remark plugin that turns markdown into HTML to support rehype.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that switches from remark (the
markdown ecosystem) to rehype (the HTML ecosystem).
It does this by transforming the current markdown (mdast) syntax tree into an
HTML (hast) syntax tree.
remark plugins deal with mdast and rehype plugins deal with hast, so plugins
used after
remark-rehype have to be rehype plugins.
The reason that there are different ecosystems for markdown and HTML is that
turning markdown into HTML is, while frequently needed, not the only purpose of
markdown.
Checking (linting) and formatting markdown are also common use cases for
remark and markdown.
There are several aspects of markdown that do not translate 1-to-1 to HTML.
In some cases markdown contains more information than HTML: for example, there
are several ways to add a link in markdown (as in, autolinks:
<https://url>,
resource links:
[label](url), and reference links with definitions:
[label][id] and
[id]: url).
In other cases HTML contains more information than markdown: there are many
tags, which add new meaning (semantics), available in HTML that aren’t available
in markdown.
If there was just one AST, it would be quite hard to perform the tasks that
several remark and rehype plugins currently do.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. rehype adds support for HTML to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. hast is the markdown AST that rehype uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast into hast to support rehype.
This project is useful when you want to turn markdown to HTML. It opens up a whole new ecosystem with tons of plugins to do all kinds of things. You can minify HTML, format HTML, make sure it’s safe, highlight code, add metadata, and a lot more.
A different plugin,
rehype-raw, adds support for raw HTML
written inside markdown.
This is a separate plugin because supporting HTML inside markdown is a heavy
task and not always needed.
To use both together, you also have to configure
remark-rehype with
allowDangerousHtml: true.
The rehype plugin
rehype-remark does the inverse of this
plugin.
It turns HTML into markdown.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-rehype
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkRehype from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-rehype@10?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkRehype from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-rehype@10?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
# Hello world
> Block quote.
Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeDocument)
.use(rehypeFormat)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now, running
node example.js yields:
example.md: no issues found
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>example</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello world</h1>
<blockquote>
<p>Block quote.</p>
</blockquote>
<p>Some <em>emphasis</em>, <strong>importance</strong>, and <code>code</code>.</p>
</body>
</html>
This package exports
defaultHandlers,
all, and
one.
The default export is
remarkRehype.
unified().use(remarkRehype[, destination][, options])
Plugin that turns markdown into HTML to support rehype.
destination
If a
Unified destination processor is given, that processor runs
with a new HTML (hast) tree (bridge-mode).
As the given processor runs with a hast tree, and rehype plugins support
hast, that means rehype plugins can be used with the given processor.
The hast tree is discarded in the end.
👉 Note: It’s highly unlikely that you want to do this.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.allowDangerousHtml
Whether to persist raw HTML in markdown in the hast tree (
boolean, default:
false).
Raw HTML is available in the markdown (mdast) tree as
html nodes
and can be embedded in the HTML (hast) tree as semistandard
raw nodes.
Most rehype plugins ignore
raw nodes, but two notable plugins don’t:
rehype-stringify also has an option
allowDangerousHtml which will output the raw HTML.
This is typically discouraged as noted by the option name but is useful if
you completely trust who authors the markdown
rehype-raw can handle the raw embedded HTML strings in hast
trees by parsing them into standard hast nodes (element, text, etc).
This is a heavy task as it needs a full HTML parser, but it is the only way
to support untrusted content
options.clobberPrefix
Prefix to use before the
id attribute on footnotes to prevent it from
clobbering (
string, default:
'user-content-').
DOM clobbering is this:
<p id=x></p>
<script>alert(x) // `x` now refers to the DOM `p#x` element</script>
Elements by their ID are made available by browsers on the
window object,
which is a security risk.
Using a prefix solves this problem.
👉 Note: this option affects footnotes. Footnotes are not specified by CommonMark so they’re not supported in remark by default. They are supported by GitHub, so they can be enabled by using the remark plugin
remark-gfm.
options.footnoteLabel
Label to use for the footnotes section (
string, default:
'Footnotes').
Affects screen readers.
Change it when the markdown is not in English.
👉 Note: this option affects footnotes. Footnotes are not specified by CommonMark so they’re not supported in remark by default. They are supported by GitHub, so they can be enabled by using the remark plugin
remark-gfm.
options.footnoteBackLabel
Label to use from backreferences back to their footnote call (
string, default:
'Back to content').
Affects screen readers.
Change it when the markdown is not in English.
👉 Note: this option affects footnotes. Footnotes are not specified by CommonMark so they’re not supported in remark by default. They are supported by GitHub, so they can be enabled by using the remark plugin
remark-gfm.
options.handlers
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-hast.
options.passThrough
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-hast.
options.unknownHandler
This option is a bit advanced as it requires knowledge of ASTs, so we defer
to the documentation available in
mdast-util-to-hast.
defaultHandlers
The
defaultHandlers export from
mdast-util-to-hast,
useful when passing in your own handlers.
all
The
all export from
mdast-util-to-hast,
useful when passing in your own handlers.
one
The
one export from
mdast-util-to-hast,
useful when passing in your own handlers.
If you completely trust the authors of the input markdown and want to allow them
to write HTML inside markdown, you can pass
allowDangerousHtml to this plugin
(
remark-rehype) and
rehype-stringify:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype, {allowDangerousHtml: true})
.use(rehypeStringify, {allowDangerousHtml: true})
.process('It <i>works</i>! <img onerror="alert(1)">')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that code yields:
<p>It <i>works</i>! <img onerror="alert(1)"></p>
⚠️ Danger: Observe that the XSS attack through the
onerrorattribute is still present.
If you do not trust the authors of the input markdown, or if you want to make
sure that rehype plugins can see HTML embedded in markdown, use
rehype-raw.
The following example passes
allowDangerousHtml to this plugin
(
remark-rehype), then turns the raw embedded HTML into proper HTML nodes
(
rehype-raw), and finally sanitizes the HTML by only allowing safe things
(
rehype-sanitize):
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeRaw from 'rehype-raw'
import rehypeSanitize from 'rehype-sanitize'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype, {allowDangerousHtml: true})
.use(rehypeRaw)
.use(rehypeSanitize)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('It <i>works</i>! <img onerror="alert(1)">')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that code yields:
<p>It <i>works</i>! <img></p>
👉 Note: Observe that the XSS attack through the
onerrorattribute is no longer present.
If you know that the markdown is authored in a language other than English,
and you’re using
remark-gfm to match how GitHub renders markdown, and you know
that footnotes are (or can?) be used, you should translate the labels associated
with them.
Let’s first set the stage:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('Hallo[^1]\n\n[^1]: Wereld!')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that code yields:
<p>Hallo<sup><a href="#user-content-fn-1" id="user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-ref aria-describedby="footnote-label">1</a></sup></p>
<section data-footnotes class="footnotes"><h2 id="footnote-label" class="sr-only">Footnotes</h2>
<ol>
<li id="user-content-fn-1">
<p>Wereld! <a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref class="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Back to content">↩</a></p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
This is a mix of English and Dutch that screen readers can’t handle nicely. Let’s say our program does know that the markdown is in Dutch. In that case, it’s important to translate and define the labels relating to footnotes so that screen reader users can properly pronounce the page:
@@ -10,7 +10,7 @@ async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkGfm)
- .use(remarkRehype)
+ .use(remarkRehype, {footnoteLabel: 'Voetnoten', footnoteBackLabel: 'Terug'})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('Hallo[^1]\n\n[^1]: Wereld!')
Running the code with the above patch applied, yields:
@@ -1,8 +1,8 @@
<p>Hallo<sup><a href="#user-content-fn-1" id="user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-ref aria-describedby="footnote-label">1</a></sup></p>
-<section data-footnotes class="footnotes"><h2 id="footnote-label" class="sr-only">Footnotes</h2>
+<section data-footnotes class="footnotes"><h2 id="footnote-label" class="sr-only">Voetnoten</h2>
<ol>
<li id="user-content-fn-1">
-<p>Wereld! <a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref class="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Back to content">↩</a></p>
+<p>Wereld! <a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref class="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Terug">↩</a></p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
A frequent problem arises when having to turn one syntax tree into another. As the original tree (in this case, mdast for markdown) is in some cases limited compared to the destination (in this case, hast for HTML) tree, is it possible to provide more info in the original to define what the result will be in the destination? This is possible by defining data on mdast nodes, which this plugin will read as instructions on what hast nodes to create.
An example is
remark-math, which defines semistandard math nodes that this
plugin doesn’t understand.
To solve this,
remark-math defines instructions on mdast nodes that this
plugin does understand because they define a certain hast structure.
As these instructions are somewhat advanced in that they requires knowledge of
ASTs, we defer to the documentation available in the low level utility we use:
mdast-util-to-hast.
Assuming you know how to use (semantic) HTML and CSS, then it should generally be straight forward to style the HTML produced by this plugin. With CSS, you can get creative and style the results as you please.
Some semistandard features, notably
remark-gfms tasklists and
footnotes, generate HTML that be unintuitive, as it matches exactly what GitHub
produces for their website.
There is a project,
sindresorhus/github-markdown-css,
that exposes the stylesheet that GitHub uses for rendered markdown, which might
either be inspirational for more complex features, or can be used as-is to
exactly match how GitHub styles rendered markdown.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports
Options and
Processor types, which specify the interfaces of the
accepted options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+,
remark-parse version 3+ (used in
remark version 7), and
rehype-stringify version 3+ (used in
rehype
version 5).
Use of
remark-rehype can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack.
Embedded hast properties (
hName,
hProperties,
hChildren) in
mdast, custom handlers, and the
allowDangerousHtml option all provide
openings.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
rehype-raw
— rehype plugin to parse the tree again and support
raw nodes
rehype-sanitize
— rehype plugin to sanitize HTML
rehype-remark
— rehype plugin to turn HTML into markdown
rehype-retext
— rehype plugin to support retext
remark-retext
— remark plugin to support retext
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.