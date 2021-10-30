remark plugin to improve typography with Textr.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to support Textr.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast with Textr.
This project is useful if you want to automatically improve the text in your markdown documents. Textr is a simple way to do that: no need to worry about ASTs. On the other hand, ASTs are powerful, so some things are better done with custom plugins: see Create a plugin.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-textr
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkTextr from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-textr@5?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkTextr from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-textr@5?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
## spread operator...
```js
function(...args) { return args; }
```
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkTextr from 'remark-textr'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkTextr, {plugins: [ellipses]})
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
/**
* Textr plugin: a function that replaces triple dots with ellipses.
*
* @type {import('remark-textr').TextrPlugin}
*/
function ellipses(input) {
return input.replace(/\.{3}/gim, '…')
}
Yields:
## spread operator…
```js
function(...args) { return args; }
```
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkTextr.
unified().use(remarkTextr[, options])
Plugin to improve typography with Textr.
options
Configuration.
options.plugins
List of Textr plugins (
Array.<string|Function>?).
If strings are passed in, those are loaded with
import.
Textr plugins are available on npm labelled with a
textr
keyword.
You can also create them yourself, as shown in the example above.
options.options
Textr options (
Object?).
For example, you may want to set the ISO 639-1 locale code of
the content, which is important for stuff like the correct primary and secondary
quotes.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports
Options and
TextrPlugin types, which specify the interface of the
accepted options and Textr plugins.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-textr does not involve rehype (hast)
or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
Textr operates on text nodes, which are always escaped by remark.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.