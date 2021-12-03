openbase logo
remark-lint-table-pipes

by remarkjs
4.1.1 (see all)

plugins to check (lint) markdown code style

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.5K

GitHub Stars

789

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

remark-lint-table-pipes

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

remark-lint rule to warn when tables are missing initial and final delimiters.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that tables have initial and final delimiters. Tables are a GFM feature enabled with remark-gfm.

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

PresetSetting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-table-pipes

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?min'
</script>

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintTablePipes from 'remark-lint-table-pipes'

main()

async function main() {
  const file = await remark()
    .use(remarkLint)
    .use(remarkLintTablePipes)
    .process(await read('example.md'))

  console.error(reporter(file))
}

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-pipes example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json):

 …
 "remarkConfig": {
   "plugins": [
     …
     "remark-lint",
+    "remark-lint-table-pipes",
     …
   ]
 }
 …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintTablePipes.

unified().use(remarkLintTablePipes[, config])

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

While tables don’t require initial or final delimiters (pipes before the first and after the last cells in a row), it arguably does look weird.

Fix

remark-gfm formats all tables with initial and final delimiters.

Examples

ok.md
In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM (remark-gfm).

| A     | B     |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
Out

No messages.

not-ok.md
In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM (remark-gfm).

A     | B
----- | -----
Alpha | Bravo
Out
1:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence
1:10: Missing final pipe in table fence
3:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence
3:14: Missing final pipe in table fence

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

