remark plugin to compile markdown to man pages.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin that compiles markdown to roff/groff/troff (the format used for man pages).
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). remark adds support for markdown to unified. mdast is the markdown AST that remark uses. This is a remark plugin that adds a compiler to compile mdast to a string.
This plugin adds a compiler for remark, which means that it turns the final markdown (mdast) syntax tree into a string.
This plugin, combined with remark, is quite good at turning markdown into man pages. It has good unicode support, proper support for nested lists and block quotes, supports tables, and more.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-man
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkMan from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-man@8?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkMan from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-man@8?min'
</script>
Say we have some markdown in
example.md:
# ls(1) -- list directory contents
## SYNOPSIS
`ls` \[`-ABCFGHLOPRSTUW@abcdefghiklmnopqrstuwx1`] \[*file* *...*]
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read, write} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkMan from 'remark-man'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkMan)
.process(await read('example.md'))
file.extname = '.1'
await write(file)
}
Now running
node example.js creates a file
example.1 that contains:
.TH "LS" "1" "November 2021" "" ""
.SH "NAME"
\fBls\fR - list directory contents
.SH "SYNOPSIS"
.P
\fBls\fR \[lB]\fB-ABCFGHLOPRSTUW@abcdefghiklmnopqrstuwx1\fR\[rB] \[lB]\fIfile\fR \fI...\fR\[rB]
That’s not very readable but a man page viewer can solve that.
Run
man ./example.1 to view the rendered result.
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkMan.
unified().use(remarkMan[, options])
Plugin to compile Markdown to man pages.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.name
Title of the page (
string, optional).
Is inferred from the main heading (
# hello-world(7) sets
name to
'hello-world') or from the file’s name (
hello-world.1.md sets
name to
'hello-world').
options.section
Man section of page (
number or
string, optional).
Is inferred from the main heading (
# hello-world(7) sets
section to
7) or
from the file’s name (
hello-world.1.md sets
section to
1).
options.description
Description of page (
string, optional).
Is inferred from the main heading (
# hello-world(7) -- Two common words sets
description to
'Two common words').
options.date
Date of page (
number,
string, or
Date, optional).
Given to
new Date(date) as
date, so when
null or
undefined, defaults to
the current date.
Dates are centered in the footer line of the displayed page.
options.version
Version of page (
string, optional).
Versions are positioned at the left of the footer line of the displayed page
(or at the left on even pages and at the right on odd pages if double-sided
printing is active).
options.manual
Manual of page (
string, optional).
Manuals are centered in the header line of the displayed page.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
unified version 6+ and
remark version 7+.
Use of
remark-man does not involve rehype (hast) or user
content so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
remark-rehype
— turn markdown into HTML to support rehype
remark-stringify
— compile markdown
remark-vdom
— compile markdown to VDOM
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.