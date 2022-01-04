remark

A simple, in-browser, markdown-driven slideshow tool targeted at people who know their way around HTML and CSS, featuring:

Markdown formatting, with smart extensions

Presenter mode with markdown formatted speaker notes and cloned slideshow view

Syntax highlighting, supporting a range of languages

Slide scaling, thus similar appearance on all devices / resolutions

Simple markdown templates for customized slides

Touch support for smart phones and pads, i.e. swipe to navigate slides

Check out this remark slideshow for a brief introduction.

To render your Markdown-based slideshow on the fly, checkout Remarkise.

Getting Started

It takes only a few, simple steps to get up and running with remark:

Create an HTML file to contain your slideshow (see boilerplate below) Open the HTML file in a decent browser Edit the Markdown and/or CSS styles as needed, save and refresh! Press C to clone a display; then press P to switch to presenter mode. Open help menu with h .

See any of the boilerplate-*.html files (the -local one requires building remark first), or just copy the boilerplate HTML below to start:

< html > < head > < title > Title </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < style > @ import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Yanone+Kaffeesatz); @ import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Droid+Serif: 400 , 700 , 400 italic); @ import url(https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Ubuntu+Mono: 400 , 700 , 400 italic); body { font-family : 'Droid Serif' ; } h1 , h2 , h3 { font-family : 'Yanone Kaffeesatz' ; font-weight : normal; } .remark-code , .remark-inline-code { font-family : 'Ubuntu Mono' ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < textarea id = "source" > class: center, middle # Title --- # Agenda 1. Introduction 2. Deep-dive 3. ... --- # Introduction </ textarea > < script src = "https://remarkjs.com/downloads/remark-latest.min.js" > </ script > < script > var slideshow = remark.create(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

How To Use remark

The wiki pages contain all the how-to, templating, and API help.

Real-world remark slideshows

On using remark:

Other interesting stuff:

Printing

Converting to PDF is primarily supported via Chrome's Print to PDF feature. Note that the styling is not exact; See #50 for some recommended CSS to add to your styles.

Alternatively, you can use DeckTape, a PDF exporter for HTML presentation frameworks that provides support for remark.

License

remark is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for further details.