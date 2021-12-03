remark-lint rule to warn when tables are missing initial and final delimiters.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that tables have initial and final delimiters. Tables are a GFM feature enabled with remark-gfm .

Presets

This rule is included in the following presets:

Preset Setting remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-table-pipes

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintTablePipes from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipes@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintTablePipes from 'remark-lint-table-pipes' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintTablePipes) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-pipes example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-table-pipes", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintTablePipes .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

There are no options.

Recommendation

While tables don’t require initial or final delimiters (pipes before the first and after the last cells in a row), it arguably does look weird.

Fix

remark-gfm formats all tables with initial and final delimiters.

Examples

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | ----- | ----- | | Alpha | Bravo |

Out

No messages.

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

A | B ----- | ----- Alpha | Bravo

Out

1:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence 1:10: Missing final pipe in table fence 3:1: Missing initial pipe in table fence 3:14: Missing final pipe in table fence

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

Contribute

See contributing.md in remarkjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer