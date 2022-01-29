remark plugin to add support for parsing markdown input.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that defines how to take markdown as input and turn it into a syntax tree.
This plugin is built on
mdast-util-from-markdown,
which in turn uses
micromark for parsing markdown into tokens and
turns those into mdast syntax trees.
remark focusses on making it easier to transform content by abstracting such
internals away.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. micromark is the markdown parser we use. This is a remark plugin that defines how input markdown is turned into mdast.
This plugin adds support to unified for parsing markdown.
You can alternatively use
remark instead, which combines
unified, this plugin, and
remark-stringify.
You can combine this plugin with other plugins to add syntax extensions.
Notable examples that deeply integrate with it are
remark-gfm,
remark-mdx,
remark-frontmatter,
remark-math, and
remark-directive.
You can also use any other remark plugin after
remark-parse.
If you just want to turn markdown into HTML (with maybe a few extensions),
we recommend
micromark instead.
If you want to handle syntax trees manually, you can use
mdast-util-from-markdown.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-parse
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkParse from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-parse@10?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkParse from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-parse@10?min'
</script>
Say we have the following module
example.js:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('# Hi\n\n*Hello*, world!')
console.log(String(file))
}
Running that with
node example.js yields:
<h1>Hi</h1>
<p><em>Hello</em>, world!</p>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkParse.
unified().use(remarkParse)
Add support for parsing markdown input. There are no options.
We support CommonMark by default. Non-standard markdown extensions can be enabled with plugins. The following example adds support for GFM features (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists) and frontmatter (YAML):
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkFrontmatter)
.use(remarkGfm)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('---\nlayout: home\n---\n\n# Hi ~~Mars~~Venus!')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<h1>Hi <del>Mars</del>Venus!</h1>
Man pages (short for manual pages) are a way to document CLIs (example: type
man git-log in your terminal).
They use an old markup format called roff.
There’s a remark plugin,
remark-man, that can serialize as roff.
The following example turns markdown into man pages by using unified with
remark-parse and
remark-man:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkMan from 'remark-man'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkMan)
.process('# titan(7) -- largest moon of saturn\n\nTitan is the largest moon…')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
.TH "TITAN" "7" "November 2021" "" ""
.SH "NAME"
\fBtitan\fR - largest moon of saturn
.P
Titan is the largest moon…
Markdown is parsed according to CommonMark. Other plugins can add support for syntax extensions. If you’re interested in extending markdown, more information is available in micromark’s readme.
The syntax tree format used in remark is mdast.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
As markdown can be turned into HTML and improper use of HTML can open you up to
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, use of remark can be unsafe.
When going to HTML, you will likely combine remark with rehype, in which
case you should use
rehype-sanitize.
Use of remark plugins could also open you up to other attacks. Carefully assess each plugin and the risks involved in using them.
For info on how to submit a report, see our security policy.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Join us in Discussions to chat with the community and contributors.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
