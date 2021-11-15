A remark plugin for converting frontmatter metadata into MDX exports

Installation

This package depends on the AST output by remark-frontmatter

npm install remark-frontmatter remark-mdx-frontmatter

Usage

This remark plugin takes frontmatter content, and outputs it as JavaScript exports. Both YAML and TOML frontmatter data are supported.

For example, given a file named example.mdx with the following contents:

--- hello: frontmatter --- Rest of document

The following script:

import { readFileSync } from 'fs' ; import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter' ; import { remarkMdxFrontmatter } from 'remark-mdx-frontmatter' ; import { compileSync } from 'xdm' ; const { contents } = compileSync(readFileSync( 'example.mdx' ), { jsx : true , remarkPlugins : [remarkFrontmatter, remarkMdxFrontmatter], }); console .log(contents);

Roughly yields:

export const hello = 'frontmatter' ; export default function MDXContent ( ) { return < p > Rest of document </ p > ; }

Options

name