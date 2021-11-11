remark plugin to change links and images to references with separate definitions.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin to turn links (
[text](url))
and images (
![alt](url)) into references (
[text][id],
![alt][id]) and
definitions (
[id]: url).
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that transforms mdast.
This project is useful when you want to transform markdown and prefer that it uses references and definitions. Long URLs in source code can make reading markdown difficult. References and definitions improve that by moving those URLs into definitions, outside of paragraphs.
This plugin is very similar to the alternative
remark-defsplit.
The difference is that that plugin generates identifiers based on hostnames of
URLs and places definitions at the end of each section, whereas this plugin
generates numeric identifiers at the end of the document.
A different plugin,
remark-inline-links, does the
inverse: turn references and definitions into links and images.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-reference-links
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkReferenceLinks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-reference-links@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkReferenceLinks from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-reference-links@6?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
# Some project
[![Build](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-defsplit/workflows/main/badge.svg)](https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-defsplit/actions)
## Section
[A link](https://example.com)
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkReferenceLinks from 'remark-reference-links'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkReferenceLinks)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
# Some project
[![Build][2]][1]
## Section
[A link][3]
[1]: https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-defsplit/actions
[2]: https://github.com/remarkjs/remark-defsplit/workflows/main/badge.svg
[3]: https://example.com
👉 Note: Observe that definitions are added at the end of the document and that IDs are numeric identifiers.
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkReferenceLinks.
unified().use(remarkReferenceLinks)
Plugin to change links and images to references with separate definitions. There are no options.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 3+ and
remark version 4+.
Use of
remark-reference-links does not involve rehype (hast)
or user content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
remark-defsplit
— transform links and images into references and definitions with numeric
IDs
remark-inline-links
— transform references and definitions into normal links and images
