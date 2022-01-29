remark plugin to add support for parsing markdown input.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin that defines how to take markdown as input and turn it into a syntax tree.

This plugin is built on mdast-util-from-markdown , which in turn uses micromark for parsing markdown into tokens and turns those into mdast syntax trees. remark focusses on making it easier to transform content by abstracting such internals away.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. micromark is the markdown parser we use. This is a remark plugin that defines how input markdown is turned into mdast.

When should I use this?

This plugin adds support to unified for parsing markdown. You can alternatively use remark instead, which combines unified, this plugin, and remark-stringify .

You can combine this plugin with other plugins to add syntax extensions. Notable examples that deeply integrate with it are remark-gfm , remark-mdx , remark-frontmatter , remark-math , and remark-directive . You can also use any other remark plugin after remark-parse .

If you just want to turn markdown into HTML (with maybe a few extensions), we recommend micromark instead. If you want to handle syntax trees manually, you can use mdast-util-from-markdown .

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-parse

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkParse from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-parse@10?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkParse from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-parse@10?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following module example.js :

import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkGfm) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '# Hi



*Hello*, world!' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Running that with node example.js yields:

< h1 > Hi </ h1 > < p > < em > Hello </ em > , world! </ p >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkParse .

Add support for parsing markdown input. There are no options.

Examples

Example: support GFM and frontmatter

We support CommonMark by default. Non-standard markdown extensions can be enabled with plugins. The following example adds support for GFM features (autolink literals, footnotes, strikethrough, tables, tasklists) and frontmatter (YAML):

import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter' import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkFrontmatter) .use(remarkGfm) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '---

layout: home

---



# Hi ~~Mars~~Venus!' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< h1 > Hi < del > Mars </ del > Venus! </ h1 >

Example: turning markdown into a man page

Man pages (short for manual pages) are a way to document CLIs (example: type man git-log in your terminal). They use an old markup format called roff. There’s a remark plugin, remark-man , that can serialize as roff. The following example turns markdown into man pages by using unified with remark-parse and remark-man :

import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkMan from 'remark-man' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkMan) .process( '# titan(7) -- largest moon of saturn



Titan is the largest moon…' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

.TH "TITAN" "7" "November 2021" "" "" .SH "NAME" \fBtitan\fR - largest moon of saturn .P Titan is the largest moon…

Syntax

Markdown is parsed according to CommonMark. Other plugins can add support for syntax extensions. If you’re interested in extending markdown, more information is available in micromark’s readme.

Syntax tree

The syntax tree format used in remark is mdast.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Security

As markdown can be turned into HTML and improper use of HTML can open you up to cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, use of remark can be unsafe. When going to HTML, you will likely combine remark with rehype, in which case you should use rehype-sanitize .

Use of remark plugins could also open you up to other attacks. Carefully assess each plugin and the risks involved in using them.

For info on how to submit a report, see our security policy.

