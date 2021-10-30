remark plugin to support retext.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to support retext.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. retext adds support for natural language to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. nlcst is the natural language AST that retext uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast into nlcst to support retext.
This project is useful if you want to check natural language in markdown.
The retext ecosystem has many useful plugins to check prose, such as
retext-indefinite-article which checks that
a
and
an are used correctly, or
retext-readability which
checks that sentences are not too complex.
This plugins lets you use them on markdown documents.
This plugin is unfortunately not able to apply changes by retext plugins (such
as done by
retext-smartypants) to the markdown content.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-retext
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkRetext from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-retext@5?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkRetext from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-retext@5?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file,
example.md:
## Hello guys!
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify'
import remarkRetext from 'remark-retext'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextEquality from 'retext-equality'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRetext, unified().use(retextEnglish).use(retextEquality))
.use(remarkStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
Now, running
node example yields:
example.md
1:10-1:14 warning `guys` may be insensitive, use `people`, `persons`, `folks` instead gals-man retext-equality
⚠ 1 warning
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkRetext.
unified().use(remarkRetext, destination[, options])
remark plugin to support retext.
destination
destination is either a parser or a processor.
retext-english or similar) and should use other retext plugins
retext-english as
Parser.
You should use other retext plugins after
remark-retext.
options
Configuration (
Object, optional).
options.ignore
List of mdast node types to ignore (
Array.<string>).
The types
'table',
'tableRow', and
'tableCell' are always ignored.
options.source
List of mdast node types to mark as nlcst source nodes
(
Array.<string>).
'inlineCode' is always marked as source.
The previous example was using bridge mode: the markdown AST remained for
other plugins after
remark-retext.
This example uses mutate mode: the markdown AST is discarded and the natural
language AST.
This is not very useful: this is not a good way to get the plain text version
of a markdown document.
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRetext from 'remark-retext'
import {Parser} from 'retext-english'
import retextEquality from 'retext-equality'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRetext, Parser)
.use(retextEquality)
.use(retextStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
}
…yields:
example.md
1:10-1:14 warning `guys` may be insensitive, use `people`, `persons`, `folks` instead gals-man retext-equality
⚠ 1 warning
Hello guys!
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+,
remark version 3+, and
retext
version 7+.
Use of
remark-retext does not involve rehype (hast)
or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
rehype-retext
— Transform HTML (hast) to natural language (nlcst)
remark-rehype
— Transform Markdown (mdast) to HTML (hast)
rehype-remark
— Transform HTML (hast) to Markdown (mdast)
mdast-util-to-nlcst
— Underlying algorithm
