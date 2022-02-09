Remove import nodes from the MDXAST. This is useful for scenarios where the imports aren’t needed like an MDX playground.

Installation

npm:

npm install --save remark-mdx-remove-imports

Usage

Say we have the following MDX file, example.mdx :

import { Donut } from 'rebass' import OtherThing from 'other-place' export default props => < div { ...props } /> # Hello, world! This is a paragraph

And our script, example.js , looks as follows:

const vfile = require ( 'to-vfile' ) const remark = require ( 'remark' ) const mdx = require ( 'remark-mdx' ) const removeImports = require ( 'remark-mdx-remove-imports' ) remark() .use(mdx) .use(removeImports) .process(vfile.readSync( 'example.md' ), function ( err, file ) { if (err) throw err console .log( String (file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

export default props => < div { ...props } /> # Hello, world! This is a paragraph

Contribute

See the Support and Contributing guidelines on the MDX website for ways to (get) help.

This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © John Otander