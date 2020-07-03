This is a remark plugin to wrap each heading and the content that follows it in a <section> tag, allowing you to style the document sections using CSS.

Example

When using remark-sectionize , given the following markdown:

# Forest elephants ## Introduction In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants. ## Habitat Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them.

...remark will output the following HTML:

< section > < h1 > Forest elephants </ h1 > < section > < h2 > Introduction </ h2 > < p > In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants. </ p > </ section > < section > < h2 > Habitat </ h2 > < p > Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them. </ p > </ section > </ section >

One use case of this plugin is to permit the logical sections of a document to be targeted and styled using CSS. For example, you could do something like this:

section > section :nth-child(even) { background-color : white; } section > section :nth-child(odd) { background-color : papayawhip; }

To give the h2 -level sections alternating background colors.

Usage

If you are invoking remark (or unified ) in JavaScript, you can add this plugin by calling use() :

const remark = require ( 'remark' ) const sectionize = require ( 'remark-sectionize' ) const html = require ( 'remark-html' ) const input = ` # Hello world! The above heading and this paragraph will be wrapped in a <section> tag. ` remark() .use(sectionize) .use(html) .process(input, (err, file) => { if (err) { console .error(err) } else { console .log( String (file)) } })

If you're using remark from the CLI, you can use sectionize via the --use argument:

$ remark

Note that for the above to work, remark-sectionize needs to be installed somewhere that remark can find.

Finally, if you're using Webpack and mdx-loader to import markdown files from JS, you can modify the loader options in your webpack config file, adding sectionize to your mdPlugins list (something like the following):

const sectionize = require ( 'remark-sectionize' ) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(md|mdx|markdown)$/ , use : [ { loader : "babel-loader" , options : { presets : [ "@babel/preset-react" ] } }, { loader : "mdx-loader" , options : { mdPlugins : [sectionize] } } ] } ] } };

License

This repository is licensed under the MIT license; see the LICENSE file for details.