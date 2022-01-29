remark plugin to add support for serializing markdown.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that defines how to take a syntax tree as input and turn it into serialized markdown.
This plugin is built on
mdast-util-to-markdown,
which turns mdast syntax trees into a string.
remark focusses on making it easier to transform content by abstracting such
internals away.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that defines how mdast is turned into markdown.
This plugin adds support to unified for serializing markdown.
You can alternatively use
remark instead, which combines
unified,
remark-parse, and this plugin.
You can combine this plugin with other plugins to add syntax extensions.
Notable examples that deeply integrate with it are
remark-gfm,
remark-mdx,
remark-frontmatter,
remark-math, and
remark-directive.
You can also use any other remark plugin before
remark-stringify.
If you want to handle syntax trees manually, you can use
mdast-util-to-markdown.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-stringify
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkStringify from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-stringify@10?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkStringify from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-stringify@10?min'
</script>
Say we have the following module
example.js:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeRemark from 'rehype-remark'
import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypeRemark)
.use(remarkStringify, {
bullet: '*',
fence: '~',
fences: true,
incrementListMarker: false
})
.process('<h1>Hello, world!</h1>')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that with
node example.js yields:
# Hello, world!
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkStringify.
unified().use(remarkStringify[, options])
Add support for serializing markdown.
Options are passed to
mdast-util-to-markdown:
all formatting options are supported.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.bullet
Marker to use for bullets of items in unordered lists (
'*',
'+', or
'-',
default:
'*').
options.bulletOther
Marker to use in certain cases where the primary bullet doesn’t work (
'*',
'+', or
'-', default: depends).
See
mdast-util-to-markdown for more information.
options.bulletOrdered
Marker to use for bullets of items in ordered lists (
'.' or
')', default:
'.').
options.bulletOrderedOther
Marker to use in certain cases where the primary bullet for ordered items
doesn’t work (
'.' or
')', default: none).
See
mdast-util-to-markdown for more information.
options.closeAtx
Whether to add the same number of number signs (
#) at the end of an ATX
heading as the opening sequence (
boolean, default:
false).
options.emphasis
Marker to use for emphasis (
'*' or
'_', default:
'*').
options.fence
Marker to use for fenced code (
'`' or
'~', default:
'`').
options.fences
Whether to use fenced code always (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to use fenced code if there is a language defined, if the code is
empty, or if it starts or ends in blank lines.
options.incrementListMarker
Whether to increment the counter of ordered lists items (
boolean, default:
true).
options.listItemIndent
How to indent the content of list items (
'one',
'tab', or
'mixed',
default:
'tab').
Either with the size of the bullet plus one space (when
'one'), a tab stop
(
'tab'), or depending on the item and its parent list (
'mixed', uses
'one'
if the item and list are tight and
'tab' otherwise).
options.quote
Marker to use for titles (
'"' or
"'", default:
'"').
options.resourceLink
Whether to always use resource links (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to use autolinks (
<https://example.com>) when possible
and resource links (
[text](url)) otherwise.
options.rule
Marker to use for thematic breaks (
'*',
'-', or
'_', default:
'*').
options.ruleRepetition
Number of markers to use for thematic breaks (
number, default:
3, min:
3).
options.ruleSpaces
Whether to add spaces between markers in thematic breaks (
boolean, default:
false).
options.setext
Whether to use setext headings when possible (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to always use ATX headings (
# heading) instead of setext
headings (
heading\n=======).
Setext headings can’t be used for empty headings or headings with a rank of
three or more.
options.strong
Marker to use for strong (
'*' or
'_', default:
'*').
options.tightDefinitions
Whether to join definitions without a blank line (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to add blank lines between any flow (“block”) construct.
options.handlers
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-markdown.
options.join
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-markdown.
options.unsafe
This option is a bit advanced as it requires deep knowledge of markdown, so we
defer to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-markdown.
Markdown is serialized according to CommonMark but care is taken to format in such a way that the resulting markdown should work with most markdown parsers. Other plugins can add support for syntax extensions.
The syntax tree format used in remark is mdast.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
An
Options type is exported, which models the interface of accepted options.
As markdown can be turned into HTML and improper use of HTML can open you up to
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, use of remark can be unsafe.
When going to HTML, you will likely combine remark with rehype, in which
case you should use
rehype-sanitize.
Use of remark plugins could also open you up to other attacks. Carefully assess each plugin and the risks involved in using them.
For info on how to submit a report, see our security policy.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Join us in Discussions to chat with the community and contributors.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!
|
Vercel
|
Motif
|
HashiCorp
|
Gatsby
|
Netlify
|
Coinbase
|
ThemeIsle
|
Expo
|
Boost Hub
|
Holloway
|
You?