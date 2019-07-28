openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpy

remark-parse-yaml

by Mark Hudnall
0.0.3 (see all)

Parse YAML blocks into structured data.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-parse-yaml

npm version Build Status

This remark plugin takes markdown with yaml frontmatter and parses the yaml into an object.

Usage

const unified = require('unified')
const markdown = require('remark-parse')
const frontmatter = require('remark-frontmatter')
const parseFrontmatter = require('remark-parse-yaml');

let processor = unified()
    .use(markdown)
    .use(frontmatter)
    .use(parseFrontmatter)

When the processor is run, yaml nodes will now have an additional key, parsedValue, attached to its data key.

Say that we have this markdown string:

---
metadata: this is metadata
tags:
    - one
    - two
---

# Heading

When parsed, this will produce a yaml node with a data object that looks like this:

data: {
    parsedValue: {
        metadata: "this is metadata",
        tags: ["one", "two"]
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial