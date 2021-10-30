remark plugin to support retext.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin to support retext.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. retext adds support for natural language to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. nlcst is the natural language AST that retext uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast into nlcst to support retext.

When should I use this?

This project is useful if you want to check natural language in markdown. The retext ecosystem has many useful plugins to check prose, such as retext-indefinite-article which checks that a and an are used correctly, or retext-readability which checks that sentences are not too complex. This plugins lets you use them on markdown documents.

This plugin is unfortunately not able to apply changes by retext plugins (such as done by retext-smartypants ) to the markdown content.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-retext

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkRetext from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-retext@5?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkRetext from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-retext@5?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file, example.md :

## Hello guys!

And our script, example.js , looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify' import remarkRetext from 'remark-retext' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextEquality from 'retext-equality' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkRetext, unified().use(retextEnglish).use(retextEquality)) .use(remarkStringify) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

Now, running node example yields:

example.md 1:10-1:14 warning `guys` may be insensitive, use `people`, `persons`, `folks` instead gals-man retext-equality ⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkRetext .

remark plugin to support retext.

destination

destination is either a parser or a processor.

If a destination processor is given, runs the plugins attached to it with the new nlcst tree (bridge mode). This given processor must have a parser attached (this can be done by using the plugin retext-english or similar) and should use other retext plugins

or similar) and should use other retext plugins If a parser is given, runs further plugins attached to the same processor with the new tree (mutate mode). Such parsers are exported by packages like retext-english as Parser . You should use other retext plugins after remark-retext .

options

Configuration ( Object , optional).

List of mdast node types to ignore ( Array.<string> ). The types 'table' , 'tableRow' , and 'tableCell' are always ignored.

List of mdast node types to mark as nlcst source nodes ( Array.<string> ). 'inlineCode' is always marked as source.

Examples

Example: mutate mode

The previous example was using bridge mode: the markdown AST remained for other plugins after remark-retext . This example uses mutate mode: the markdown AST is discarded and the natural language AST. This is not very useful: this is not a good way to get the plain text version of a markdown document.

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkRetext from 'remark-retext' import {Parser} from 'retext-english' import retextEquality from 'retext-equality' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkRetext, Parser) .use(retextEquality) .use(retextStringify) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) console .log( String (file)) }

…yields:

example.md 1:10-1:14 warning `guys` may be insensitive, use `people`, `persons`, `folks` instead gals-man retext-equality ⚠ 1 warning

Hello guys!

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted options.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with unified version 6+, remark version 3+, and retext version 7+.

Security

Use of remark-retext does not involve rehype (hast) or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

