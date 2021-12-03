Preset of
remark-lint rules that follow an opinionated style guide.
This package is a unified (remark) preset, specifically consisting of
remark-lint rules.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that markdown follows the Markdown Style Guide.
This uses the following style guide option system:
wrap:space,
header:atx,
list-marker:hyphen,
list-space:mixed, and
code:fenced.
space-sentence
Both
space-sentence:1 and
space-sentence:2 are not supported by
remark-lint as they relate to prose rather than markdown syntax.
You could set-up
remark-retext
with
retext-sentence-spacing
to check this.
wrap
wrap:inner-sentence and
wrap:sentence are not supported by
remark-lint.
The default is
wrap:space.
To use
wrap:no, turn off
remark-lint-maximum-line-length like so:
"plugins": [
…
"remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+ ["remark-lint-maximum-line-length", false],
…
]
header
The default is
header:atx.
To use
header:setext, change the setting for
remark-lint-heading-style
like so:
"plugins": [
…
"remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+ ["remark-lint-heading-style", "setext"],
…
]
list-marker
The default is
list-marker:hyphen.
For
list-marker:asterisk or
list-marker:plus, change the setting for
remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style like so:
"plugins": [
…
"remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+ ["remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style", "*"],
…
]
list-space
The default is
list-space:mixed.
For
list-space:1, change the setting for
remark-lint-list-item-indent
like so:
"plugins": [
…
"remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+ ["remark-lint-list-item-indent", "space"],
…
]
code
The default is
code:fenced.
For
code:indented, change the setting for
remark-lint-code-block-style
like so:
"plugins": [
…
"remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
+ ["remark-lint-code-block-style", "indented"],
…
]
This preset configures
remark-lint with the following rules:
|Rule
|Setting
remark-lint-file-extension
'md'
remark-lint-no-file-name-mixed-case
remark-lint-no-file-name-articles
remark-lint-no-file-name-irregular-characters
remark-lint-no-file-name-consecutive-dashes
remark-lint-no-file-name-outer-dashes
remark-lint-no-consecutive-blank-lines
remark-lint-maximum-line-length
80
remark-lint-no-shell-dollars
remark-lint-hard-break-spaces
remark-lint-heading-style
'atx'
remark-lint-heading-increment
remark-lint-no-duplicate-headings
remark-lint-no-multiple-toplevel-headings
remark-lint-maximum-heading-length
remark-lint-no-heading-punctuation
':.'
remark-lint-blockquote-indentation
2
remark-lint-no-blockquote-without-marker
remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style
'-'
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style
'.'
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-value
'one'
remark-lint-list-item-indent
'mixed'
remark-lint-list-item-content-indent
remark-lint-list-item-spacing
remark-lint-code-block-style
'fenced'
remark-lint-fenced-code-flag
{ allowEmpty: false }
remark-lint-fenced-code-marker
'`'
remark-lint-rule-style
'---'
remark-lint-no-table-indentation
remark-lint-table-pipes
remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment
remark-lint-table-cell-padding
'padded'
remark-lint-no-inline-padding
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-image
remark-lint-no-shortcut-reference-link
remark-lint-final-definition
remark-lint-definition-case
remark-lint-definition-spacing
remark-lint-link-title-style
'"'
remark-lint-strong-marker
'*'
remark-lint-emphasis-marker
'*'
remark-lint-no-emphasis-as-heading
remark-lint-no-literal-urls
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide@5?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide@5?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide from 'remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
+ "remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide.
unified().use(remarkPresetLintMarkdownStyleGuide)
Use the preset. Presets don’t have options. You can reconfigure rules in them by using the afterwards with different options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.