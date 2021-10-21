My personal markdown (and prose) style.
Learn more about presets in unified’s docs.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install remark-cli remark-preset-wooorm
Now add the following to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"build-md": "remark . -qfo"
"test": "npm run build-md && ..."
},
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
"preset-wooorm"
]
},
From now on,
npm test also checks and formats markdown.
npm test
remark-preset-lint-recommended,
and adds a strict code-style (see
index.js)
*) for list-item bullets and
emphasis, and fenced code blocks (note: set
output: true in your config to
benefit from this)
Table of Contents headers are kept up to date, with a depth of
3
(if
output: true)
See
retext-preset-wooorm for more info.
