remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

by remarkjs
5.1.2

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Readme

remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Preset of remark-lint rules that follow an opinionated style guide.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) preset, specifically consisting of remark-lint rules. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that markdown follows the Markdown Style Guide.

This uses the following style guide option system: wrap:space, header:atx, list-marker:hyphen, list-space:mixed, and code:fenced.

space-sentence

Both space-sentence:1 and space-sentence:2 are not supported by remark-lint as they relate to prose rather than markdown syntax. You could set-up remark-retext with retext-sentence-spacing to check this.

wrap

wrap:inner-sentence and wrap:sentence are not supported by remark-lint.

The default is wrap:space. To use wrap:no, turn off remark-lint-maximum-line-length like so:

 "plugins": [
   …
   "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+  ["remark-lint-maximum-line-length", false],
   …
 ]

The default is header:atx. To use header:setext, change the setting for remark-lint-heading-style like so:

 "plugins": [
   …
   "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+  ["remark-lint-heading-style", "setext"],
   …
 ]
list-marker

The default is list-marker:hyphen. For list-marker:asterisk or list-marker:plus, change the setting for remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style like so:

 "plugins": [
   …
   "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+  ["remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style", "*"],
   …
 ]
list-space

The default is list-space:mixed. For list-space:1, change the setting for remark-lint-list-item-indent like so:

 "plugins": [
   …
   "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+  ["remark-lint-list-item-indent", "space"],
   …
 ]
code

The default is code:fenced. For code:indented, change the setting for remark-lint-code-block-style like so:

 "plugins": [
   …
   "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+  ["remark-lint-code-block-style", "indented"],
   …
 ]

Rules

This preset configures remark-lint with the following rules:

RuleSetting
remark-lint-file-extension'md'
remark-lint-no-file-name-mixed-case
remark-lint-no-file-name-articles
remark-lint-no-file-name-irregular-characters
remark-lint-no-file-name-consecutive-dashes
remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes
remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines
remark-lint-maximum-line-length80
remark-lint-no-shell-dollars
remark-lint-hard-break-spaces
remark-lint-heading-style'atx'
remark-lint-heading-increment
remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings
remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings
remark-lint-maximum-heading-length
remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation':.'
remark-lint-blockquote-indentation2
remark-lint-no-blockquote-without-marker
remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style'-'
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style'.'
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value'one'
remark-lint-list-item-indent'mixed'
remark-lint-list-item-content-indent
remark-lint-list-item-spacing
remark-lint-code-block-style'fenced'
remark-lint-fenced-code-flag{ allowEmpty: false }
remark-lint-fenced-code-marker'`'
remark-lint-rule-style'---'
remark-lint-no-table-indentation
remark-lint-table-pipes
remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment
remark-lint-table-cell-padding'padded'
remark-lint-no-inline-padding
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-link
remark-lint-final-definition
remark-lint-definition-case
remark-lint-definition-spacing
remark-lint-link-title-style'"'
remark-lint-strong-marker'*'
remark-lint-emphasis-marker'*'
remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading
remark-lint-no-literal-urls

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide@5?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide@5?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
+    "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide.

unified().use(remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide)

Use the preset. Presets don’t have options. You can reconfigure rules in them by using the afterwards with different options.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

