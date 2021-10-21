My personal markdown (and prose) style.

Learn more about presets in unified’s docs.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install remark-cli remark-preset-wooorm

Now add the following to your package.json :

"scripts" : { "build-md" : "remark . -qfo" "test" : "npm run build-md && ..." }, "remarkConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "preset-wooorm" ] },

From now on, npm test also checks and formats markdown.

npm test

Checks

Markdown

Extends remark-preset-lint-recommended , and adds a strict code-style (see index.js )

, and adds a strict code-style (see ) Checks broken local links

Markdown is compiled with asterisks ( * ) for list-item bullets and emphasis, and fenced code blocks (note: set output: true in your config to benefit from this)

) for list-item bullets and emphasis, and fenced code blocks (note: set in your config to benefit from this) How remark compiles can be configured inline with comments

Table of Contents headers are kept up to date, with a depth of 3 (if output: true )

headers are kept up to date, with a depth of (if ) GH references, like mentions or issue references, are linked (if output: true )

Natural language

See retext-preset-wooorm for more info.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer