remark plugin to transform remark syntax tree (mdast) to Slate document tree, and vice versa. Made for WYSIWYG markdown editor.
remark is popular markdown parser/serializer which data structure can be converted to what used in rehype, retext and so on. Slate is fully customizable rich text editor built on React. Connect both 2 worlds should be great...
This plugin supports slate 0.50+. The data structure is described here. And also support ~0.47.9 currently, but I don't know in the future.
All nodes in mdast syntax tree are supported, including nodes created with...
math and
inlineMath from remark-math.
And also have experimental support for custom AST.
https://inokawa.github.io/remark-slate-transformer/
npm install remark-slate-transformer
import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import { remarkToSlate } from "remark-slate-transformer";
const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlate);
const text = "# hello world";
const value = processor.processSync(text).result;
console.log(value);
import { Value } from "slate";
import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import { remarkToSlateLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer";
const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlateLegacy);
const text = "# hello world";
const value = Value.fromJSON(processor.processSync(text).result);
console.log(value);
import { unified } from "unified";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer";
const processor = unified().use(slateToRemark).use(stringify);
const value = ...; // value passed to slate editor
const ast = processor.runSync({
type: "root",
children: value,
});
const text = processor.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);
import { unified } from "unified";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { slateToRemarkLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer";
const processor = unified().use(slateToRemarkLegacy).use(stringify);
const value = ...; // value passed to slate editor
const ast = processor.runSync({
type: "root",
children: value.toJSON().document.nodes,
});
const text = processor.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);
import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { remarkToSlate, slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer";
const text = "# hello world";
const r2s = unified()
.use(markdown)
.use(remarkToSlate, {
// If you use TypeScript, install `@types/mdast` for autocomplete.
overrides: {
// This overrides `type: "heading"` builder of remarkToSlate
heading: (node, next) => ({
type: "head",
dep: node.depth,
// You have to call next if the node have children
children: next(node.children),
}),
// Unknown type from community plugins can be handled
foo: (node, next) => ({ type: "foo", value: node.bar }),
},
});
const value = r2s.processSync(text).result;
console.log(value);
const s2r = unified()
.use(slateToRemark, {
overrides: {
head: (node, next) => ({
type: "heading",
depth: node.dep,
children: next(node.children),
}),
foo: (node, next) => ({ type: "foo", bar: node.value }),
},
})
.use(stringify);
const ast = s2r.runSync({
type: "root",
children: value,
});
const text = s2r.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);
Transformer utilities
mdastToSlate and
slateToMdast are also exported for more fine-tuned control.