 headings, exclude headings of
delta
(case-insensitive, full match), and include headings directly in a list item.
The option
prefix can set to prepend a string to all links to headings in the
generated list:
@@ -6,7 +6,10 @@ main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
- .use(remarkToc)
+ .use(remarkToc, {prefix: 'user-content-'})
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
…that would generate the following list:
* [Bravo](#user-content-bravo)
* [Charlie](#user-content-charlie)
* [Delta](#user-content-delta)
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 3+ and
remark version 4+.
Use of
remark-toc involves user content and changes the tree, so it can open
you up for a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
Existing nodes are copied into the table of contents. The following example shows how an existing script is copied into the table of contents.
The following markdown:
# Table of Contents
## Bravo<script>alert(1)</script>
## Charlie
Yields:
# Table of Contents
- [Bravo<script>alert(1)</script>](#bravoscriptalert1script)
- [Charlie](#charlie)
## Bravo<script>alert(1)</script>
## Charlie
This may become a problem if the markdown is later transformed to rehype (hast) or opened in an unsafe markdown viewer.
remark-normalize-headings
— make sure that there is only one top-level heading by normalizing heading
ranks
remark-collapse
– make some sections collapsible
remark-contributors
– generate a contributors section
remark-license
– generate a license section
remark-package-dependencies
– generate a dependencies section
remark-usage
– generate a usage section
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.