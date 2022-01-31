openbase logo
rst

remark-slate-transformer

by inokawa
0.4.1 (see all)

remark plugin to transform remark syntax tree (mdast) to Slate document tree, and vice versa. Made for WYSIWYG markdown editor.

Overview

Categories

Readme

remark-slate-transformer

remark plugin to transform remark syntax tree (mdast) to Slate document tree, and vice versa. Made for WYSIWYG markdown editor.

remark is popular markdown parser/serializer which data structure can be converted to what used in rehype, retext and so on. Slate is fully customizable rich text editor built on React. Connect both 2 worlds should be great...

Support

This plugin supports slate 0.50+. The data structure is described here. And also support ~0.47.9 currently, but I don't know in the future.

All nodes in mdast syntax tree are supported, including nodes created with...

And also have experimental support for custom AST.

Demo

https://inokawa.github.io/remark-slate-transformer/

Install

npm install remark-slate-transformer

Usage

Transform remark to slate

0.50+

import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import { remarkToSlate } from "remark-slate-transformer";

const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlate);

const text = "# hello world";

const value = processor.processSync(text).result;
console.log(value);

~0.47.9

import { Value } from "slate";
import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import { remarkToSlateLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer";

const processor = unified().use(markdown).use(remarkToSlateLegacy);

const text = "# hello world";

const value = Value.fromJSON(processor.processSync(text).result);
console.log(value);

Transform slate to remark

0.50+

import { unified } from "unified";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer";

const processor = unified().use(slateToRemark).use(stringify);

const value = ...; // value passed to slate editor

const ast = processor.runSync({
  type: "root",
  children: value,
});
const text = processor.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);

~0.47.9

import { unified } from "unified";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { slateToRemarkLegacy } from "remark-slate-transformer";

const processor = unified().use(slateToRemarkLegacy).use(stringify);

const value = ...; // value passed to slate editor

const ast = processor.runSync({
  type: "root",
  children: value.toJSON().document.nodes,
});
const text = processor.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);

Support custom AST

import { unified } from "unified";
import markdown from "remark-parse";
import stringify from "remark-stringify";
import { remarkToSlate, slateToRemark } from "remark-slate-transformer";

const text = "# hello world";
const r2s = unified()
  .use(markdown)
  .use(remarkToSlate, {
    // If you use TypeScript, install `@types/mdast` for autocomplete.
    overrides: {
      // This overrides `type: "heading"` builder of remarkToSlate
      heading: (node, next) => ({
        type: "head",
        dep: node.depth,
        // You have to call next if the node have children
        children: next(node.children),
      }),
      // Unknown type from community plugins can be handled
      foo: (node, next) => ({ type: "foo", value: node.bar }),
    },
  });
const value = r2s.processSync(text).result;
console.log(value);

const s2r = unified()
  .use(slateToRemark, {
    overrides: {
      head: (node, next) => ({
        type: "heading",
        depth: node.dep,
        children: next(node.children),
      }),
      foo: (node, next) => ({ type: "foo", bar: node.value }),
    },
  })
  .use(stringify);
const ast = s2r.runSync({
  type: "root",
  children: value,
});
const text = s2r.stringify(ast);
console.log(text);

Utilities

Transformer utilities mdastToSlate and slateToMdast are also exported for more fine-tuned control.

