Preset of
remark-lint rules to warn for some likely problems.
This package is a unified (remark) preset, specifically consisting of
remark-lint rules.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that markdown follows some best practices.
This preset configures
remark-lint with the following rules:
|Rule
|Setting
remark-lint-final-newline
remark-lint-list-item-bullet-indent
remark-lint-list-item-indent
'tab-size'
remark-lint-no-blockquote-without-marker
remark-lint-no-literal-urls
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style
'.'
remark-lint-hard-break-spaces
remark-lint-no-duplicate-definitions
remark-lint-no-heading-content-indent
remark-lint-no-inline-padding
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-link
remark-lint-no-undefined-references
remark-lint-no-unused-definitions
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-preset-lint-recommended
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkPresetLintRecommended from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-recommended@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkPresetLintRecommended from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-recommended@6?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkPresetLintRecommended from 'remark-preset-lint-recommended'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkPresetLintRecommended)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-preset-lint-recommended example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
+ "remark-preset-lint-recommended",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkPresetLintRecommended.
unified().use(remarkPresetLintRecommended)
Use the preset. Presets don’t have options. You can reconfigure rules in them by using the afterwards with different options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
