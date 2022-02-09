Remove export nodes from the MDXAST. This is useful for scenarios where the exports aren’t needed like an MDX playground.
npm:
npm install --save remark-mdx-remove-exports
Say we have the following MDX file,
example.mdx:
import { Donut } from 'rebass'
import OtherThing from 'other-place'
export default props => <div {...props} />
# Hello, world!
This is a paragraph
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
const vfile = require('to-vfile')
const remark = require('remark')
const mdx = require('remark-mdx')
const removeExports = require('remark-mdx-remove-exports')
remark()
.use(mdx)
.use(removeExports)
.process(vfile.readSync('example.md'), function (err, file) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
import { Donut } from 'rebass'
import OtherThing from 'other-place'
# Hello, world!
This is a paragraph
See the Support and Contributing guidelines on the MDX website for ways to (get) help.
This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.