remark-mdx-remove-imports

by mdx-js
1.6.22 (see all)

Markdown for the component era

Documentation
71.9K

GitHub Stars

12.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

156

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

remark-mdx-remove-imports

Build Status lerna Chat

Remove import nodes from the MDXAST. This is useful for scenarios where the imports aren’t needed like an MDX playground.

Installation

npm:

npm install --save remark-mdx-remove-imports

Usage

Say we have the following MDX file, example.mdx:

import { Donut } from 'rebass'

import OtherThing from 'other-place'

export default props => <div {...props} />

# Hello, world!

This is a paragraph

And our script, example.js, looks as follows:

const vfile = require('to-vfile')
const remark = require('remark')
const mdx = require('remark-mdx')
const removeImports = require('remark-mdx-remove-imports')

remark()
  .use(mdx)
  .use(removeImports)
  .process(vfile.readSync('example.md'), function (err, file) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(String(file))
  })

Now, running node example yields:

export default props => <div {...props} />

# Hello, world!

This is a paragraph

Contribute

See the Support and Contributing guidelines on the MDX website for ways to (get) help.

This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © John Otander

