Remark Macro

Add macros to remark parser

This library gives you an opportunity to define macros, which can be used inside the markdown as follows.

# Hello Writing some markdown [alert] This is an alert message [/alert]

The alert block is knows as a macro. By default the library will not parse this block. However, you can define a macro and then it will be parsed and all the contents will be forwarded to you.

const macro = require ( 'remark-macro' )() macro.addMacro( 'alert' , function ( content, props ) { assert.equal(content, 'This is an alert message' ) assert.deepEqual(props, {}) })

Installation

npm i --save remark-macro

Usage