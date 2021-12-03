remark-lint rule to warn when table cells are inconsistently padded.
This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a
remark-lint
rule.
Lint rules check markdown code style.
You can use this package to check that table cells are padded consistently.
Tables are a GFM feature enabled with
remark-gfm.
This rule is included in the following presets:
|Preset
|Setting
remark-preset-lint-consistent
'consistent'
remark-preset-lint-markdown-style-guide
'padded'
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install remark-lint-table-cell-padding
In Deno with Skypack:
import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-cell-padding@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-cell-padding@4?min'
</script>
On the API:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {remark} from 'remark'
import remarkLint from 'remark-lint'
import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'remark-lint-table-cell-padding'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await remark()
.use(remarkLint)
.use(remarkLintTableCellPadding)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.error(reporter(file))
}
On the CLI:
remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-cell-padding example.md
On the CLI in a config file (here a
package.json):
…
"remarkConfig": {
"plugins": [
…
"remark-lint",
+ "remark-lint-table-cell-padding",
…
]
}
…
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
remarkLintTableCellPadding.
unified().use(remarkLintTableCellPadding[, config])
This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept
(such as
false to turn it off or
[1, options] to configure it).
The following options (default:
'consistent') are accepted:
'padded'
— prefer at least one space between pipes and content
'compact'
— prefer zero spaces between pipes and content
'consistent'
— detect the first used style and warn when further tables differ
It’s recommended to use at least one space between pipes and content for
legibility of the markup (
'padded').
remark-gfm
formats all table cells as padded by default.
Pass
tableCellPadding: false
to use a more compact style.
ok.md
When configured with
'padded'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'padded'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| :----|----: |
| Alpha|Bravo |
| C | D |
| :----- | ---: |
|Charlie | Delta|
Too much padding isn’t good either:
| E | F | G | H |
| :---- | -------- | :----: | -----: |
| Echo | Foxtrot | Golf | Hotel |
3:8: Cell should be padded
3:9: Cell should be padded
7:2: Cell should be padded
7:17: Cell should be padded
13:9: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2
13:20: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2
13:21: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2
13:29: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2
13:30: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2
empty.md
When configured with
'padded'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
<!-- Empty cells are OK, but those surrounding them may not be. -->
| | Alpha | Bravo|
| ------ | ----- | ---: |
| Charlie| | Echo|
3:25: Cell should be padded
5:10: Cell should be padded
5:25: Cell should be padded
missing-body.md
When configured with
'padded'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
<!-- Missing cells are fine as well. -->
| Alpha | Bravo | Charlie |
| ----- | ------- | ------- |
| Delta |
| Echo | Foxtrot |
No messages.
ok.md
When configured with
'compact'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
|A |B |
|-----|-----|
|Alpha|Bravo|
No messages.
not-ok.md
When configured with
'compact'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| -----| -----|
| Alpha| Bravo|
|C | D|
|:------|-----:|
|Charlie|Delta |
3:2: Cell should be compact
3:11: Cell should be compact
7:16: Cell should be compact
ok-padded.md
When configured with
'consistent'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
| C | D |
| ------- | ----- |
| Charlie | Delta |
No messages.
not-ok-padded.md
When configured with
'consistent'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
| A | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| Alpha | Bravo |
| C | D |
| :----- | ----: |
|Charlie | Delta |
7:2: Cell should be padded
ok-compact.md
When configured with
'consistent'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
|A |B |
|-----|-----|
|Alpha|Bravo|
|C |D |
|-------|-----|
|Charlie|Delta|
No messages.
not-ok-compact.md
When configured with
'consistent'.
👉 Note: this example uses GFM (
remark-gfm).
|A |B |
|-----|-----|
|Alpha|Bravo|
|C | D|
|:------|-----:|
|Charlie|Delta |
7:16: Cell should be compact
not-ok.md
When configured with
'💩'.
1:1: Incorrect table cell padding style `💩`, expected `'padded'`, `'compact'`, or `'consistent'`
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.