Preset of
remark-lint rules to warn for inconsistencies.
This package is a unified (remark) preset, specifically consisting of
remark-lint rules.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that markdown is consistent.
This preset configures
remark-lint with the following rules:
|Rule
|Setting
remark-lint-blockquote-indentation
'consistent'
remark-lint-checkbox-character-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-code-block-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-emphasis-marker
'consistent'
remark-lint-fenced-code-marker
'consistent'
remark-lint-heading-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-link-title-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-list-item-content-indent
remark-lint-ordered-list-marker-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-rule-style
'consistent'
remark-lint-strong-marker
'consistent'
remark-lint-table-cell-padding
'consistent'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-preset-lint-consistent
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkPresetLintConsistent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-consistent@5?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkPresetLintConsistent from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-preset-lint-consistent@5?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkPresetLintConsistent from 'remark-preset-lint-consistent'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkPresetLintConsistent)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-preset-lint-consistent example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
+ "remark-preset-lint-consistent",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkPresetLintConsistent.
unified().use(remarkPresetLintConsistent)
Use the preset. Presets don’t have options. You can reconfigure rules in them by using the afterwards with different options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
