remark-lint rule to warn when tables are missing initial and final
delimiters.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that tables have initial and final
delimiters.
Tables are a GFM feature enabled with
remark-gfm.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-table-pipes
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintTablePipes from 'remark-lint-table-pipes'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintTablePipes)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-pipes example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-table-pipes",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintTablePipes.
unified().use(remarkLintTablePipes[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
While tables don’t require initial or final delimiters (pipes before the first and after the last cells in a row), it arguably does look weird.
remark-gfm
formats all tables with initial and final delimiters.
ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
A | B
----- | -----
Alpha | Bravo
1:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence
1:10: Missing final pipe in table fence
3:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence
3:14: Missing final pipe in table fence
