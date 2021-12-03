remark-lint rule to warn when unordered list markers are inconsistent.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that unordered list markers (bullets) are consistent.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'-'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle.
unified().use(remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'*'
— prefer asterisks
'+'
— prefer plusses
'-'
— prefer dashes
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further markers differ
Because asterisks can be used as a marker for more markdown constructs, it’s recommended to use that for lists (and thematic breaks, emphasis, strong) too.
remark-stringify
formats ordered lists with asterisks by default.
Pass
bullet: '+' or
bullet: '-'
to always use plusses or dashes.
ok.md
By default (`'consistent'`), if the file uses only one marker,
that’s OK.
* Foo
* Bar
* Baz
Ordered lists are not affected.
1. Foo
2. Bar
3. Baz
No messages.
not-ok.md
* Foo
- Bar
+ Baz
2:1-2:6: Marker style should be `*`
3:1-3:6: Marker style should be `*`
ok.md
When configured with
'*'.
* Foo
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'-'.
- Foo
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'+'.
+ Foo
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect unordered list item marker style `💩`: use either `'-'`, `'*'`, or `'+'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.