remark-lint rule to warn when table cells are inconsistently padded.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that table cell dividers are aligned.
Tables are a GFM feature enabled with
remark-gfm.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintTablePipeAlignment from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintTablePipeAlignment from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment@3?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintTablePipeAlignment from 'remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintTablePipeAlignment)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-table-pipe-alignment",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintTablePipeAlignment.
unified().use(remarkLintTablePipeAlignment[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
There are no options.
While aligning table dividers improves their legibility, it is somewhat hard to maintain manually, especially for tables with many rows.
remark-gfm
aligns table dividers by default.
Pass
tablePipeAlign: false
to use a more compact style.
Aligning characters is impossible because whether they look aligned or not
depends on where the markup is shown: some characters (such as emoji or
Chinese characters) show smaller or bigger in different places.
You can pass your own
stringLength
to
remark-gfm, in which case this rule must be turned off.
ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
No messages.
not-ok.md
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| -- | -- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
3:9-3:10: Misaligned table fence
3:17-3:18: Misaligned table fence
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
