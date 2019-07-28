This remark plugin takes markdown with yaml frontmatter and parses the yaml into an object.

Usage

const unified = require ( 'unified' ) const markdown = require ( 'remark-parse' ) const frontmatter = require ( 'remark-frontmatter' ) const parseFrontmatter = require ( 'remark-parse-yaml' ); let processor = unified() .use(markdown) .use(frontmatter) .use(parseFrontmatter)

When the processor is run, yaml nodes will now have an additional key, parsedValue , attached to its data key.

Say that we have this markdown string:

--- metadata: this is metadata tags: - one - two --- # Heading

When parsed, this will produce a yaml node with a data object that looks like this: