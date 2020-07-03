This is a remark plugin to wrap each
heading and the content that follows it in a
<section> tag, allowing you to
style the document sections using CSS.
When using
remark-sectionize, given the following markdown:
# Forest elephants
## Introduction
In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants.
## Habitat
Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them.
...remark will output the following HTML:
<section>
<h1>Forest elephants</h1>
<section>
<h2>Introduction</h2>
<p>In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants.</p>
</section>
<section>
<h2>Habitat</h2>
<p>Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them.</p>
</section>
</section>
One use case of this plugin is to permit the logical sections of a document to be targeted and styled using CSS. For example, you could do something like this:
section > section:nth-child(even) {
background-color: white;
}
section > section:nth-child(odd) {
background-color: papayawhip;
}
To give the
h2-level sections alternating background colors.
If you are invoking
remark (or
unified) in JavaScript, you can add this
plugin by calling
use():
const remark = require('remark')
const sectionize = require('remark-sectionize')
const html = require('remark-html')
const input = `
# Hello world!
The above heading and this paragraph will be wrapped in a <section> tag.
`
remark()
.use(sectionize)
.use(html)
.process(input, (err, file) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
} else {
console.log(String(file))
}
})
If you're using remark from the CLI, you can use sectionize via the
--use
argument:
$ remark --use sectionize example.md
Note that for the above to work,
remark-sectionize needs to be installed
somewhere that
remark can find.
Finally, if you're using Webpack and
mdx-loader to import markdown files
from JS, you can modify the loader options in your webpack config file, adding
sectionize to your
mdPlugins list (something like the following):
const sectionize = require('remark-sectionize')
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(md|mdx|markdown)$/,
use: [
{
loader: "babel-loader",
options: {
presets: ["@babel/preset-react"]
}
},
{
loader: "mdx-loader",
options: {
mdPlugins: [sectionize]
}
}
]
}
]
}
};
This repository is licensed under the MIT license; see the LICENSE file for details.