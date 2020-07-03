openbase logo
remark-sectionize

by Jake Low
1.1.1

Remark plugin to wrap each heading and the content that follows it in a <section> tag

Overview

Categories

Readme

remark-sectionize

This is a remark plugin to wrap each heading and the content that follows it in a <section> tag, allowing you to style the document sections using CSS.

Example

When using remark-sectionize, given the following markdown:

# Forest elephants

## Introduction

In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants.

## Habitat

Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them.

...remark will output the following HTML:

<section>
  <h1>Forest elephants</h1>
  <section>
    <h2>Introduction</h2>
    <p>In this section, we discuss the lesser known forest elephants.</p>
  </section>
  <section>
    <h2>Habitat</h2>
    <p>Forest elephants do not live in trees but among them.</p>
  </section>
</section>

One use case of this plugin is to permit the logical sections of a document to be targeted and styled using CSS. For example, you could do something like this:

section > section:nth-child(even) {
  background-color: white;
}

section > section:nth-child(odd) {
  background-color: papayawhip;
}

To give the h2-level sections alternating background colors.

Usage

If you are invoking remark (or unified) in JavaScript, you can add this plugin by calling use():

const remark = require('remark')
const sectionize = require('remark-sectionize')
const html = require('remark-html')

const input = `
# Hello world!

The above heading and this paragraph will be wrapped in a <section> tag.
`

remark()
  .use(sectionize)
  .use(html)
  .process(input, (err, file) => {
    if (err) {
      console.error(err)
    } else {
      console.log(String(file))
    }
  })

If you're using remark from the CLI, you can use sectionize via the --use argument:

$ remark --use sectionize example.md

Note that for the above to work, remark-sectionize needs to be installed somewhere that remark can find.

Finally, if you're using Webpack and mdx-loader to import markdown files from JS, you can modify the loader options in your webpack config file, adding sectionize to your mdPlugins list (something like the following):

const sectionize = require('remark-sectionize')

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(md|mdx|markdown)$/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: "babel-loader",
            options: {
              presets: ["@babel/preset-react"]
            }
          },
          {
            loader: "mdx-loader",
            options: {
              mdPlugins: [sectionize]
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
};

License

This repository is licensed under the MIT license; see the LICENSE file for details.

