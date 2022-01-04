A simple, in-browser, markdown-driven slideshow tool targeted at people who know their way around HTML and CSS, featuring:
- Markdown formatting, with smart extensions
- Presenter mode with markdown formatted speaker notes and cloned slideshow view
- Syntax highlighting, supporting a range of languages
- Slide scaling, thus similar appearance on all devices / resolutions
- Simple markdown templates for customized slides
- Touch support for smart phones and pads, i.e. swipe to navigate slides
Check out this remark slideshow for a brief introduction.
To render your Markdown-based slideshow on the fly, checkout Remarkise.
Getting Started
It takes only a few, simple steps to get up and running with remark:
- Create an HTML file to contain your slideshow (see boilerplate below)
- Open the HTML file in a decent browser
- Edit the Markdown and/or CSS styles as needed, save and refresh!
- Press
C to clone a display; then press
P to switch to presenter mode. Open help menu with
h.
See any of the boilerplate-*.html files (the -local one requires building remark first), or just copy the boilerplate HTML below to start:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Title</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<style>
@import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Yanone+Kaffeesatz);
@import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Droid+Serif:400,700,400italic);
@import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Ubuntu+Mono:400,700,400italic);
body { font-family: 'Droid Serif'; }
h1, h2, h3 {
font-family: 'Yanone Kaffeesatz';
font-weight: normal;
}
.remark-code, .remark-inline-code { font-family: 'Ubuntu Mono'; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<textarea id="source">
class: center, middle
# Title
---
# Agenda
1. Introduction
2. Deep-dive
3. ...
---
# Introduction
</textarea>
<script src="https://remarkjs.com/downloads/remark-latest.min.js">
</script>
<script>
var slideshow = remark.create();
</script>
</body>
</html>
The wiki pages contain all the how-to, templating, and API help.
On using remark:
Other interesting stuff:
Printing
Converting to PDF is primarily supported via Chrome's Print to PDF feature. Note that the styling is not exact; See #50 for some recommended CSS to add to your styles.
Alternatively, you can use DeckTape, a PDF exporter for HTML presentation frameworks that provides support for remark.
Contributors
Thanks goes to these people for their contributions:
License
remark is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for further
details.