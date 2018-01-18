Replaces fenced code blocks in mermaid format with:
$ npm install remark-mermaid mermaid.cli
Graphs defined using
mermaid can be referenced using a
mermaid: title which
will generate an SVG image.
[Link to a Graph](test/fixtures/assets/example.mmd "mermaid:")
![Embed image of graph](test/fixtures/assets/example.mdd "mermaid:")
Alternatively, graphs can be generated inline, by using
mermaid as the
language identifier for a fenced code block.
```mermaid graph LR Start --> Stop ```
See this project's fixtures for more examples.
simple: when set to
true, plugin will wrap mermaid graphs in an
<div class="mermaid"> element instead of generating an SVG. Defaults to
false.
Given a file,
example.md, which contains the following Markdown:
# mermaid code block ```mermaid graph LR Start --> Stop ```
Using remark like follows:
var vfile = require('to-vfile');
var remark = require('remark');
var mermaid = require('remark-mermaid');
var example = vfile.readSync('example.md');
remark()
.use(mermaid)
.process(example, function (err, file) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(String(file));
});
Will result in an SVG being written relative to
example.md, and the Markdown
being transformed to:
# mermaid code block
![](./6b03e143dc2a47a93496133d692c44d5ec012b57.svg "`mermaid` image")
To change where the SVG's are written, set
data.destinationDir on the vFile:
var vfile = require('to-vfile');
var remark = require('remark');
var mermaid = require('remark-mermaid');
var example = vfile.readSync('example.md');
example.data = {
destinationDir: '~/absolute/path/to/output'
};
remark()
.use(mermaid)
.process(example, function (err, file) {
if (err) throw err;
vfile.writeSync({ path: example.destinationFilePath });
});
This allows you process files from one directory, and save the results to another.
The following code sample enables simple mode:
var vfile = require('to-vfile');
var remark = require('remark');
var mermaid = require('remark-mermaid');
var example = vfile.readSync('example.md');
remark()
.use(mermaid, { simple: true })
.process(example, function (err, file) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(String(file));
});
This will result in the following Markdown output:
# mermaid code block
<div class="mermaid">
graph LR
Start --> Stop
</div>