Replaces fenced code blocks in mermaid format with:

Links to rendered SVG files of the graph (default mode).

Mermaid-formatted code wrapped in div tags for rendering by mermaidjs (simple mode).

You might also like remark-graphviz .

Installation

$ npm install remark-mermaid mermaid.cli

Usage

Graphs defined using mermaid can be referenced using a mermaid: title which will generate an SVG image.

[ Link to a Graph ]( test/fixtures/assets/example.mmd "mermaid:" ) ![ Embed image of graph ]( test/fixtures/assets/example.mdd "mermaid:" )

Alternatively, graphs can be generated inline, by using mermaid as the language identifier for a fenced code block.

```mermaid graph LR Start --> Stop ```

See this project's fixtures for more examples.

Options

simple : when set to true , plugin will wrap mermaid graphs in an <div class="mermaid"> element instead of generating an SVG. Defaults to false .

Example

SVG Generation

Given a file, example.md , which contains the following Markdown:

# mermaid code block ```mermaid graph LR Start --> Stop ```

Using remark like follows:

var vfile = require ( 'to-vfile' ); var remark = require ( 'remark' ); var mermaid = require ( 'remark-mermaid' ); var example = vfile.readSync( 'example.md' ); remark() .use(mermaid) .process(example, function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( String (file)); });

Will result in an SVG being written relative to example.md , and the Markdown being transformed to:

# mermaid code block ![](./6b03e143dc2a47a93496133d692c44d5ec012b57.svg " `mermaid` image")

To change where the SVG's are written, set data.destinationDir on the vFile:

var vfile = require ( 'to-vfile' ); var remark = require ( 'remark' ); var mermaid = require ( 'remark-mermaid' ); var example = vfile.readSync( 'example.md' ); example.data = { destinationDir : '~/absolute/path/to/output' }; remark() .use(mermaid) .process(example, function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err; vfile.writeSync({ path : example.destinationFilePath }); });

This allows you process files from one directory, and save the results to another.

Simple mode

The following code sample enables simple mode:

var vfile = require ( 'to-vfile' ); var remark = require ( 'remark' ); var mermaid = require ( 'remark-mermaid' ); var example = vfile.readSync( 'example.md' ); remark() .use(mermaid, { simple : true }) .process(example, function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( String (file)); });

This will result in the following Markdown output:

# mermaid code block < div class = "mermaid" > graph LR Start --> Stop </ div >

mermaidjs