remark-lint rule to warn when table cells are inconsistently padded.

What is this?

This package is a unified (remark) plugin, specifically a remark-lint rule. Lint rules check markdown code style.

When should I use this?

You can use this package to check that table cells are padded consistently. Tables are a GFM feature enabled with remark-gfm .

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install remark-lint-table-cell-padding

In Deno with Skypack:

import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-cell-padding@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/remark-lint-table-cell-padding@4?min' </ script >

Use

On the API:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {remark} from 'remark' import remarkLint from 'remark-lint' import remarkLintTableCellPadding from 'remark-lint-table-cell-padding' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await remark() .use(remarkLint) .use(remarkLintTableCellPadding) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .error(reporter(file)) }

On the CLI:

remark --use remark-lint --use remark-lint-table-cell-padding example.md

On the CLI in a config file (here a package.json ):

… "remarkConfig": { "plugins": [ … "remark-lint", + "remark-lint-table-cell-padding", … ] } …

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is remarkLintTableCellPadding .

This rule supports standard configuration that all remark lint rules accept (such as false to turn it off or [1, options] to configure it).

The following options (default: 'consistent' ) are accepted:

'padded' — prefer at least one space between pipes and content

— prefer at least one space between pipes and content 'compact' — prefer zero spaces between pipes and content

— prefer zero spaces between pipes and content 'consistent' — detect the first used style and warn when further tables differ

Recommendation

It’s recommended to use at least one space between pipes and content for legibility of the markup ( 'padded' ).

Fix

remark-gfm formats all table cells as padded by default. Pass tableCellPadding: false to use a more compact style.

Examples

When configured with 'padded' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | ----- | ----- | | Alpha | Bravo |

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'padded' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | :----|----: | | Alpha|Bravo | | C | D | | :----- | ---: | |Charlie | Delta| Too much padding isn’t good either: | E | F | G | H | | :---- | -------- | :----: | -----: | | Echo | Foxtrot | Golf | Hotel |

Out

3:8: Cell should be padded 3:9: Cell should be padded 7:2: Cell should be padded 7:17: Cell should be padded 13:9: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2 13:20: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2 13:21: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2 13:29: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2 13:30: Cell should be padded with 1 space, not 2

When configured with 'padded' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| | Alpha | Bravo| | ------ | ----- | ---: | | Charlie| | Echo|

Out

3:25: Cell should be padded 5:10: Cell should be padded 5:25: Cell should be padded

When configured with 'padded' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| Alpha | Bravo | Charlie | | ----- | ------- | ------- | | Delta | | Echo | Foxtrot |

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'compact' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

|A |B | |-----|-----| |Alpha|Bravo|

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'compact' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | -----| -----| | Alpha| Bravo| |C | D| |:------|-----:| |Charlie|Delta |

Out

3:2: Cell should be compact 3:11: Cell should be compact 7:16: Cell should be compact

When configured with 'consistent' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | ----- | ----- | | Alpha | Bravo | | C | D | | ------- | ----- | | Charlie | Delta |

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'consistent' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

| A | B | | ----- | ----- | | Alpha | Bravo | | C | D | | :----- | ----: | |Charlie | Delta |

Out

7:2: Cell should be padded

When configured with 'consistent' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

|A |B | |-----|-----| |Alpha|Bravo| |C |D | |-------|-----| |Charlie|Delta|

Out

No messages.

When configured with 'consistent' .

In

👉 Note: this example uses GFM ( remark-gfm ).

|A |B | |-----|-----| |Alpha|Bravo| |C | D| |:------|-----:| |Charlie|Delta |

Out

7:16: Cell should be compact

When configured with '💩' .

Out

1:1: Incorrect table cell padding style `💩`, expected `'padded'`, `'compact'`, or `'consistent'`

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

