remark-lint rule to warn when unordered list markers are inconsistent.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that unordered list markers (bullets) are consistent.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide '-'

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style@3?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle from 'remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-unordered-list-marker-style", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintUnorderedListMarkerStyle .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'*' — prefer asterisks

— prefer asterisks '+' — prefer plusses

— prefer plusses '-' — prefer dashes

— prefer dashes 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further markers differ

Recommendation

Because asterisks can be used as a marker for more markdown constructs, it’s recommended to use that for lists (and thematic breaks, emphasis, strong) too.

Fix

remark-stringify formats ordered lists with asterisks by default. Pass bullet: '+' or bullet: '-' to always use plusses or dashes.

Examples

In

By default ( `'consistent'` ), if the file uses only one marker, that’s OK. * Foo * Bar * Baz Ordered lists are not affected. 1. Foo 2. Bar 3. Baz

Out

No messages.

In

* Foo - Bar + Baz

Out

2:1-2:6: Marker style should be `*` 3:1-3:6: Marker style should be `*`

When configured with '*' .

In

* Foo

Out

No messages.

When configured with '-' .

In

- Foo

Out

No messages.

When configured with '+' .

In

+ Foo

Out

No messages.

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect unordered list item marker style `💩`: use either `'-'`, `'*'`, or `'+'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer