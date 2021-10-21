openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpw

remark-preset-wooorm

by Titus
9.1.0 (see all)

Personal Markdown (and prose) style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

902

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

58

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-preset-wooorm

Build Downloads Size

My personal markdown (and prose) style.

Learn more about presets in unified’s docs.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install remark-cli remark-preset-wooorm

Now add the following to your package.json:

  "scripts": {
    "build-md": "remark . -qfo"
    "test": "npm run build-md && ..."
  },
  "remarkConfig": {
    "plugins": [
      "preset-wooorm"
    ]
  },

From now on, npm test also checks and formats markdown.

npm test

Checks

Markdown
  • Extends remark-preset-lint-recommended, and adds a strict code-style (see index.js)
  • Checks broken local links
  • Markdown is compiled with asterisks (*) for list-item bullets and emphasis, and fenced code blocks (note: set output: true in your config to benefit from this)
  • How remark compiles can be configured inline with comments
  • Table of Contents headers are kept up to date, with a depth of 3 (if output: true)
  • GH references, like mentions or issue references, are linked (if output: true)
Natural language

See retext-preset-wooorm for more info.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial