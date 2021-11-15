A remark plugin for converting frontmatter metadata into MDX exports
This package depends on the AST output by remark-frontmatter
npm install remark-frontmatter remark-mdx-frontmatter
This remark plugin takes frontmatter content, and outputs it as JavaScript exports. Both YAML and TOML frontmatter data are supported.
For example, given a file named
example.mdx with the following contents:
---
hello: frontmatter
---
Rest of document
The following script:
import { readFileSync } from 'fs';
import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter';
import { remarkMdxFrontmatter } from 'remark-mdx-frontmatter';
import { compileSync } from 'xdm';
const { contents } = compileSync(readFileSync('example.mdx'), {
jsx: true,
remarkPlugins: [remarkFrontmatter, remarkMdxFrontmatter],
});
console.log(contents);
Roughly yields:
export const hello = 'frontmatter';
export default function MDXContent() {
return <p>Rest of document</p>;
}
name
By default, every frontmatter object key is turned into a JavaScript export. If
name is specified,
the YAML content is exported as one single export using this name. This is useful if you wish to use
top-level frontmatter nodes other than objects, or if the frontmatter content contains keys which
aren’t valid JavaScript identifiers.