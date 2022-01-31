remark plugin to transform remark syntax tree (mdast) to Slate document tree, and vice versa. Made for WYSIWYG markdown editor.

remark is popular markdown parser/serializer which data structure can be converted to what used in rehype, retext and so on. Slate is fully customizable rich text editor built on React. Connect both 2 worlds should be great...

Support

This plugin supports slate 0.50+. The data structure is described here. And also support ~0.47.9 currently, but I don't know in the future.

All nodes in mdast syntax tree are supported, including nodes created with...

And also have experimental support for custom AST.

Demo

https://inokawa.github.io/remark-slate-transformer/

Install

npm install remark-slate-transformer

Usage

Transform remark to slate

import { unified } from "unified" ; import markdown from "remark-parse" ; import { remarkToSlate } from "remark-slate-transformer" ; const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlate); const text = "# hello world" ; const value = processor.processSync(text).result; console .log(value);

import { Value } from "slate" ; import { unified } from "unified" ; import markdown from "remark-parse" ; import { remarkToSlateLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer" ; const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlateLegacy); const text = "# hello world" ; const value = Value.fromJSON(processor.processSync(text).result); console .log(value);

Transform slate to remark

import { unified } from "unified" ; import stringify from "remark-stringify" ; import { slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer" ; const processor = unified().use(slateToRemark).use(stringify); const value = ...; const ast = processor.runSync({ type : "root" , children : value, }); const text = processor.stringify(ast); console .log(text);

import { unified } from "unified" ; import stringify from "remark-stringify" ; import { slateToRemarkLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer" ; const processor = unified().use(slateToRemarkLegacy).use(stringify); const value = ...; const ast = processor.runSync({ type : "root" , children : value.toJSON().document.nodes, }); const text = processor.stringify(ast); console .log(text);

Support custom AST

import { unified } from "unified" ; import markdown from "remark-parse" ; import stringify from "remark-stringify" ; import { remarkToSlate, slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer" ; const text = "# hello world" ; const r2s = unified() .use(markdown) .use(remarkToSlate, { overrides : { heading : ( node, next ) => ({ type : "head" , dep : node.depth, children : next(node.children), }), foo : ( node, next ) => ({ type : "foo" , value : node.bar }), }, }); const value = r2s.processSync(text).result; console .log(value); const s2r = unified() .use(slateToRemark, { overrides : { head : ( node, next ) => ({ type : "heading" , depth : node.dep, children : next(node.children), }), foo : ( node, next ) => ({ type : "foo" , bar : node.value }), }, }) .use(stringify); const ast = s2r.runSync({ type : "root" , children : value, }); const text = s2r.stringify(ast); console .log(text);

Utilities