remark plugin to improve typography with Textr.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to support Textr.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast with Textr.

When should I use this?

This project is useful if you want to automatically improve the text in your markdown documents. Textr is a simple way to do that: no need to worry about ASTs. On the other hand, ASTs are powerful, so some things are better done with custom plugins: see Create a plugin.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-textr

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkTextr from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-textr@5?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkTextr from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-textr@5?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file, example.md :

## spread operator... ```js function(...args) { return args; } ```

And our module example.js looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkTextr from 'remark-textr' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkTextr, { plugins : [ellipses]}) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .log( String (file)) } function ellipses ( input ) { return input.replace( /\.{3}/gim , '…' ) }

Yields:

## spread operator… ```js function(...args) { return args; } ```

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkTextr .

Plugin to improve typography with Textr.

options

Configuration.

List of Textr plugins ( Array.<string|Function>? ). If strings are passed in, those are loaded with import . Textr plugins are available on npm labelled with a textr keyword. You can also create them yourself, as shown in the example above.

Textr options ( Object? ). For example, you may want to set the ISO 639-1 locale code of the content, which is important for stuff like the correct primary and secondary quotes.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports Options and TextrPlugin types, which specify the interface of the accepted options and Textr plugins.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with unified version 6+ and remark version 7+.

Security

Use of remark-textr does not involve rehype (hast) or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. Textr operates on text nodes, which are always escaped by remark.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Denys Dovhan