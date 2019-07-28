This remark plugin takes markdown with yaml frontmatter and parses the yaml into an object.
const unified = require('unified')
const markdown = require('remark-parse')
const frontmatter = require('remark-frontmatter')
const parseFrontmatter = require('remark-parse-yaml');
let processor = unified()
.use(markdown)
.use(frontmatter)
.use(parseFrontmatter)
When the processor is run,
yaml nodes will now have an additional key,
parsedValue,
attached to its
data key.
Say that we have this markdown string:
---
metadata: this is metadata
tags:
- one
- two
---
# Heading
When parsed, this will produce a
yaml node with a
data object that looks like this:
data: {
parsedValue: {
metadata: "this is metadata",
tags: ["one", "two"]
}
}